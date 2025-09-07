Amgen Irish Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The joint-largest regular-event purse of the season is on offer at The K Club as Rory McIlroy headlines the DP World Tour competition in Ireland

Rasmus Hojgaard holds the Irish Open trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

As far as payouts on the DP World Tour go, the Irish Open is responsible for one of the biggest all season.

Each of the DP World Tour's Rolex Series events - which includes the Playoffs - and the Major championships offer more money, which makes sense, but the Irish Open is only matched by the Nedbank Golf Challenge all year otherwise.

Just like both of the past two seasons, the Irish Open has stumped up a $6 million total prize purse with more than $1 million set aside for the winner.

There is guaranteed to be a new recipient of the top financial reward in 2025, too, because reigning champion, Rasmus Hojgaard has not teed it up at The K Club this week.

Many home fans will be hoping for one of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry or Tom McKibbin to lift the trophy come Sunday afternoon, with the first two having won this title before and Northern Ireland's McKibbin hoping to land his second DP World Tour victory fairly close to home.

A general view of The K Club&#039;s Palmer Course ahead of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone who finishes inside the top-12 at The K Club will earn a six-figure payout for their troubles while even those who finish among the bottom places after four rounds will collect over $10,000.

As well as simply dollars, each of the players who made the cut will be fighting it out for the lion's share of 5,000 Race To Dubai points during the second tournament of the DP World Tour's Back 9 section.

Below, we've listed the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open at The K Club.

Irish Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,020,000

2nd

$660,000

3rd

$378,000

4th

$300,000

5th

$254,400

6th

$210,000

7th

$180,000

8th

$150,000

9th

$134,400

10th

$120,000

11th

$110,400

12th

$103,200

13th

$96,600

14th

$91,800

15th

$88,200

16th

$84,600

17th

$81,000

18th

$77,400

19th

$74,400

20th

$72,000

21st

$69,600

22nd

$67,800

23rd

$66,000

24th

$64,200

25th

$62,400

26th

$60,600

27th

$58,800

28th

$57,000

29th

$55,200

30th

$53,400

31st

$51,600

32nd

$49,800

33rd

$48,000

34th

$46,200

35th

$44,000

36th

$42,600

37th

$41,400

38th

$40,200

39th

$39,000

40th

$37,800

41st

$36,600

42nd

$35,400

43rd

$34,200

44th

$33,000

45th

$31,800

46th

$30,600

47th

$29,400

48th

$28,200

49th

$27,000

50th

$25,800

51st

$24,600

52nd

$23,400

53rd

$22,200

54th

$21,000

55th

$20,400

56th

$19,800

57th

$19,200

58th

$18,600

59th

$18,000

60th

$17,400

61st

$16,800

62nd

$16,200

63rd

$15,600

64th

$15,000

65th

$14,400

66th

$13,800

67th

$13,200

68th

$12,600

69th

$12,000

70th

$11,400

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.