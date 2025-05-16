Shane Lowry Shows Frustration After Brutal Break At PGA Championship
Shane Lowry couldn’t hide his frustration after an appalling slice of bad luck in the second round of the PGA Championship
It’s been a frustrating few weeks for Shane Lowry. He was well in contention at The Masters, until two bogeys to conclude his third round gave him work to do before he slumped to T42 after a final round of 81.
Then, at last week’s signature event on the PGA Tour, the Truist Championship, he was even closer to glory before another two late bogeys ruined his chances of victory at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Sadly, for the Irishman, his fortunes weren’t improving during the second round of the PGA Championship.
After a two-over 73 in the first round, Lowry knew he had work to do to make the cut on Friday at Quail Hollow, but, after starting from the first tee, his chances weren’t helped by a dreadful piece of luck at the par-4 eighth.
At one-under for the day, the 38-year-old was giving himself a fighting chance of making it to the weekend, and he could barely have played a better tee shot at the 353-yard hole, sending his drive to the right side of the fairway and just 57 yards from the hole.
To his dismay, though, it had stopped in an existing pitch mark and, because it wasn’t his own, he was not entitled to free relief, even though his ball was embedded in the mark.
Shane Lowry not given relief for an embedded ball.The result:pic.twitter.com/racmmGkcCvMay 16, 2025
Given that kind of luck, what came next was, in hindsight, predictable, as Lowry dug his ball out of the pitch mark with his second shot, but saw it head straight into a bunker just 82 feet further along.
He knew immediately his contact had not been what he would like, and took his frustrations out on the offending pitch mark before going on to make bogey and delivering a gesture towards his ball before heading to the ninth.
Lowry proceeded to make par on the next three holes as he recovered his composure, but thanks to that appalling slice of luck on the eighth, he did so one shot beneath the projected cut line. He then birdied the 12th to bring renewed hope he could make it to the weekend.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
