John Deere Classic Round Four Tee Times
Davis Thompson leads a pack of players chasing their first PGA Tour win by two strokes heading into the final round at TPC Deere Run
There will be nerves aplenty throughout the final round of the 2024 John Deere Classic as nine players inside the top-11 chase a first PGA Tour victory and a $1.44 million pay check.
Leader Davis Thompson is one without a win to his name, but he starts in the best position to break that duck as he holds a two-stroke advantage over Aaron Rai and Eric Cole on 21-under. Rai almost triumphed at the Rocket Mortgage Classic just seven days ago, while the closest Cole has come was a playoff against Chris Kirk at the 2023 Honda Classic.
Low scores have been the flavor of the week at TPC Deere Run, with Thompson shooting 62 on Saturday to ascend into first place while Hayden Springer - one of those on 17-under - carded a 59 on Thursday.
That was the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, just a fortnight on from the 13th time it was achieved by Cameron Young at the Travelers Championship. Young - troubled by a broken driver on Sunday - failed to seal the deal at TPC River Highlands, however.
Jordan Spieth is yet to manage a 59 this week but has seen his scores reduce on each passing day - going 69, 67, and 63 so far. He will likely need a sub-60 round on Sunday if he is to challenge as Thompson begins seven shots in front.
Due to the forecast for storms on Sunday morning at the John Deere Classic, final round tee times will be approx. 9:25 to 11:37 a.m. CT in threesomes off of two tees.July 6, 2024
The already-soft golf course in Silvis, Illinois is primed for low scoring once more after storms were primed to hit the area on Sunday morning. Due to said weather, the PGA Tour announced that groups of three will begin from both the first and the 10th tee between approximately 9:25am CT to 11:37am CT.
Below are all fourth-round tee times for the 2024 John Deere Classic.
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES
ET (BST) - Starting hole - Player names
- 10:25am (3:25pm) - 10 - Adam Svensson, Hayden Buckley, David Lipsky
- 10:25am (3:25pm) - 1 - Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, Zach Johnson
- 10:36am (3:36pm) - 10 - S.H. Kim, Austin Smotherman, Patrick Rodgers
- 10:36am (3:36pm) - 1 - Chandler Phillips, Joshua Creel, James Hahn
- 10:47am (3:47pm) - 10 - Wilson Furr, Jake Knapp, Bud Cauley
- 10:47am (3:47pm) - 1 - Jason Day, J.T. Poston, Chesson Hadley
- 10:58am (3:58pm) - 10 - Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Ben Taylor
- 10:58am (3:58pm) - 1 - Trace Crowe, Ben Silverman, Scott Gutschewski
- 11:09am (4:09pm) - 10 - Ryo Hisatsune, Stewart Cink, Kevin Streelman
- 11:09am (4:09pm) - 1 - Kevin Yu, Sungjae Im, Mac Meissner
- 11:20am (4:20pm) - 10 - Pierceson Coody, Sepp Straka, Roger Sloan
- 11:20am (4:20pm) - 1 - Max Greyserman, Beau Hossler, Brendon Todd
- 11:31am (4:31pm) - 10 - Doug Ghim, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Justin Lower
- 11:31am (4:31pm) - 1 - Denny McCarthy, Harry Hall, Seamus Power
- 11:42am (4:42pm) - 10 - Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria, Blaine Hale, Jr.
- 11:42am (4:42pm) - 1 - Lucas Glover, Andrew Novak, Chan Kim
- 11:53am (4:53pm) - 10 - Henrik Norlander, Brice Garnett, Joel Dahmen
- 11:53am (4:53pm) - 1 - Ben Griffin, Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:04pm (5:04pm) - 10 - Bill Haas, Zac Blair, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 12:04pm (5:04pm) - 1 - Sami Valimaki, Rico Hoey, Jordan Spieth
- 12:15pm (5:15pm) - 10 - Justin Suh, Matt NeSmith, Kyle Westmoreland
- 12:15pm (5:15pm) - 1 - Michael Thorbjornsen, Luke Clanton (a), Carson Young
- 12:26pm (5:26pm) - 10 - Kevin Dougherty, Ben Kohles, Dylan Frittelli
- 12:26pm (5:26pm) - 1 - Hayden Springer, C.T. Pan, J.J. Spaun
- 12:37pm (5:37pm) - 10 - Kevin Chappell, Ryan Palmer
- 12:37pm (5:37pm) - 1 - Davis Thompson, Eric Cole, Aaron Rai
HOW TO WATCH THE JOHN DEERE CLASSIC IN THE US
ET
Sunday, July 7: 1:00pm - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (CBS)
HOW TO WATCH THE JOHN DEERE CLASSIC IN THE UK
BST
Sunday, July 7: 5:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
