Soudal Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The DP World Tour heads to Belgium for the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club.

The tournament is in its fourth year since reverting from the Belgian Knockout, an event combining strokeplay and matchplay. Nowadays, it's a more conventional 72-hole strokeplay tournament, and this year, it has a record purse of $2.75m, an increase of $250,000 on the 2024 event.

That was won by Spaniard Nacho Elvira, who held off Thomas Pieters for the title and the $425,000 first prize. This year's winner will earn $467,500, with the runner-up in line for prize money of $302,500.

The tournament is the second of six European Swing events, where players compete to win the swing and claim a bonus $200,000 as well as a place in each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments. That's currently led by Martin Couvra following his win in the Turkish Airlines Open.

Below is the prize money payout for the Soudal Open.

Soudal Open Prize Money 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $27,775 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

Who Are The Star Names In The Soudal Open?

Nacho Elvira will be in Belgium to defend his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Nacho Elvira won the event, holding off local hero Thomas Pieters in a tight contest for his second DP World Tour title. He returns this week to defend his title, while Pieters is in his homeland as he goes looking for his seventh DP World Tour win, the most recent of which came at the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

One player in excellent form heading into the tournament is Martin Couvra. He finished T5 in the Hainan Classic before winning the Turkish Airlines Open the week before the PGA Championship. He'll be hoping to continue that momentum this week.

Marco Penge secured his maiden DP World Tour title at the Hainan Classic, earning him a place at the Quail Hollow Major, where he placed a highly creditable T28. He is also in this week's field.

Marco Penge plays days after finishing T28 at the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra, who won the Hero Indian Open also plays, along with other recent DP World Tour winners including Haotong Li, Laurie Canter and Richard Mansell. Multiple DP World Tour winners Matteo Manassero and Matt Wallace also play.

Where Is The Soudal Open Being Played? The Soudal Open is held at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp. The layout features woodland and parkland and has hosted the event since 2018.