Is This The Coolest Shaft Money Can Buy?

With the Ryder Cup fast approaching, Fujikura, one of the global leaders in golf shaft innovation, has launched its new limited edition 'Rivals' Ventus shafts.

The collection, which features the latest VeloCore+ Technology, is designed to celebrate one of the greatest spectacles in golf by allowing players to showcase their national pride with every swing.

(Image credit: Fujikura)

The Rivals collection will be available from September 2, 2025, exclusively through authorized Fujikura dealers.

The line offers bold Team USA 'Stars & Stripes' models in both the Ventus Blue 6-X and 6-S, as well as Ventus Black 6-X and 6-S profiles, while Team Europe's colors will be available in the Ventus Blue profile only in 6-X and 6-S.

Eric Recher, Director of Marketing at Fujikura, believes the release is "a unique opportunity to combine the passion of golf fans with their national allegiance. The Rivals Collection are performance shafts with a difference," Recher said. "They feature the same technology that has seen Ventus set the standard in driver and wood shaft performance, while also giving golfers a chance to show who they are backing for glory at Bethpage."

(Image credit: Fujikura)

The new VeloCore+ technology is a re-engineered multi-material bias core building on the incredible success of the original VeloCore, which is designed for ultimate clubhead stabilization. This promotes consistent center-face contact, tightening dispersion, and increasing control throughout the swing.

(Image credit: Fujikura)

The technology proved invaluable for JJ Spaun at Oakmont in June en route to winning the US Open, who used a Ventus Black 6-X shaft with VeloCore+ in his driver.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2025 has been a year of unprecedented success for the Ventus line, with a historic clean sweep of all four men’s major championships. This marks the first time a specialist driver shaft brand has achieved such a feat.

(Image credit: Fujikura)

In addition to these cool new limited-edition shafts, Fujikura has also launched a merchandise capsule. The collection features a USA polo, USA pullover, USA headcover, and a European headcover, offering golfers another way to show their loyalties.