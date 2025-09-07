Amgen Irish Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

As far as payouts on the DP World Tour go, the Irish Open is responsible for one of the biggest all season.

Each of the DP World Tour's Rolex Series events - which includes the Playoffs - and the Major championships offer more money, which makes sense, but the Irish Open is only matched by the Nedbank Golf Challenge all year otherwise.

Just like both of the past two seasons, the Irish Open has stumped up a $6 million total prize purse with more than $1 million set aside for the winner.

There is guaranteed to be a new recipient of the top financial reward in 2025, too, because reigning champion, Rasmus Hojgaard has not teed it up at The K Club this week.

Many home fans will be hoping for one of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry or Tom McKibbin to lift the trophy come Sunday afternoon, with the first two having won this title before and Northern Ireland's McKibbin hoping to land his second DP World Tour victory fairly close to home.

Anyone who finishes inside the top-12 at The K Club will earn a six-figure payout for their troubles while even those who finish among the bottom places after four rounds will collect over $10,000.

As well as simply dollars, each of the players who made the cut will be fighting it out for the lion's share of 5,000 Race To Dubai points during the second tournament of the DP World Tour's Back 9 section.

Below, we've listed the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open at The K Club.

Irish Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025