'The Biggest Ever' - Tommy Fleetwood Among Those To Back Ryder Cup Host Bid From New English Course

World No.3 Tommy Fleetwood is among those to back Hulton Park's impending bid to host the 2035 Ryder Cup.

The unbuilt golf course in Bolton, England is aiming to be the first from its nation to welcome the biennial contest since The Belfry staged Team Europe's 15.5 - 12.5 victory in 2002.

Two other English layouts are already in the running - The London Club in Sevenoaks, Kent and Luton Hoo in Bedfordshire, with the latter closing for more than two years in order to redevelop the site and transform it into "the Augusta of Europe."

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Hulton Park has not yet officially launched its bid, but Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham revealed a funding package worth around £240 million ($320 million) had been set out in order to support the plans while also improving the wider area's infrastructure.

The land on which a prospective new golf course would sit makes up part of an estate which belonged to the Hulton family for more than 700 years. However, it was largely neglected after the turn of the century and was later purchased by developers, Peel Retail & Leisure in 2010.

(Image credit: Peel L&P)

Speaking to the BBC, Burnham stated the bid was "not pie in the sky" and revealed there had been "promising conversations" with organizers about "bringing the tournament to a bespoke, world-class course at Hulton Park."

Burnham said: "We're deadly serious about it. We believe we can land [the Ryder Cup] and now it's a case of putting in a firm bid next month and hopefully a decision soon."

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One of the bid's key supporters is three-time Ryder Cup winner Fleetwood, who hails from the seaside town of Southport which is located around 40 miles from Hulton Park.

In a press release which unveiled the plans, Fleetwood shared his excitement over the idea and said it was be a historic moment for the area if given the go-ahead.

He said: "As a golfer, a Ryder Cup being in England, first and foremost, would be something special. On top of that, to do it in the North West of England, where I’m from, would be amazing.

"We have so much to offer, the people have a lot to offer, the infrastructure has a lot to offer, and I think it would be something that would be incredible. I’m totally in favour of it and would be happy to support as much as I can!

“Whenever it’s on the Ryder Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world, and bringing that to the North West of England would be something very special that we’d remember forever.”

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The location of future Ryder Cups has been decided in the United States until 2037, with Hazeltine, The Olympic Club and Congressional all lined up to host.

However, only Adare Manor in Ireland (2027) and the recently-announced Camiral in Spain (2031) have been listed to stage the world-famous event on European soil at this stage.

It is not known when a decision will be made on the 2035 host, with a bid from Hulton Park expected to arrive at some point in April.