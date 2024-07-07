There will be nerves aplenty throughout the final round of the 2024 John Deere Classic as nine players inside the top-11 chase a first PGA Tour victory and a $1.44 million pay check.

Leader Davis Thompson is one without a win to his name, but he starts in the best position to break that duck as he holds a two-stroke advantage over Aaron Rai and Eric Cole on 21-under. Rai almost triumphed at the Rocket Mortgage Classic just seven days ago, while the closest Cole has come was a playoff against Chris Kirk at the 2023 Honda Classic.

Low scores have been the flavor of the week at TPC Deere Run, with Thompson shooting 62 on Saturday to ascend into first place while Hayden Springer - one of those on 17-under - carded a 59 on Thursday.

That was the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, just a fortnight on from the 13th time it was achieved by Cameron Young at the Travelers Championship. Young - troubled by a broken driver on Sunday - failed to seal the deal at TPC River Highlands, however.

Jordan Spieth is yet to manage a 59 this week but has seen his scores reduce on each passing day - going 69, 67, and 63 so far. He will likely need a sub-60 round on Sunday if he is to challenge as Thompson begins seven shots in front.

Due to the forecast for storms on Sunday morning at the John Deere Classic, final round tee times will be approx. 9:25 to 11:37 a.m. CT in threesomes off of two tees.July 6, 2024

The already-soft golf course in Silvis, Illinois is primed for low scoring once more after storms were primed to hit the area on Sunday morning. Due to said weather, the PGA Tour announced that groups of three will begin from both the first and the 10th tee between approximately 9:25am CT to 11:37am CT.

Below are all fourth-round tee times for the 2024 John Deere Classic.

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

ET (BST) - Starting hole - Player names

10:25am (3:25pm) - 10 - Adam Svensson, Hayden Buckley, David Lipsky

10:25am (3:25pm) - 1 - Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, Zach Johnson

10:36am (3:36pm) - 10 - S.H. Kim, Austin Smotherman, Patrick Rodgers

10:36am (3:36pm) - 1 - Chandler Phillips, Joshua Creel, James Hahn

10:47am (3:47pm) - 10 - Wilson Furr, Jake Knapp, Bud Cauley

10:47am (3:47pm) - 1 - Jason Day, J.T. Poston, Chesson Hadley

10:58am (3:58pm) - 10 - Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Ben Taylor

10:58am (3:58pm) - 1 - Trace Crowe, Ben Silverman, Scott Gutschewski

11:09am (4:09pm) - 10 - Ryo Hisatsune, Stewart Cink, Kevin Streelman

11:09am (4:09pm) - 1 - Kevin Yu, Sungjae Im, Mac Meissner

11:20am (4:20pm) - 10 - Pierceson Coody, Sepp Straka, Roger Sloan

11:20am (4:20pm) - 1 - Max Greyserman, Beau Hossler, Brendon Todd

11:31am (4:31pm) - 10 - Doug Ghim, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Justin Lower

11:31am (4:31pm) - 1 - Denny McCarthy, Harry Hall, Seamus Power

11:42am (4:42pm) - 10 - Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria, Blaine Hale, Jr.

11:42am (4:42pm) - 1 - Lucas Glover, Andrew Novak, Chan Kim

11:53am (4:53pm) - 10 - Henrik Norlander, Brice Garnett, Joel Dahmen

11:53am (4:53pm) - 1 - Ben Griffin, Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas

12:04pm (5:04pm) - 10 - Bill Haas, Zac Blair, Thorbjørn Olesen

12:04pm (5:04pm) - 1 - Sami Valimaki, Rico Hoey, Jordan Spieth

12:15pm (5:15pm) - 10 - Justin Suh, Matt NeSmith, Kyle Westmoreland

12:15pm (5:15pm) - 1 - Michael Thorbjornsen, Luke Clanton (a), Carson Young

12:26pm (5:26pm) - 10 - Kevin Dougherty, Ben Kohles, Dylan Frittelli

12:26pm (5:26pm) - 1 - Hayden Springer, C.T. Pan, J.J. Spaun

12:37pm (5:37pm) - 10 - Kevin Chappell, Ryan Palmer

12:37pm (5:37pm) - 1 - Davis Thompson, Eric Cole, Aaron Rai

HOW TO WATCH THE JOHN DEERE CLASSIC IN THE US

ET

Sunday, July 7: 1:00pm - 3:00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (CBS)

HOW TO WATCH THE JOHN DEERE CLASSIC IN THE UK

BST

Sunday, July 7: 5:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)