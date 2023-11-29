ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout 2023
Players including Cameron Smith, Min Woo Lee and defending champion compete in Sydney - but what can they win?
The new DP World Tour season reaches its second week with the ISPS Handa Australian Open, one of two prestigious national opens, the other being the Investec South African Open Championship.
The ISPS Handa Australian Open has a rich history and dates back to 1904. Not surprisingly, some of the world’s best players have won the tournament over the years, including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth in the modern era.
While many of the world's highest-ranked players are competing at the Hero World Challenge this week, there are still some top-quality players in the field at the Australian Golf Club and the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, including defending champion Adrian Meronk.
Players will be competing for a purse of AUD$1.7m (approximately $1.1m), which is an identical sum to the 2022 tournament. Despite the long history of the event, that’s one of the smaller purses being offered on the DP World Tour during the 2023/24 season, which promises $148.5m in prize money.
The winner will receive AUD $270,000 (approximately $178,000) while the runner-up will claim $179,500 (approximately $118,600).
Players are also competing for a $200,000 bonus for winning the DP World Tour's Opening Swing phase of the season, which concludes on 17 December.
Perhaps more enticing than the prize money is the opportunity for players to claim a place at next year’s Open at Royal Troon. An identical incentive was an offer last week’s Joburg Open, and, like winner Dean Burmester, runner-up Darren Fichardt and Dan Bradbury, who finished third, the top three will earn slots at the July Major.
Below is the prize money payout for the ISPS Handa Australian Open.
ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout (AUD)
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$270,000
|2nd
|$179,500
|3rd
|$101,099
|4th
|$80,750
|5th
|$68,476
|6th
|$56,525
|7th
|$48,450
|8th
|$40,375
|9th
|$36,176
|10th
|$32,300
|11th
|$29,716
|12th
|$27,778
|13th
|$26,002
|14th
|$24,710
|15th
|$23,741
|16th
|$22,772
|17th
|$21,803
|18th
|$20,834
|19th
|$20,026
|20th
|$19,380
|21st
|$18,734
|22nd
|$18,250
|23rd
|$17,765
|24th
|$17,281
|25th
|$16,796
|26th
|$16,312
|27th
|$15,827
|28th
|$15,343
|29th
|$14,858
|30th
|$14,374
|31st
|$13,889
|32nd
|$13,405
|33rd
|$12,920
|34th
|$12,436
|35th
|$12,113
|36th
|$11,790
|37th
|$11,467
|38th
|$11,144
|39th
|$10,821
|40th
|$10,498
|41st
|$10,175
|42nd
|$9,852
|43rd
|$9,529
|44th
|$9,206
|45th
|$8,883
|46th
|$8,560
|47th
|$8,237
|48th
|$7,914
|49th
|$7,591
|50th
|$7,268
|51st
|$6,945
|52nd
|$6,622
|53rd
|$6,299
|54th
|$5,976
|55th
|$5,653
|56th
|$5,330
|57th
|$5,007
|58th
|$4,845
|59th
|$4,684
|60th
|$4,522
|61st
|$4,361
|62nd
|$4,199
|63rd
|$4,038
|64th
|$3,876
|65th
|$3,715
|66th
|$3,553
|67th
|$3,392
|68th
|$3,230
|69th
|$3,069
|70th
|$2,950
Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Australian Open?
The biggest name in this week’s field, and the player who most local hopes will rest with, is Cameron Smith. The Australian was close to tears after missing the cut at last week’s Australian PGA Championship, and he’ll be determined to make amends.
He is likely to face some strong competition from another Australian, Min Woo Lee, who eased to a three-shot victory in that tournament - his second win in five weeks. Can he make it three in six here?
Other local players hoping to perform well in front of their home fans include 2017 winner Cam Davis and 2009 champion Adam Scott.
Meanwhile, two-time winner Matt Jones, who played alongside Smith for LIV Golf team Ripper GC last season, also plays, along with the other two members of the team, Marc Leishman and Jediah Morgan.
The defending champion is Adrian Meronk, and he returns in the hope of claiming his fifth win on the Tour. Another player to keep and eye on is Japanese star Ryo Hisastune, who is the newly crowned DP World Tour Rookie of the Year. There’s also an appearance from Team Europe Ryder Cup player Robert MacIntyre along with PGA Championship sensation Michael Block.
Like last year’s event, the women’s tournament will be played simultaneously, with each round to be played in alternating men's and women's groups across the two course. Big names in the women’s field include Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Ashleigh Buhai.
What Is The Prize Money For The ISPS Handa Australian Open?
Equal purses of AUD$1.7m are on offer in the men's and women's tournaments. The winner of each will take home AUD$270,000, with the runner-up in each banking AUD$179,500.
Where Is The ISPS Handa Australian Open?
The tournament in being played across two courses - the Australian Golf Club and the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney. The men's and women's events will alternate between them.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
True Linskwear All Day Knit 3 Golf Shoe Review
Looking for the perfect shoe for on and off the golf course? True Linskwear's All Day Knit 3 might just be the one...
By Dan Parker Published
-
Confidence In Golf: Why Does It Go And How Can You Rediscover It?
Confidence tips for golf from mental skills coach, Gareth Shaw
By Gareth Shaw Published