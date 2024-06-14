Davis Thompson Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American PGA Tour pro Davis Thompson better with these facts
Davis Thompson is an up-and-coming American golfer who plays on the PGA Tour.
He is a former No.1 amateur golfer in the world and won his first professional event on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Rex Hospital Open in 2022. He gained his PGA Tour card after finishing 16th on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour standings.
Get to Thompson better with these 15 facts…
1. Thompson was born on 5 June 1999 in Atlanta, Georgia.
2. He later moved to Auburn, Alabama and attended the Lee-Scott Academy, where he won six state championships. He also won the basketball state title with his high school team.
3. He comes from a golfing family, with his father captaining the Georgia men's team in 1987 and 1988.
4. Standing at 6ft 4in, he is one of the tallest players on the PGA Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. Thompson played golf for the University of Georgia, earning All-America First Team laurels in his final two years. He won four individual collegiate titles, including the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Regionals, and was named the 2021 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. He graduated college with a degree in sports management.
6. He was number one on the World Amateur Golf Ranking in November 2020 and March 2021. He also finished second in the inaugural PGA Tour University Class of 2021, earning his Korn Ferry Tour for the 2022 season.
7. He turned pro after graduating college in 2021.
8. He claimed the first – and only – victory of his professional career at the 2022 Rex Hospital Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, shooting a two-under final round to beat Andrew Yun and Vincent Norman by one stroke.
9. His first pro win also happened to come on his 23rd birthday. “It’s a pretty good dream,” Thompson said. “It’s my best birthday yet.”
A post shared by Davis Thompson (@davis.thompson)
A photo posted by on
10. He earned his PGA Tour card for the 2023 season after finishing 16th on the Korn Ferry Tour standings.
11. He has three top 10s on the PGA Tour, including two runner-up finishes. He came the closest to winning his first PGA Tour title at The American Express in 2023, losing by one stroke to Jon Rahm after nearly holing a long putt on the 17th only for his ball to get a brutal break off the flagstick.
12. Thompson is one of the better drivers on the PGA Tour. On his debut season, he finished 26th in strokes gained off the tee and averaged 310.3 yards (31st) with his driver.
13. He has made over $3.5 million in prize money in his PGA Tour career.
14. His favorite golf memory is attending a practice round at the 2011 Masters. He says he wondered at the time what it would be like to play at Augusta National. He has yet to qualify for the Masters.
15. He loves double stuffed Oreos and is a big fan of the Batman movies.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
Francesco Molinari Makes US Open Cut With Hole-In-One At Final Hole
Playing the par 3 ninth, his final hole of the day, Francesco Molinari made an ace to make the cut on the five-over-par number
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tim Widing Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer
Get to know Sweden's Tim Widing a little better with these facts
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Scottie Scheffler In Danger Of Missing First Cut Since 2022 At US Open
The World No.1 hasn't missed the cut on the PGA Tour in 672 days, but sits right on the projected cutline at the US Open after a disappointing second round
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Thomas Detry Is Yet To Win On The PGA Or DP World Tour But Could He Be A Shock US Open Winner?
The 31-year-old Belgian has yet to enter the winner's circle on the PGA or DP World Tour, but a sensational putting performance at the US Open makes him a surprise contender
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Pinehurst No.2 Greens 'Already Are Borderline' - Wyndham Clark 'Amazed' At Speed Of US Open Putting Surfaces
The defending champion says he witnessed multiple players putt their balls off the greens at Pinehurst No.2, venue for this week's 124th US Open
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Scottie Scheffler’s Odds To Win US Open Shortest Since Prime Tiger Woods
Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win the US Open, with the world No.1 having the shortest odds since Tiger Woods in his prime
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
What Would You Shoot At The US Open? This Cool New USGA Tool Reveals Just That
The USGA's target score calculator shows how hard it is to break par at the notoriously difficult US Open
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Weather Forecast For 2024 US Open At Pinehurst No.2
The weather forecast for the US Open looks to be the best of the Majors so far this year, with temperatures reaching up to 96F and a low chance of rain
By Joel Kulasingham Last updated
-
Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Ted Scott Secures Yet Another Big Payday Following Memorial Tournament Win
The caddie had already made an eye-catching amount of money in 2024, and that’s just been boosted by another six-figure sum following Scheffler’s win
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Robert MacIntyre Appoints New Full-Time Caddie Following RBC Canadian Open Victory With Dad On The Bag
The Scot has reportedly turned to Mike Burrow as his full-time caddie, who was also alongside him at both the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published