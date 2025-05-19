Soudal Open Prize Money Payout 2025
LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters is in his homeland for the event at Belgium's Rinkven International Golf Club, where a record purse is on offer
The DP World Tour heads to Belgium for the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club.
The tournament is in its fourth year since reverting from the Belgian Knockout, an event combining strokeplay and matchplay. Nowadays, it's a more conventional 72-hole strokeplay tournament, and this year, it has a record purse of $2.75m, an increase of $250,000 on the 2024 event.
That was won by Spaniard Nacho Elvira, who held off Thomas Pieters for the title and the $425,000 first prize. This year's winner will earn $467,500, with the runner-up in line for prize money of $302,500.
The tournament is the second of six European Swing events, where players compete to win the swing and claim a bonus $200,000 as well as a place in each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments. That's currently led by Martin Couvra following his win in the Turkish Airlines Open.
Below is the prize money payout for the Soudal Open.
Soudal Open Prize Money 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Who Are The Star Names In The Soudal Open?
In 2024, Nacho Elvira won the event, holding off local hero Thomas Pieters in a tight contest for his second DP World Tour title. He returns this week to defend his title, while Pieters is in his homeland as he goes looking for his seventh DP World Tour win, the most recent of which came at the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
One player in excellent form heading into the tournament is Martin Couvra. He finished T5 in the Hainan Classic before winning the Turkish Airlines Open the week before the PGA Championship. He'll be hoping to continue that momentum this week.
Marco Penge secured his maiden DP World Tour title at the Hainan Classic, earning him a place at the Quail Hollow Major, where he placed a highly creditable T28. He is also in this week's field.
Former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra, who won the Hero Indian Open also plays, along with other recent DP World Tour winners including Haotong Li, Laurie Canter and Richard Mansell. Multiple DP World Tour winners Matteo Manassero and Matt Wallace also play.
Where Is The Soudal Open Being Played?
The Soudal Open is held at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp. The layout features woodland and parkland and has hosted the event since 2018.
Who Is In The Field For The Soudal Open?
One of the standout names in the field is LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters, who is competing in his homeland and looking for his seventh DP World Tour victory. The winner of the 2024 tournament, Nacho Elvira, also plays.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
