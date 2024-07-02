John Deere Classic 2024 Prize Money Payout

The PGA Tour continues towards the FedEx Cup playoffs this week with the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Austria's Sepp Straka is the defending champion after he triumphed by two shots over Alex Smalley and Brendon Todd at the 2023 tournament to claim his second PGA Tour title.

An official PGA Tour event since 1972, the John Deere Classic has been held at TPC Deere Run since the year 2000 and has played host to a number of fascinating storylines since the turn of the millennium.

In 2005 and 2006, the LPGA Tour's Michelle Wie - as she was known at the time - was handed a sponsor's exemption to compete against the male pros despite being just 15 and 16 years old, respectively. She missed the cut on her first try and withdrew midway through the second round in 2006. Wie was once again invited in 2007 but pulled out pre-tournament.

Meanwhile, Steve Stricker won the tournament three years in a row between 2009 and 2011, also breaking the event's scoring record at 26-under before Michael Kim went one better during his victory in 2018.

Jordan Spieth later became the youngest man ever to win a PGA Tour event - aged 19 - when he landed the 2013 John Deere Classic in a playoff over future Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and Canada's David Hearn.

The total prize purse for this event has steadily risen every year since 2015, with an extra $600,000 included in the fund for 2024 compared to 12 months ago. When Straka won, he earned $1,332,000 from a $7,400,000 total.

Whereas in 2024, the John Deere Classic champion will receive $1,440,000 from $8 million. Incredibly, that is the smallest prize fund for a primary PGA Tour event so far this season.

Although there may not be the significant purse of other events, the John Deere Classic will offer two spots into the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Troon later this month.

Below is the full prize money payout breakdown for the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

John Deere Classic 2024 Prize Money Payout Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,440,000 2nd $872,000 3rd $552,000 4th $392,000 5th $328,000 6th $290,000 7th $270,000 8th $250,000 9th $234,000 10th $218,000 11th $202,000 12th $186,000 13th $170,000 14th $154,000 15th $146,000 16th $138,000 17th $130,000 18th $122,000 19th $114,000 20th $106,000 21st $98,000 22nd $90,000 23rd $83,600 24th $77,200 25th $70,800 26th $64,400 27th $62,000 28th $59,600 29th $57,200 30th $54,800 31st $52,400 32nd $50,000 33rd $47,600 34th $45,600 35th $43,600 36th $41,600 37th $39,600 38th $38,000 39th $36,400 40th $34,800 41st $33,200 42nd $31,600 43rd $30,000 44th $28,400 45th $26,800 46th $25,200 47th $23,600 48th $22,320 49th $21,200 50th $20,560 51st $20,080 52nd $19,600 53rd $19,280 54th $18,960 55th $18,800 56th $18,640 57th $18,480 58th $18,320 59th $18,160 60th $18,000 61st $17,840 62nd $17,680 63rd $17,520 64th $17,360 65th $17,200

WHICH BIG NAMES ARE PLAYING IN THE JOHN DEERE CLASSIC?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The John Deere Classic is taking place during a week where most of the world's top-50 are choosing to rest before the Genesis Scottish Open at the Open Championship at Royal Troon.

As a result, only seven top-50 players will be in action this week, although it would have been eight prior to Patrick Cantlay's withdrawal just days out from the tournament.

Defending champion Straka is the highest-ranked golfer in the field in terms of the OWGR (24th), but Sungjae Im - who is 29th - is currently 15th in the FedEx Cup standings and leads the way among those battling it out in Illinois.

Jason Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Day is another crowd favorite teeing it up in Illinois, and the Australian - kitted out in his eye-catching Malbon clothing - will be hoping to win this tournament for the very first time.

Meanwhile, 2024 PGA Tour winners Jake Knapp, Nick Dunlap, and Peter Malnati will join arguably the biggest name in the field at TPC Deere Run - Jordan Spieth. The three-time Major winner has struggled for form in recent months and only has three top-25s this season, with the most recent coming at the Valero Texas Open in early April (T10).

Where Is The John Deere Classic? The John Deere Classic takes place at TPC John Deere in Silvis, Illinois. The course was designed by D.A. Weibring and has hosted the tournament each year since 2000.

