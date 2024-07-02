John Deere Classic 2024 Prize Money Payout

Defending John Deere Classic champion Sepp Straka returns to TPC Deere Run to compete for the smallest prize purse of any primary event on the PGA Tour so far in 2024

Sepp Straka
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

The PGA Tour continues towards the FedEx Cup playoffs this week with the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Austria's Sepp Straka is the defending champion after he triumphed by two shots over Alex Smalley and Brendon Todd at the 2023 tournament to claim his second PGA Tour title.

An official PGA Tour event since 1972, the John Deere Classic has been held at TPC Deere Run since the year 2000 and has played host to a number of fascinating storylines since the turn of the millennium.

In 2005 and 2006, the LPGA Tour's Michelle Wie - as she was known at the time - was handed a sponsor's exemption to compete against the male pros despite being just 15 and 16 years old, respectively. She missed the cut on her first try and withdrew midway through the second round in 2006. Wie was once again invited in 2007 but pulled out pre-tournament.

Meanwhile, Steve Stricker won the tournament three years in a row between 2009 and 2011, also breaking the event's scoring record at 26-under before Michael Kim went one better during his victory in 2018.

Jordan Spieth later became the youngest man ever to win a PGA Tour event - aged 19 - when he landed the 2013 John Deere Classic in a playoff over future Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and Canada's David Hearn.

The total prize purse for this event has steadily risen every year since 2015, with an extra $600,000 included in the fund for 2024 compared to 12 months ago. When Straka won, he earned $1,332,000 from a $7,400,000 total. 

Whereas in 2024, the John Deere Classic champion will receive $1,440,000 from $8 million. Incredibly, that is the smallest prize fund for a primary PGA Tour event so far this season.

Although there may not be the significant purse of other events, the John Deere Classic will offer two spots into the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Troon later this month.

Below is the full prize money payout breakdown for the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

John Deere Classic 2024 Prize Money Payout Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,440,000
2nd$872,000
3rd$552,000
4th$392,000
5th$328,000
6th$290,000
7th$270,000
8th$250,000
9th$234,000
10th$218,000
11th$202,000
12th$186,000
13th$170,000
14th$154,000
15th$146,000
16th$138,000
17th$130,000
18th$122,000
19th$114,000
20th$106,000
21st$98,000
22nd$90,000
23rd$83,600
24th$77,200
25th$70,800
26th$64,400
27th$62,000
28th$59,600
29th$57,200
30th$54,800
31st$52,400
32nd$50,000
33rd$47,600
34th$45,600
35th$43,600
36th$41,600
37th$39,600
38th$38,000
39th$36,400
40th$34,800
41st$33,200
42nd$31,600
43rd$30,000
44th$28,400
45th$26,800
46th$25,200
47th$23,600
48th$22,320
49th$21,200
50th$20,560
51st$20,080
52nd$19,600
53rd$19,280
54th$18,960
55th$18,800
56th$18,640
57th$18,480
58th$18,320
59th$18,160
60th$18,000
61st$17,840
62nd$17,680
63rd$17,520
64th$17,360
65th$17,200

WHICH BIG NAMES ARE PLAYING IN THE JOHN DEERE CLASSIC?

Jordan Spieth at The 151st Open Championship

The John Deere Classic is taking place during a week where most of the world's top-50 are choosing to rest before the Genesis Scottish Open at the Open Championship at Royal Troon.

As a result, only seven top-50 players will be in action this week, although it would have been eight prior to Patrick Cantlay's withdrawal just days out from the tournament. 

Defending champion Straka is the highest-ranked golfer in the field in terms of the OWGR (24th), but Sungjae Im - who is 29th - is currently 15th in the FedEx Cup standings and leads the way among those battling it out in Illinois.

Jason Day holds his scorecard

Jason Day

Jason Day is another crowd favorite teeing it up in Illinois, and the Australian - kitted out in his eye-catching Malbon clothing - will be hoping to win this tournament for the very first time.

Meanwhile, 2024 PGA Tour winners Jake Knapp, Nick Dunlap, and Peter Malnati will join arguably the biggest name in the field at TPC Deere Run - Jordan Spieth. The three-time Major winner has struggled for form in recent months and only has three top-25s this season, with the most recent coming at the Valero Texas Open in early April (T10).

Where Is The John Deere Classic?

The John Deere Classic takes place at TPC John Deere in Silvis, Illinois. The course was designed by D.A. Weibring and has hosted the tournament each year since 2000.


Who Has Won The John Deere Classic Before?

Previous winners of the John Deere Classic include Sepp Straka, who is the reigning champion, Steve Stricker - who triumphed three years in a row between 2009 and 2011 - and Jordan Spieth (twice - 2013/2015). Bryson DeChambeau has also won the John Deere Classic (2017), as has Payne Stewart (1982), Vijay Singh (2003), and Zach Johnson (2012).


