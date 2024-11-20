LPGA Tour Announces 2025 Schedule

The 2024 LPGA Tour season concludes with this week’s CME Group Tour Championship, but plans are already firmly underway for next year’s 75th anniversary of the circuit with the publishing of its 2025 schedule.

Like the 2024 season, it begins with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida, which runs from 30 January to 2 February - the first of 35 events (33 of which are official) throughout the season.

Next is the Founders Cup, which is brought forward from April. It takes place at the venue for the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship, Bradenton Country Club. Meanwhile, there is no place in the schedule for the LPGA Drive On Championship next year.

The action then heads to the Far East for three events, beginning with the Honda LPGA Thailand before returning to the US for the FIR HILLS Seri Pak Championship, which gets underway on 20 March.

In April, a tweak to the schedule sees the JM Eagle LA Championship take place immediately before the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, rather than the week after, with a new event, the Black Desert Championship, filling the slot directly following the Club at Carlton Woods event. It will be held between 1 and 4 May.

Another new tournament will be held the week before the US Women’s Open at Erin Hills, the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico. That will take place at the same venue as LIV Golf Mayakoba – El Camaleon Golf Club, and begins on 22 May.

Riviera Maya Open comes from El Camaleon Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, fourth Major of the year the Amundi Evian Championship, was held over a month before the fifth, the AIG Women’s Open, to accommodate the Olympics golf tournament.

However, they are just three weeks apart in 2025, with the Evian Resort Golf Club event beginning on 10 July and the AIG Women’s Open, which will be held at Royal Porthcawl, taking place between 31 July and 3 August.

The AIG Women's Open begins at the end of July (Image credit: Getty Images)

Between the two Majors is just one event, the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. The Dana Open, which was scheduled between the two Majors in 2024, will not be held next year, while the Standard Portland Classic and the CPKC Women’s Open will follow the AIG Women’s Open, rather than come before it.

The LOTTE Championship will be brought forward to 1 October, rather than its November placing in 2024, before the second Asian Swing of the year takes in five events including the biennial International Crown, which will be held at New Korea Country Club in South Korea.

The season concludes back in the US with two events, the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican and the CME Group Tour Championship, which wraps up the season-long Race to the CME Globe and finishes on 23 November.

Players will compete in the season-long Race to the CME Globe (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour co-sanctioned mixed event, the Grant Thornton Invitational, will then return for its third outing between 12 and 14 December.

There will also be more prize money than ever before with more than $131m available throughout the season.

LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said: “This schedule is highlighted by two exciting new events, a new multi-year title for the longest-running non-Major tournament on the LPGA Tour, even higher purse sizes, increased benefits that will enhance the athlete experience, improved geographical flow and a longer off-season that will give our athletes a well-deserved rest after their tremendous work in 2024.”

In total, the schedule, which begins two weeks later than 2024, will take in 14 US states and 11 other countries.

Below is the full schedule for the 2024 LGPA Tour season.

LPGA Tour 2025 Schedule