Is Tiger Woods Playing In The Masters?
The five-time winner at Augusta National hasn't played a tournament round since withdrawing from The Genesis Invitational in February
It’s not a question that used to really get asked. Back when Woods was ruling the world, before his body started to fail him, the question was: Is Tiger Woods going to win yet another Major?
However, the American has been plagued by injuries in the latter half of his career, and has missed a lot of tournament golf as a result.
Last year, Woods withdrew from the Masters after completing just seven holes of his third round, and that led to yet another spell on the sidelines.
Here’s the good news: Woods has already arrived for the 2024 Masters at Augusta National. The five-time champ isn’t in Georgia to take a seat alongside Dan Hicks and the rest of the CBS Sports Golf Team – he’s in the field and getting ready to have a crack at Green Jacket number six, which would tie Jack Nicklaus’ record.
Pictures have already been shared of the 15-time Major winner, who last won at Augusta in 2019, enjoying a pre Masters recce, which will delight his army of fans.
Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since withdrawing from The Genesis Invitational in February.
Although the 82-time PGA Tour said that he had been suffering with influenza, it raised doubts as to whether any of his previous injuries had been aggravated.
Then, in March, Woods was listed in the Masters field, with his name added to the entry list on the official Masters website.
It was then reported that the 15-time Major winner was heading to Augusta National for a practice round, where he was joining Augusta National Chairman, Fred Ridley, and close friend, Justin Thomas.
On a quiet afternoon in Georgia, Tiger Woods prepared for his 26th Masters. #themastersApril 8, 2024
Woods was all smiles as he appeared at Augusta wearing a smart navy Sun Day Red polo shirt, which suggests that he has every intention of teeing it up on Thursday for what will be his 26th Masters appearance.
Accompanied by just his longtime friend Rob McNamara, executive vice president of TGR, Woods worked mainly on his chipping and putting. The 48-year-old was also seen chatting with Tom Kim and Jason Day.
Woods is expected to give an update on his fitness on Tuesday at 11am local time, his pre tournament press conference.
In the past, Woods has rarely been anything but super confident about his chances of winning, but in recent years he's talked more about how grateful he is just to be able to swing a golf club.
Given his injury battles and lack of competitive action over the past 12 months, he's considered very much an outsider for the 2024 Masters – as high as three figures in the betting with most bookmakers.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
