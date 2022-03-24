'How'd You Get On Today?' - Poulter Shares Hilarious Dinner Video

Safe to say that Shane Lowry and Lee Westwood weren't in the best moods following their first day defeats

Westwood and Lowry swear
(Image credit: Instagram: @ianjamespoulter)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play got underway on Wednesday and it seems that some got on better than others. This was demonstrated in a humorous video posted by Ian Poulter, with the Englishman having dinner with his fellow Ryder Cup stars Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry.

In the video, which you can see below, Poulter posts the question: "How did you get on today?" to both Westwood and Lowry, with their responses being relatively obvious...

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter)

A photo posted by on

Westwood, who lost 3&2 to Talor Gooch, throws up what we can only describe as a non-friendly gesture! Before Lowry, who lost 2&1 to Harold Varner, does the same. The exchange causes Poulter, who himself lost 2&1 to Scottie Scheffler, to respond with: "Have a nice dinner boys," before taking a long sip of his beverage.

The Englishman is known for his hilarious social media activity, just a few days ago he posted a video of himself, Westwood and Justin Rose drinking a bottle of Opus One red wine, which was bought for the table by Lowry following his hole-in-one at The Players Championship.

Along with the red wine video, there was also a hilarious post of Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy at the 2021 Players Championship. In the video, the foursome were a combined 29-over-par for the day, causing Poulter to describe them as "a bunch of muppets."

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter)

A photo posted by on

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.