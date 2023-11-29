Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2023
Thriston Lawrence defends his title in Johannesburg as the new DP World Tour season continues
The DP World Tour continues with two events this week. The Investec South African Open Championship takes place over the same weekend as another prestigious national championship, the ISPS Handa Australian Open.
Like the Australian tournament, the Investec South African Open has a proud history, having been established in 1903, with some of the game’s greats having lifted the trophy.
Gary Player won the tournament a barely believable 13 times, while another South African, Ernie Els, claimed victory on five occasions. Other famous winners of the trophy include Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh, Henrik Stenson and Louis Oosthuizen.
However, despite that history, many of the world’s best players are in the Bahamas this week for Tiger Woods’ comeback at the Hero World Challenge.
While that tournament offers a $4.5m, there is a far smaller $1.5m on offer at Johannesburg’s Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate. That’s the same purse as last year, and the victor will claim $255,000 with $165,00 heading to the runner-up.
A projected 12.45 Official World Ranking points are also available to the winner, around two fewer than the winner will earn in Australia, and 18 short of the Hero World Challenge victor.
Below is the prize money payout for the Investec South African Open Championship.
Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$255,000
|2nd
|$165,000
|3rd
|$94,500
|4th
|$75,000
|5th
|$63,600
|6th
|$52,500
|7th
|$45,000
|8th
|$37,500
|9th
|$33,600
|10th
|$30,000
|11th
|$27,600
|12th
|$25,800
|13th
|$24,150
|14th
|$22,950
|15th
|$22,050
|16th
|$21,150
|17th
|$20,250
|18th
|$19,350
|19th
|$18,600
|20th
|$18,000
|21st
|$17,400
|22nd
|$16,950
|23rd
|$16,500
|24th
|$16.050
|25th
|$15,600
|26th
|$15,150
|27th
|$14,700
|28th
|$14,250
|29th
|$13,800
|30th
|$13,350
|31st
|$12,800
|32nd
|$12,450
|33rd
|$12,000
|34th
|$11,550
|35th
|$11,000
|36th
|$10,650
|37th
|$10,350
|38th
|$10,050
|39th
|$9,750
|40th
|$9,450
|41st
|$9,150
|42nd
|$9,000
|43rd
|$8,850
|44th
|$8,250
|45th
|$7,950
|46th
|$7,650
|47th
|$7,350
|48th
|$7,050
|49th
|$6,750
|50th
|$6,450
|51st
|$6,150
|52nd
|$5,850
|53rd
|$5,500
|54th
|$5,250
|55th
|$5,150
|56th
|$4,950
|57th
|$4,800
|58th
|$4,650
|59th
|$4,500
|60th
|$4,350
|61st
|$4,200
|62nd
|$4,050
|63rd
|$3,900
|64th
|$3,750
|65th
|$3,600
|66th
|$3,450
|67th
|$3,300
|68th
|$3,150
|69th
|$3,000
|70th
|$2,850
Who Are The Star Names In The Investec South African Open Championship?
In 2022, Thriston Lawrence added his name to the long list of South Africans to win the trophy with a special homecoming win over Clement Sordet.
Lawrence is aiming for his fifth DP World Tour win, but to get there he’ll face some stiff competition, including from compatriot Dean Burmester. The LIV Golf player won last week’s Joburg Open. Darren Fichardt, who finished runner-up at that tournament, and the player who finished third, Dan Bradbury, also play.
Another South African LIV golfer who will be hoping for a strong performance is 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel. He missed the cut at the Joburg Open and is looking for his first DP World Tour win since the 2016 Tshwane Open.
Other local players in the field include Ockie Strydom, who has two DP World Tour victories in the last 12 months, 2020 champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout and 2022 Steyn City Championship winner Shaun Norris. Daniel Van Tonder, who won in 2021, plays too.
Andrew "Beef" Johnson makes his long-awaited return to action for his first start since January's Dubai Desert Classic. Elsewhere, Freddy Schott, who finished top of the leaderboard at the final of DP World Tour Q-school earlier in the month, plays his first event since earning his DP World Tour card, along with Team Europe Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari.
Who Won the 2022 Investec South African Open Championship?
South African Thriston Lawrence won last year's tournament. He edged out Clement Sordet by one shot. Lawrence defends his title this year, hoping for his fifth win on the DP World Tour.
What Is The Prize Money For The Investec South African Open Championship?
The prize money for this year's South African Open in Johannesburg's Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate is $1.5m. Of that, the winner will take home $255,000 while the runner-up will claim $165,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
