ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout 2023

The new DP World Tour season reaches its second week with the ISPS Handa Australian Open, one of two prestigious national opens, the other being the Investec South African Open Championship.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open has a rich history and dates back to 1904. Not surprisingly, some of the world’s best players have won the tournament over the years, including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth in the modern era.

While many of the world's highest-ranked players are competing at the Hero World Challenge this week, there are still some top-quality players in the field at the Australian Golf Club and the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, including defending champion Adrian Meronk.

Players will be competing for a purse of AUD$1.7m (approximately $1.1m), which is an identical sum to the 2022 tournament. Despite the long history of the event, that’s one of the smaller purses being offered on the DP World Tour during the 2023/24 season, which promises $148.5m in prize money.

The winner will receive AUD $270,000 (approximately $178,000) while the runner-up will claim $179,500 (approximately $118,600).

Players are also competing for a $200,000 bonus for winning the DP World Tour's Opening Swing phase of the season, which concludes on 17 December.

Perhaps more enticing than the prize money is the opportunity for players to claim a place at next year’s Open at Royal Troon. An identical incentive was an offer last week’s Joburg Open, and, like winner Dean Burmester, runner-up Darren Fichardt and Dan Bradbury, who finished third, the top three will earn slots at the July Major.

Below is the prize money payout for the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout (AUD)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $270,000 2nd $179,500 3rd $101,099 4th $80,750 5th $68,476 6th $56,525 7th $48,450 8th $40,375 9th $36,176 10th $32,300 11th $29,716 12th $27,778 13th $26,002 14th $24,710 15th $23,741 16th $22,772 17th $21,803 18th $20,834 19th $20,026 20th $19,380 21st $18,734 22nd $18,250 23rd $17,765 24th $17,281 25th $16,796 26th $16,312 27th $15,827 28th $15,343 29th $14,858 30th $14,374 31st $13,889 32nd $13,405 33rd $12,920 34th $12,436 35th $12,113 36th $11,790 37th $11,467 38th $11,144 39th $10,821 40th $10,498 41st $10,175 42nd $9,852 43rd $9,529 44th $9,206 45th $8,883 46th $8,560 47th $8,237 48th $7,914 49th $7,591 50th $7,268 51st $6,945 52nd $6,622 53rd $6,299 54th $5,976 55th $5,653 56th $5,330 57th $5,007 58th $4,845 59th $4,684 60th $4,522 61st $4,361 62nd $4,199 63rd $4,038 64th $3,876 65th $3,715 66th $3,553 67th $3,392 68th $3,230 69th $3,069 70th $2,950

Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Australian Open?

Adrian Meronk defends his title at the ISPS Handa Australian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The biggest name in this week’s field, and the player who most local hopes will rest with, is Cameron Smith. The Australian was close to tears after missing the cut at last week’s Australian PGA Championship, and he’ll be determined to make amends.

He is likely to face some strong competition from another Australian, Min Woo Lee, who eased to a three-shot victory in that tournament - his second win in five weeks. Can he make it three in six here?

Other local players hoping to perform well in front of their home fans include 2017 winner Cam Davis and 2009 champion Adam Scott.

Meanwhile, two-time winner Matt Jones, who played alongside Smith for LIV Golf team Ripper GC last season, also plays, along with the other two members of the team, Marc Leishman and Jediah Morgan.

The defending champion is Adrian Meronk, and he returns in the hope of claiming his fifth win on the Tour. Another player to keep and eye on is Japanese star Ryo Hisastune, who is the newly crowned DP World Tour Rookie of the Year. There’s also an appearance from Team Europe Ryder Cup player Robert MacIntyre along with PGA Championship sensation Michael Block.

Like last year’s event, the women’s tournament will be played simultaneously, with each round to be played in alternating men's and women's groups across the two course. Big names in the women’s field include Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Ashleigh Buhai.

