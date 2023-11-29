Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2023

The DP World Tour continues with two events this week. The Investec South African Open Championship takes place over the same weekend as another prestigious national championship, the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Like the Australian tournament, the Investec South African Open has a proud history, having been established in 1903, with some of the game’s greats having lifted the trophy.

Gary Player won the tournament a barely believable 13 times, while another South African, Ernie Els, claimed victory on five occasions. Other famous winners of the trophy include Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh, Henrik Stenson and Louis Oosthuizen.

However, despite that history, many of the world’s best players are in the Bahamas this week for Tiger Woods’ comeback at the Hero World Challenge.

While that tournament offers a $4.5m, there is a far smaller $1.5m on offer at Johannesburg’s Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate. That’s the same purse as last year, and the victor will claim $255,000 with $165,00 heading to the runner-up.

A projected 12.45 Official World Ranking points are also available to the winner, around two fewer than the winner will earn in Australia, and 18 short of the Hero World Challenge victor.

Below is the prize money payout for the Investec South African Open Championship.

Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $255,000 2nd $165,000 3rd $94,500 4th $75,000 5th $63,600 6th $52,500 7th $45,000 8th $37,500 9th $33,600 10th $30,000 11th $27,600 12th $25,800 13th $24,150 14th $22,950 15th $22,050 16th $21,150 17th $20,250 18th $19,350 19th $18,600 20th $18,000 21st $17,400 22nd $16,950 23rd $16,500 24th $16.050 25th $15,600 26th $15,150 27th $14,700 28th $14,250 29th $13,800 30th $13,350 31st $12,800 32nd $12,450 33rd $12,000 34th $11,550 35th $11,000 36th $10,650 37th $10,350 38th $10,050 39th $9,750 40th $9,450 41st $9,150 42nd $9,000 43rd $8,850 44th $8,250 45th $7,950 46th $7,650 47th $7,350 48th $7,050 49th $6,750 50th $6,450 51st $6,150 52nd $5,850 53rd $5,500 54th $5,250 55th $5,150 56th $4,950 57th $4,800 58th $4,650 59th $4,500 60th $4,350 61st $4,200 62nd $4,050 63rd $3,900 64th $3,750 65th $3,600 66th $3,450 67th $3,300 68th $3,150 69th $3,000 70th $2,850

Who Are The Star Names In The Investec South African Open Championship?

In 2022, Thriston Lawrence added his name to the long list of South Africans to win the trophy with a special homecoming win over Clement Sordet.

Lawrence is aiming for his fifth DP World Tour win, but to get there he’ll face some stiff competition, including from compatriot Dean Burmester. The LIV Golf player won last week’s Joburg Open. Darren Fichardt, who finished runner-up at that tournament, and the player who finished third, Dan Bradbury, also play.

Another South African LIV golfer who will be hoping for a strong performance is 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel. He missed the cut at the Joburg Open and is looking for his first DP World Tour win since the 2016 Tshwane Open.

Other local players in the field include Ockie Strydom, who has two DP World Tour victories in the last 12 months, 2020 champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout and 2022 Steyn City Championship winner Shaun Norris. Daniel Van Tonder, who won in 2021, plays too.

Andrew "Beef" Johnson makes his long-awaited return to action for his first start since January's Dubai Desert Classic. Elsewhere, Freddy Schott, who finished top of the leaderboard at the final of DP World Tour Q-school earlier in the month, plays his first event since earning his DP World Tour card, along with Team Europe Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari.

Who Won the 2022 Investec South African Open Championship? South African Thriston Lawrence won last year's tournament. He edged out Clement Sordet by one shot. Lawrence defends his title this year, hoping for his fifth win on the DP World Tour.