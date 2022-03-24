'How'd You Get On Today?' - Poulter Shares Hilarious Dinner Video

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play got underway on Wednesday and it seems that some got on better than others. This was demonstrated in a humorous video posted by Ian Poulter, with the Englishman having dinner with his fellow Ryder Cup stars Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry.

In the video, which you can see below, Poulter posts the question: "How did you get on today?" to both Westwood and Lowry, with their responses being relatively obvious...

Westwood, who lost 3&2 to Talor Gooch, throws up what we can only describe as a non-friendly gesture! Before Lowry, who lost 2&1 to Harold Varner, does the same. The exchange causes Poulter, who himself lost 2&1 to Scottie Scheffler, to respond with: "Have a nice dinner boys," before taking a long sip of his beverage.

The Englishman is known for his hilarious social media activity, just a few days ago he posted a video of himself, Westwood and Justin Rose drinking a bottle of Opus One red wine, which was bought for the table by Lowry following his hole-in-one at The Players Championship.

Along with the red wine video, there was also a hilarious post of Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy at the 2021 Players Championship. In the video, the foursome were a combined 29-over-par for the day, causing Poulter to describe them as "a bunch of muppets."