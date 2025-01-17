Watch Johnson Wagner Hit Outrageous Skull Shank Bunker Escape
Golf Channel analyst Johnson Wagner was at his best again with a hilarious segment at the American Express that resulted in one of the luckiest shots you'll see
PGA Tour winner-turned-analyst Johnson Wagner is quickly becoming one of the best things on the Golf Channel TV coverage - as he showed again during the American Express.
The three-time winner on the PGA Tour is never afraid to get stuck into the toughest shots on the golf courses the best players in the world are battling it out on.
He's had some nightmares with chipping yips, played some decent golf and also had some stunning results - such as recreating Bryson DeChambeau's glorious bunker shot at the US Open.
And at the Pete Dye Stadium Course hosting the American Express he had another sensational result out of the infamous monster of a bunker on the 16th - albeit via a nightmare of a shot.
As while Wagner was attempting to play out of the cavernous sand trap to the tough front Sunday pin, he flat out skulled AND shanked his effort right into the huge wall of grass in front of him.
They say it's better to be lucky than good though and so it proved as Wagner's ball raced up the hill and rolled onto the green to about five feet.
"So if you want to get it close just skull shank it up the hill on Sunday!" a chuckling Wagner said to end his Golf Channel segment on escaping the biggest sand trap on tour.
Johnson Wagner (@johnson_wagner) demonstrates how to play from the dauntingly steep greenside bunker on 16 at the Stadium Course. 😅 pic.twitter.com/NYgvfkKqwHJanuary 16, 2025
Wagner's first attempt was actually a much better shot, though not quite with the same result, as he managed to escape the bunker through the traditional method of chipping it through the air.
We should've know what was coming when Wagner voiced his surprise at escaping at the first time of asking from the bunker that's flat at the bottom with not a great coverage of sand.
“Not a whole lotta sand in this bunker,” Wagner said before hitting his shot. “Not a whole lotta hope for this shot either. Oh, I got it out.”
There's a lot said and written about golf coverage on TV, but Wagner's certainly one of the brighter spots as he brings the shots to the viewers in his own infortmative yet fun manner - and shows relatable nerves and problems when facing some of the toughest shots in golf.
.@Johnson_Wagner re-creates Bryson DeChambeau's winning bunker shot with some help from Bryson himself! 😂👏 @b_dechambeau 📺: Golf Central Live From the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/cjqhdlnMMcJune 17, 2024
