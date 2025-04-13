'I'm Not Going To Stand Here And Talk About Rory For 10 Minutes' - Shane Lowry Frustrated After Late Slip

Shane Lowry was in no mood to talk about his friend's chances of winning The Masters after his own challenge to get his hands on the Green Jacket suffered a late blow on Saturday.

The Irishman bogeyed his last two holes to slip back to five-under, which means he'll start the final round seven shots back of McIlroy.

"No," I’m not going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes," snapped Lowry when he was asked if he found himself looking back at his Ryder Cup teammate, who made a rapid start to his third round to take the lead.

"I’m trying to win the tournament as well. I know that’s what you all want me to talk about, but I’ve just had a s*** finish. I’ve got a chance to win the Masters tomorrow, and I’m going to go hit some balls.

"We talk about Collin Morikawa a few weeks ago. I think we need time. I think I need a half-an-hour now to sit there and gather my thoughts."

Have to love this from Shane Lowry 💯 pic.twitter.com/yUB3FHDxx5April 13, 2025

Morikawa was widely criticised for declining interviews at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, which he didn't win after being three shots ahead with five holes to play.

The American defended his decision in the build-up to The Players Championship, where he told reporters he was "just p*****" and "didn't want to talk to anyone", before adding he didn't "owe anyone anything".

Lowry believes the players should be allowed some time out after a round before speaking to the media.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy enjoy playing together in the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I can’t be coming to talk to you guys straightaway. It shouldn’t be happening. I don’t agree with it. Tennis players have to talk to the media, but they have a half-an-hour or hour before they have to do it.

"I feel like we should have the same thing. That’s how I feel. I’m probably going to say something stupid. I probably already have said something stupid because I’m p***** off right now. I’m just going to leave, OK?"

Before heading to the range, however, the former Open champion, who teamed up with McIlroy to win the Zurich Classic last year, said the atmosphere on Saturday was "unbelievable".

"Rory obviously was playing good behind and the roars, you had to stand off it a little bit, wait for those to happen, wait for him to get the shots."