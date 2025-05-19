Soudal Open Prize Money Payout 2025

LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters is in his homeland for the event at Belgium's Rinkven International Golf Club, where a record purse is on offer

Thomas Pieters at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters will be in his homeland for the tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

The DP World Tour heads to Belgium for the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club.

The tournament is in its fourth year since reverting from the Belgian Knockout, an event combining strokeplay and matchplay. Nowadays, it's a more conventional 72-hole strokeplay tournament, and this year, it has a record purse of $2.75m, an increase of $250,000 on the 2024 event.

That was won by Spaniard Nacho Elvira, who held off Thomas Pieters for the title and the $425,000 first prize. This year's winner will earn $467,500, with the runner-up in line for prize money of $302,500.

The tournament is the second of six European Swing events, where players compete to win the swing and claim a bonus $200,000 as well as a place in each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments. That's currently led by Martin Couvra following his win in the Turkish Airlines Open.

Below is the prize money payout for the Soudal Open.

Soudal Open Prize Money 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Who Are The Star Names In The Soudal Open?

Nacho Elvira with the Soudal Open trophy

Nacho Elvira will be in Belgium to defend his title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Nacho Elvira won the event, holding off local hero Thomas Pieters in a tight contest for his second DP World Tour title. He returns this week to defend his title, while Pieters is in his homeland as he goes looking for his seventh DP World Tour win, the most recent of which came at the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

One player in excellent form heading into the tournament is Martin Couvra. He finished T5 in the Hainan Classic before winning the Turkish Airlines Open the week before the PGA Championship. He'll be hoping to continue that momentum this week.

Marco Penge secured his maiden DP World Tour title at the Hainan Classic, earning him a place at the Quail Hollow Major, where he placed a highly creditable T28. He is also in this week's field.

Marco Penge takes a shot at the PGA Championship

Marco Penge plays days after finishing T28 at the PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra, who won the Hero Indian Open also plays, along with other recent DP World Tour winners including Haotong Li, Laurie Canter and Richard Mansell. Multiple DP World Tour winners Matteo Manassero and Matt Wallace also play.

Where Is The Soudal Open Being Played?

The Soudal Open is held at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp. The layout features woodland and parkland and has hosted the event since 2018.

Who Is In The Field For The Soudal Open?

One of the standout names in the field is LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters, who is competing in his homeland and looking for his seventh DP World Tour victory. The winner of the 2024 tournament, Nacho Elvira, also plays.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸