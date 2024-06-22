Cameron Young Shoots 59 At Travelers Championship

It seems that a score of 59 is becoming more and more regular on the professional circuit and, at the Travelers Championship, yet another player added their name to the roll of honor, as Cameron Young carded the magical number during his third round.

Finding two eagles and seven birdies, it is just the 13th 59 in PGA Tour history, as Young joins the likes of Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos, Stuart Appleby, Jim Furyk, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Chappell and Scottie Scheffler.

Rather amusingly, despite firing a 59 at TPC River Highlands, the 11-under-par round is technically not the course record as, famously back in 2016, Furyk carded a 12-under 58.

Starting his day at two-under for the tournament, Young was some 11 shots back of overnight leader, Tom Kim, and despite scoring being notoriously low round this course, it would need a big day for the 27-year-old to jump up the leaderboard.

However, birdies at the opening two holes was then followed up by a 142-yard hole-out for eagle at the third, with Young then birdieing the fourth to sit five-under through the first four.

Although a disappointing run of three pars followed, he birdied the eighth and ninth for a seven-under 28, as Young then made three more pars to start his back nine. From here, he would need to be four-under through his final six for a 59...

Birdieing the reachable par 5 13th, a par at the 14th was then followed by an incredible tee shot at the driveable par 4 15th, with Young rolling in the five-footer for eagle and now just needing one more birdie to get to 11-under.

At the par 3 16th, he put his tee shot to eight-foot, but his birdie attempt was weak as it missed on the low side. On the next hole, though, he made up for it, as Young's second shot finished six-foot away, with his putt equally confident.

A par down the last would put him in the history books and, after just missing the fairway bunker with his tee shot, Young could only put his wedge shot short. Striking a poor chip to 10-feet, the final shot would be a knee-knocker for the 27-year-old. Stepping up, his putt didn't look anywhere else, as it found the centre of the cup for the magical 59.

Moving to 13-under, Young managed to get into a share of the lead with Kim, who still had half-an-hour to go before his third round even got started!