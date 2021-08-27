Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, will host the Ryder Cup in 2021, but where will the tournament be played in the future?

Future Ryder Cup Venues Confirmed For 2023 And Beyond

The Straits Course at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, is the host of the 2020 Ryder Cup, and some of the venues until 2037 are now confirmed.

Naturally, the match play tournament will alternate between Europe and the United States, though the 2031 and 2035 European venues aren’t confirmed, despite the United States announcing all future venues until 2037.

While it is unclear when the future European venues will be confirmed, the next two have still been announced.

Future Ryder Cup Venues

2023 – Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (Rome, Italy)

2025 – Bethpage State Park (Farmingdale, New York)

2027 – Adare Manor (County Limerick, Republic of Ireland)

2029 – Hazeltine National Golf Club (Chaska, Minnesota)

2031 – Unconfirmed (Europe)

2033 – The Olympic Club (San Francisco, California)

2035 – Unconfirmed (Europe)

2037 – Congressional Country Club (Bethesda, Maryland)

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, will host the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup in 2023 from 30 September to 2 October, the first time the tournament will be played at an Italian club.

Named after the castle of Marco Simone, the golf and country club has previously hosted the 1994 Italian Open.

Bethpage State Park

Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, will then host the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The course has championship pedigree, with the 2002 and 2009 US Open hosted at the club, alongside the 2019 PGA Championship and the 2012 and 2016 FedEx Cup Play-off The Barclays.

Adare Manor

In 2027, the Ryder Cup will head back to Europe and to Adare Manor, in County Limerick, Republic of Ireland.

The Ryder Cup’s 100th anniversary, the event is set to be an incredibly special week after its inception in 1927 at Worcester Country Club, which the United States won.

Tom Fazio re-designed the championship course, which was first added to the resort in 1995 and subsequently hosted the Irish Open in 2007 and 2008.

It is now ranked within the top-25 Golf Monthly UK and Ireland golf courses, and the top inland Irish course on the list.

Adare Manor also hosted the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am in 2005 and 2010, while it was announced as the host of the 2027 Ryder Cup in July 2019.

Adare Manor is the last finalised future European Ryder Cup venue, with the 2031 and 2035 tournaments not yet awarded.

Hazeltine National Golf Club

In 2029 Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, will host the Ryder Cup for the second time since it was established in 1962.

The 2016 tournament took place at Hazeltine, which the United States convincingly won 17-11.

Hazeltine also has other pedigree in hosting Major championships, as shown through the 2002 and 2009 PGA Championships, and the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship all heading to the course.

The Olympic Club

With the 2031 Ryder Cup not yet awarded to a European venue, the next known future venue is the Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco, California for 2033.

The Olympic Club is recognised as one of the first 100 golf clubs established in the United States, and has previously hosted five US Opens, the 2021 US Women’s Open, two Tour Championships, and multiple amateur tournaments.

2033 will see the Ryder Cup return to the west coast of the United States for the first time since 1959, when Indian Wells in California hosted the match play event.

Congressional Country Club

Finally, the Congressional Country Club’s Blue Course in Bethesda, Maryland, is currently the last future Ryder Cup venue announced.

Considered as one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world, Congressional Country Club’s Blue Course has hosted five Major championships since opening in 1924.

In 2018, the PGA of America announced that it had selected Congressional to host eight future championships in the next two decades