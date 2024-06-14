Davis Thompson Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Davis Thompson is an up-and-coming American golfer who plays on the PGA Tour.

He is a former No.1 amateur golfer in the world and won his first professional event on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Rex Hospital Open in 2022. He gained his PGA Tour card after finishing 16th on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour standings.

Get to Thompson better with these 15 facts…

1. Thompson was born on 5 June 1999 in Atlanta, Georgia.

2. He later moved to Auburn, Alabama and attended the Lee-Scott Academy, where he won six state championships. He also won the basketball state title with his high school team.

3. He comes from a golfing family, with his father captaining the Georgia men's team in 1987 and 1988.

4. Standing at 6ft 4in, he is one of the tallest players on the PGA Tour.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Thompson played golf for the University of Georgia, earning All-America First Team laurels in his final two years. He won four individual collegiate titles, including the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Regionals, and was named the 2021 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. He graduated college with a degree in sports management.

6. He was number one on the World Amateur Golf Ranking in November 2020 and March 2021. He also finished second in the inaugural PGA Tour University Class of 2021, earning his Korn Ferry Tour for the 2022 season.

7. He turned pro after graduating college in 2021.

8. He claimed the first – and only – victory of his professional career at the 2022 Rex Hospital Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, shooting a two-under final round to beat Andrew Yun and Vincent Norman by one stroke.

9. His first pro win also happened to come on his 23rd birthday. “It’s a pretty good dream,” Thompson said. “It’s my best birthday yet.”

A post shared by Davis Thompson (@davis.thompson) A photo posted by on

10. He earned his PGA Tour card for the 2023 season after finishing 16th on the Korn Ferry Tour standings.

11. He has three top 10s on the PGA Tour, including two runner-up finishes. He came the closest to winning his first PGA Tour title at The American Express in 2023, losing by one stroke to Jon Rahm after nearly holing a long putt on the 17th only for his ball to get a brutal break off the flagstick.

12. Thompson is one of the better drivers on the PGA Tour. On his debut season, he finished 26th in strokes gained off the tee and averaged 310.3 yards (31st) with his driver.

13. He has made over $3.5 million in prize money in his PGA Tour career.

14. His favorite golf memory is attending a practice round at the 2011 Masters. He says he wondered at the time what it would be like to play at Augusta National. He has yet to qualify for the Masters.

15. He loves double stuffed Oreos and is a big fan of the Batman movies.