Amgen Irish Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The joint-largest regular-event purse of the season is on offer at The K Club as Rory McIlroy headlines the DP World Tour competition in Ireland
As far as payouts on the DP World Tour go, the Irish Open is responsible for one of the biggest all season.
Each of the DP World Tour's Rolex Series events - which includes the Playoffs - and the Major championships offer more money, which makes sense, but the Irish Open is only matched by the Nedbank Golf Challenge all year otherwise.
Just like both of the past two seasons, the Irish Open has stumped up a $6 million total prize purse with more than $1 million set aside for the winner.
There is guaranteed to be a new recipient of the top financial reward in 2025, too, because reigning champion, Rasmus Hojgaard has not teed it up at The K Club this week.
Many home fans will be hoping for one of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry or Tom McKibbin to lift the trophy come Sunday afternoon, with the first two having won this title before and Northern Ireland's McKibbin hoping to land his second DP World Tour victory fairly close to home.
Anyone who finishes inside the top-12 at The K Club will earn a six-figure payout for their troubles while even those who finish among the bottom places after four rounds will collect over $10,000.
As well as simply dollars, each of the players who made the cut will be fighting it out for the lion's share of 5,000 Race To Dubai points during the second tournament of the DP World Tour's Back 9 section.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below, we've listed the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open at The K Club.
Irish Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,020,000
2nd
$660,000
3rd
$378,000
4th
$300,000
5th
$254,400
6th
$210,000
7th
$180,000
8th
$150,000
9th
$134,400
10th
$120,000
11th
$110,400
12th
$103,200
13th
$96,600
14th
$91,800
15th
$88,200
16th
$84,600
17th
$81,000
18th
$77,400
19th
$74,400
20th
$72,000
21st
$69,600
22nd
$67,800
23rd
$66,000
24th
$64,200
25th
$62,400
26th
$60,600
27th
$58,800
28th
$57,000
29th
$55,200
30th
$53,400
31st
$51,600
32nd
$49,800
33rd
$48,000
34th
$46,200
35th
$44,000
36th
$42,600
37th
$41,400
38th
$40,200
39th
$39,000
40th
$37,800
41st
$36,600
42nd
$35,400
43rd
$34,200
44th
$33,000
45th
$31,800
46th
$30,600
47th
$29,400
48th
$28,200
49th
$27,000
50th
$25,800
51st
$24,600
52nd
$23,400
53rd
$22,200
54th
$21,000
55th
$20,400
56th
$19,800
57th
$19,200
58th
$18,600
59th
$18,000
60th
$17,400
61st
$16,800
62nd
$16,200
63rd
$15,600
64th
$15,000
65th
$14,400
66th
$13,800
67th
$13,200
68th
$12,600
69th
$12,000
70th
$11,400
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.