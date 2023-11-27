Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2023
Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited comeback at a tournament he hosts, as the field of 20 competes
When Tiger Woods limped out of The Masters during the third round at Augusta National, it seemed inevitable he would face a spell on the sidelines, and that was confirmed days later when it was revealed he had undergone ankle surgery.
At that point, we could only speculate as to when he would return, but we now know the answer. After stepping up his preparations in recent weeks, he will take his place in the field of 20 for the Hero World Challenge, which is hosted by the 15-time Major winner and is a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation.
The tournament is an unofficial PGA Tour event, and while it counts towards world ranking points, it doesn’t offer FedEx Cup points. Meanwhile, even though there is still prize money available, it is not included on the money list.
The purse is considerably smaller than most PGA Tour events, at $3.5m, but that still dwarfs the money on offer at two of the world’s most revered national opens taking place on the DP World Tour at the same time - AUD$1.7m at the ISPS Handa Australian Open and $1.5m at the Investec South African Open Championship.
The winner of the event at Albany in the Bahamas will earn $1m, while the runner-up will claim $350,000. There is no cut at the tournament, meaning there will even be prize money of $100,000 for the player finishing last.
Below is the prize money payout for the Hero World Challenge.
Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,000,000
|2nd
|$375,000
|3rd
|$225,000
|4th
|$150,000
|5th
|$135,000
|6th
|$120,000
|7th
|$115,000
|8th
|$113,000
|9th
|$112,000
|10th
|$110,000
|11th
|$109,000
|12th
|$108,000
|13th
|$107,000
|14th
|$106,000
|15th
|$105,000
|16th
|$104,000
|17th
|$103,000
|18th
|$102,000
|19th
|$101,000
|20th
|$100,000
Who Are The Star Names In The Hero World Challenge?
The field may be small, but it’s packed with quality. As well as Woods are six of the world’s top 10 – 2022 champion Viktor Hovland, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Open champion Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark, who won this year’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
That number would have been eight were it not for the withdrawals of US Ryder Cup dup Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. However, the two drafted in to replace them are hardly unknowns. Former US Open champion Justin Rose and Lucas Glover, who claimed victory at both the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship in August, play instead.
Other big names include two-time Major winners Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, who has three Major wins, six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris, who returns to action at this week's event after seven months out.
How Many Golfers Are In The Hero World Challenge?
The Hero World Challenge features 20 of the world's best players. That's an increase of four from the 16 who took part between its inception in 2000 and 2008, before the size of the field increased to 18. Some of the world's biggest names are taking part, including Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth.
What Is The Hero World Challenge?
The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA Tour event hosted by Tiger Woods, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation and raises funds to support young people globally. The tournament features a field of 20 who compete over four days of stroke play. There is no cut at the tournament.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Why This Week Shows The Sorry (And Confusing) State Of Men's Professional Golf Right Now
There's three huge events in the men's game this week, but one is going to take the lion's share of viewers and interest
By Elliott Heath Published
-
This Budget Bushnell Watch Hits Record Low Price On Cyber Monday
The Bushnell iON Edge is one of the best bargain GPS Golf Watches around and it's available at a best ever price this Cyber Monday
By David Usher Published
-
DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2023
The stakes are high for a top-quality field as the DP World Tour season draws to a close in Dubai
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Turns To YouTube In Bid To Tame Hoylake
This is just Scottie Scheffler's third Open and his first visit to Royal Liverpool and the World No. 1 has gone online as part of his prep
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Sets New PGA Tour Prize Money Record After Scottish Open Finish
Following a T3 finish at the Scottish Open, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler surpassed $19million, the highest in a single season in PGA Tour history
By James Nursey Published
-
Final Three Open Spots Secured Following Thrilling Scottish Open Finale
Byeong Hun An, David Lingmerth and Nicolai Hojgaard all qualified for The Open following their high-placed finishes in Scotland
By James Nursey Published
-
Rory McIlroy Fires Three-Under Third Round To Lead Genesis Scottish Open
The four-time Major winner will take a one shot lead into the final day, with a number of huge names in pursuit
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rose Zhang Misses First Cut As A Professional
The American carded a second round 77 to miss the cut by two shots, having been just two shots off the lead following the opening day on Thursday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
8 Of The Best Players To Never Win The Open
We take a closer look at the best players never to have lifted the old Claret Jug
By Michael Weston Published
-
Michael Block Misses Out On ESPY As Scheffler Wins Golfer Of The Year Award
Michael Block missed out on an ESPY Award for his PGA Championship hole-in-one as Scottie Scheffler was crowned Golfer of the Year
By Paul Higham Published