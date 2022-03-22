Lowry Treats Poulter To Wine After TPC Sawgrass Hole-In-One

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ian Poulter has taken to social media to reveal an unexpected perk of being Shane Lowry’s playing partner.

At the recent Players Championship, Lowry made an incredible hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass’s infamous 17th Island Green. After his feat, the ecstatic Irishman immediately turned to playing partner Poulter, where the pair gleefully chest-bumped. But the celebrations didn’t end there. Now Poulter has posted a video to his Twitter account explaining that Lowry also sent him a very expensive bottle of red wine to mark the occasion. Poulter said in the video: “When you play golf with Shane Lowry at the Players Championship and he gets a hole-in-one on the 17th, what does he do? He sends you a lovely bottle of Opus One to wash down the steak.”

Perks of your playing partner performing @ShaneLowryGolf 👊🏼@WestwoodLee @JustinRose99 pic.twitter.com/6ewwQ7A1FkMarch 22, 2022 See more

The camera then pans to Lee Westwood, who congratulates... Lowry’s caddie! Brian ‘Bo’ Martin is on the bag for Lowry and was alongside him at TPC Sawgrass when he made the 10th hole-in-one in the course’s history. In the video, Westwood lifts his glass of wine and says: “Good club, Bo!” Poulter follows with an identical message before finally we see Justin Rose, who simply says: “Best today. Cheers, boys!” The video ends with Poulter raising his glass and saying, “Cheers. Well done, Shane.”

Lowry himself was one of the first people to respond to the message, replying: “No problem lads, hope you enjoyed it!” At the price it costs, you would hope they did – the 2018 Opus One wine Lowry sent costs around £200 per bottle. Let’s just hope the trio didn’t get too much of a taste for the wine – all three are competing in this week’s WGC-Match Play in Austin.