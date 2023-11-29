ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout 2023

Players including Cameron Smith, Min Woo Lee and defending champion compete in Sydney - but what can they win?

Cameron Smith during a practice round prior to the ISPS Handa Australian Open
Cameron Smith will hope to bounce back after missing the cut in Australia a week ago
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The new DP World Tour season reaches its second week with the ISPS Handa Australian Open, one of two prestigious national opens, the other being the Investec South African Open Championship.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open has a rich history and dates back to 1904. Not surprisingly, some of the world’s best players have won the tournament over the years, including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth in the modern era.

While many of the world's highest-ranked players are competing at the Hero World Challenge this week, there are still some top-quality players in the field at the Australian Golf Club and the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, including defending champion Adrian Meronk.

Players will be competing for a purse of AUD$1.7m (approximately $1.1m), which is an identical sum to the 2022 tournament. Despite the long history of the event, that’s one of the smaller purses being offered on the DP World Tour during the 2023/24 season, which promises $148.5m in prize money.

The winner will receive AUD $270,000 (approximately $178,000) while the runner-up will claim $179,500 (approximately $118,600).

Players are also competing for a $200,000 bonus for winning the DP World Tour's Opening Swing phase of the season, which concludes on 17 December.

Perhaps more enticing than the prize money is the opportunity for players to claim a place at next year’s Open at Royal Troon. An identical incentive was an offer last week’s Joburg Open, and, like winner Dean Burmester, runner-up Darren Fichardt and Dan Bradbury, who finished third, the top three will earn slots at the July Major.

Below is the prize money payout for the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout (AUD)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$270,000
2nd$179,500
3rd$101,099
4th$80,750
5th$68,476
6th$56,525
7th$48,450
8th$40,375
9th$36,176
10th$32,300
11th$29,716
12th$27,778
13th$26,002
14th$24,710
15th$23,741
16th$22,772
17th$21,803
18th$20,834
19th$20,026
20th$19,380
21st$18,734
22nd$18,250
23rd$17,765
24th$17,281
25th$16,796
26th$16,312
27th$15,827
28th$15,343
29th$14,858
30th$14,374
31st$13,889
32nd$13,405
33rd$12,920
34th$12,436
35th$12,113
36th$11,790
37th$11,467
38th$11,144
39th$10,821
40th$10,498
41st$10,175
42nd$9,852
43rd$9,529
44th$9,206
45th$8,883
46th$8,560
47th$8,237
48th$7,914
49th$7,591
50th$7,268
51st$6,945
52nd$6,622
53rd$6,299
54th$5,976
55th$5,653
56th$5,330
57th$5,007
58th$4,845
59th$4,684
60th$4,522
61st$4,361
62nd$4,199
63rd$4,038
64th$3,876
65th$3,715
66th$3,553
67th$3,392
68th$3,230
69th$3,069
70th$2,950

Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Australian Open?

Adrian Meronk with the ISPS Handa Australian Open trophy

Adrian Meronk defends his title at the ISPS Handa Australian Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The biggest name in this week’s field, and the player who most local hopes will rest with, is Cameron Smith. The Australian was close to tears after missing the cut at last week’s Australian PGA Championship, and he’ll be determined to make amends.

He is likely to face some strong competition from another Australian, Min Woo Lee, who eased to a three-shot victory in that tournament - his second win in five weeks. Can he make it three in six here?

Other local players hoping to perform well in front of their home fans include 2017 winner Cam Davis and 2009 champion Adam Scott.  

Meanwhile, two-time winner Matt Jones, who played alongside Smith for LIV Golf team Ripper GC last season, also plays, along with the other two members of the team, Marc Leishman and Jediah Morgan. 

The defending champion is Adrian Meronk, and he returns in the hope of claiming his fifth win on the Tour. Another player to keep and eye on is Japanese star Ryo Hisastune, who is the newly crowned DP World Tour Rookie of the Year.  There’s also an appearance from Team Europe Ryder Cup player Robert MacIntyre along with PGA Championship sensation Michael Block.

Like last year’s event, the women’s tournament will be played simultaneously, with each round to be played in alternating men's and women's groups across the two course. Big names in the women’s field include Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Ashleigh Buhai.

What Is The Prize Money For The ISPS Handa Australian Open?

Equal purses of AUD$1.7m are on offer in the men's and women's tournaments. The winner of each will take home AUD$270,000, with the runner-up in each banking AUD$179,500.

Where Is The ISPS Handa Australian Open?

The tournament in being played across two courses - the Australian Golf Club and the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney. The men's and women's events will alternate between them.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest