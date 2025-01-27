Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Prize Money Payout 2025
Lydia Ko defends her title as a star-studded field competes in the opening LPGA Tour event of the season
Following a 2024 LPGA Tour season that saw Nelly Korda claim seven wins and Jeeno Thitikul take the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship title, the 2025 campaign gets underway as the last one began - with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
This season marks the 75th anniversary of the circuit and originally, it had been set to feature 35 events. However, that is now 34 with the decision to cancel the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in March after the event underwriter failed its payment obligations to the LPGA Tour.
Even without the $2m purse that tournament was slated to offer, there is still huge prize money to be earned throughout the season, with a total of around $130m up for grabs.
The first slice of that comes with a $2m payout at this week’s season opener, which is being held at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida. That’s an increase on the $1.5m that has been available at the event for each of the last three seasons, and it means the winner’s share will increase from $225,000 to $300,000 after the 72 holes of no-cut strokeplay.
There are also 500 Race to CME Globe points available to the winner.
The players will tee it up alongside celebrities competing in a separate points-based Stableford. A $500,000 purse is available in that competition, with the winner earning $100,000. Celebrities taking part include actors Don Cheadle and Anthony Anderson, the NBA’s Blake Griffin and soccer player Brandi Chastain.
Who Are The Star Names In The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions?
The field is limited to LPGA Tour winners over the last two years, and this year, just 32 will be teeing it up in the event.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
One of those is the defending champion, Lydia Ko. The New Zealander quickly put a disappointing 2023 season behind her on that occasion by beating Alexa Pano by two shots. The 20-year-old American is also in the field.
While she was made to wait, that was the first victory of what turned out to be a glorious season for Ko. She went onto claim gold at the Olympics in August, her third Major title at the AIG Women’s Open later that month and the Kroger Queen City Championship title in September. As if that wasn’t enough, her Olympics gold also earned her a place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.
She’ll be hoping for another strong start this year as she pursues a similarly impressive haul this season.
Despite Ko’s brilliant year, the player to beat is World No.1 Nelly Korda, who won seven times in 2024, the most recent of which came in November at the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. She has yet to win this tournament, though, and will be looking to put that right this week.
In fact, along with Ko, only one other former winner is in this week’s field – 2023 champion Brooke Henderson. She’s looking for her first LPGA Tour win since beating Maja Stark and Charley Hull two years ago.
Other big names to look out for include Hannah Green, who won three times last season, and 2024 Major winners Ayaka Furue and Yuka Saso. The likes of Rose Zhang, Jin Young Ko, Celine Boutier and Minjee Lee add to a star-studded field.
Mone Inami, Grace Kim, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin and Lilia Vu, who had all been eligible, have opted to skip the tournament.
Where Is The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Played?
Since the tournament began in 2019, every edition has been held at Orlando’s Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, and this year is no exception. The course, which was designed by Tom Fazio, is known for its abundance of freshwater lakes.
Who Won The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions?
The 2024 tournament was won by Lydia Ko. The New Zealander put a disappointing 2023 behind her early at the first time of asking with a two-shot win over American Alexa Pano.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
International Series India Prize Money Payout 2025
Bryson DeChambeau headlines a field packed full of LIV Golf League players as the International Series India makes its debut on the Asian Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2025
Wyndham Clark defends his title at Pebble Beach as the PGA Tour gears up for its second Signature Event of the 2025 season...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Tour Cancels Tournament After Failed Payment Obligations
The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship will not go ahead as planned, after the LPGA Tour announced the event underwriter failed to fulfill any portion of its payment obligations
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Father And Daughter Set To Make History In Pro Tour Event
Chloe and Peter Wilson are set to make history at the Webex Players Series Victoria event, becoming the first father-daughter professional pairing to play in the same tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Exclusive: Lydia Ko On Quitting Thoughts, Grand Slam Bid & Retirement Plans
Lydia Ko thought about hanging her clubs up in 2024 before her stunning turnaround - and now tells Golf Monthly she's eyeing the career Grand Slam before retiring
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Said YES' - Lexi Thompson Announces Engagement
Just over a month after ending her full-time career, Lexi Thompson has announced she got engaged on a New Year's trip to Whistler
By Paul Higham Published
-
'It Was The Stand-Out Tournament From Start To Finish' - Which Golf Event Was The Best This Year?
There have been hundreds of tournaments played throughout 2024 and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team nominate their most entertaining events from the season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'It Was The Out-And-Out Shock Of The Year' - Which Moment In Golf Stood Out Above All Else?
2024 has been a year of huge shocks on and off the golf course and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team have discussed which particular moment stood out to them
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Hardest Category To Judge' - Who Recorded Golf's Round Of The Year?
We've been treated to some excellent rounds in 2024 and, below, the Golf Monthly team have given their thoughts on which one they think was the best
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 12 Most Underrated Golf Seasons Of 2024
Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda dominated men's and women's golf in 2024, but there were plenty of players who saw fine seasons go under the radar - we look at the pick of the bunch
By Paul Higham Published