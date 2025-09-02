Is This The Coolest Shaft Money Can Buy?
Leading shaft manufacturer Fujikura is bringing to market a unique way for Ryder Cup fans to show their allegiance this September....
With the Ryder Cup fast approaching, Fujikura, one of the global leaders in golf shaft innovation, has launched its new limited edition 'Rivals' Ventus shafts.
The collection, which features the latest VeloCore+ Technology, is designed to celebrate one of the greatest spectacles in golf by allowing players to showcase their national pride with every swing.
The Rivals collection will be available from September 2, 2025, exclusively through authorized Fujikura dealers.
The line offers bold Team USA 'Stars & Stripes' models in both the Ventus Blue 6-X and 6-S, as well as Ventus Black 6-X and 6-S profiles, while Team Europe's colors will be available in the Ventus Blue profile only in 6-X and 6-S.
Eric Recher, Director of Marketing at Fujikura, believes the release is "a unique opportunity to combine the passion of golf fans with their national allegiance. The Rivals Collection are performance shafts with a difference," Recher said. "They feature the same technology that has seen Ventus set the standard in driver and wood shaft performance, while also giving golfers a chance to show who they are backing for glory at Bethpage."
The new VeloCore+ technology is a re-engineered multi-material bias core building on the incredible success of the original VeloCore, which is designed for ultimate clubhead stabilization. This promotes consistent center-face contact, tightening dispersion, and increasing control throughout the swing.
The technology proved invaluable for JJ Spaun at Oakmont in June en route to winning the US Open, who used a Ventus Black 6-X shaft with VeloCore+ in his driver.
2025 has been a year of unprecedented success for the Ventus line, with a historic clean sweep of all four men’s major championships. This marks the first time a specialist driver shaft brand has achieved such a feat.
In addition to these cool new limited-edition shafts, Fujikura has also launched a merchandise capsule. The collection features a USA polo, USA pullover, USA headcover, and a European headcover, offering golfers another way to show their loyalties.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
