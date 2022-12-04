Thriston Lawrence Secures Special Homecoming Win At South African Open

Thriston Lawrence claimed his third victory on the DP World Tour after a dramatic final round in the South African Open (opens in new tab), which saw him beat France’s Clement Sordet by one-shot at the Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg.

Lawrence ended his final round with a 2-over 74 to finish on 16-under, with Sordet falling in behind one-shot back and Sweden’s Jens Fahbring completing the top three, two-shots behind at 14-under.

The South African advanced into the final round with a two-shot lead over Sordet after a third-round 67 and, with just eight holes left to play, it was advantage Lawrence, as he cantered clear with a five-shot lead over the Frenchman.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the eventual winner, as he saw his lead diminish after dropping a series of shots from the 12th to 16th, which allowed Sordet to join Lawrence (opens in new tab) at the top of the tree and reignite his challenge as they both sat at 16-under.

Sordet found himself in all-sorts of trouble walking off the 17th green though and, after dropping a shot on the par-3, it was advantage to Lawrence, who found himself one ahead going down the 72nd hole. Striking two cracking shots at the par 5 last, he would keep calm under the pressure, making a par on the 18th to secure the title.

“It’s not over until the fat lady sings and I got a little conservative over the closing stretch and it cost me," explained Lawrence, who becomes the 35th South African winner of this event. "I managed to hang in there, it’s what you strive for and play for every day. Being a kid, you dream of this moment and I’m just so pleased, words can’t describe it.”

