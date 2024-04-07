'This LIV Golfer Is A Great Price To Win The Masters This Year'... The Masters Betting Preview 2024

The wait is finally over, and the first major of the golf season is here. The beautiful bloom of azaleas signifies the start of spring and the palpable anticipation of a return to the home of The Masters – Augusta National.

The short-priced favourite, Scottie Scheffler, is in red-hot form but Golf Monthly's Barry Plummer believes three other contenders can give the 2022 Masters Champion a run for his money at a much better price...

The Masters Betting Preview: The Course

Augusta National is arguably the most iconic destination in golf, hosting the Masters every year since its inception. This par-72 paradise spans 7,545 yards and is one of the ultimate strategic tests.

Generous, immaculate fairways meander through the tree-lined parkland, requiring players to shape their shots as they jostle for position. Fast Bentgrass greens await, guarded by perilous bunkers and a fair few iconic water hazards.

To win around Augusta National you need to display premium ball-striking and a strong mental resolve that can help you navigate the inevitable challenges that are bound to arise.

The Previous Winners

2023: John Rahm (-12)

2022: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

2021: Hideki Matsuyama (-10)

2020 (Nov): Dustin Johnson (-20)

2019: Tiger Woods (-13)

The Best Bet

With plenty of players arriving in-form this week, it's tough to pick from the top of the board. Arguments can be made for many, including hot favourite Scottie Scheffler, but I am instead going to side with a player almost seven-times his price.

Joaquin Niemann (28/1) has been dominant on the LIV Golf Series this season, winning twice in the space of a month, in Mexico and Jeddah respectively, and bids to become the eighth current LIV Golf player to hold a Green Jacket.

The Chilean also won on the DP World Tour in December 2023, at the ISPS Handa Australian Open, and his form was rewarded with an invite to play in The Masters this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the last three months, Niemann ranks 3rd in the field for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green, and is also one of the longest hitters (3rd for driving distance). He secured his best finish in the event in 2023, finishing in tied-16th, and has improved year-on-year in his four starts to date.

Five top-4 finishes in his last six starts make him, in my opinion, one of the top two most in-form players in this field and I think he could win the Green Jacket this year.

The Next Best Bet

It was really hard to move past a stalwart of this category for me over the past few years, but I find it harder and harder to go back to Tony Finau each time. He always represents great value at Augusta, and with a strong recent performance this could well bite me as I fade the big man.

Instead, I am opting for a very exciting prospect in Sahith Theegala (45/1). The 26-year-old is making his second professional start at The Masters, after an impressive 9th place finish in 2023, and arrives off the back of three top-10 finishes in his last five starts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the last three months, Theegala ranks 7th for Strokes Gained: Total in this field and has been firing with the flatstick – which is an encouraging stat for this course. A closing 67 last year, including a chip-in on the par-3 16th hole, is very encouraging and he holds plenty of each-way value at this price.

The Best Outside 100/1

Long shot winners of The Masters are rare, with 50/1 being the biggest winning price in the last ten years. With that being said, there is still plenty of each-way value around for a player that has a winning upside. Enter, Si Woo Kim!

Kim (125/1) has made six consecutive cuts at The Masters, with three top-25 finishes and a best result of 12th. The South Korean has been striking the ball really well in the past 3 months, ranking 6th for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The putter has been the issue, but he ranked 21st for Putting Average at Augusta last year and a strong week on the greens could put him right in the mix. At a three-figure price, the four-time PGA Tour winner is more than capable of contending and could provide plenty of interest come Sunday.