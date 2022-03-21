Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The first World Golf Championship of 2022 is here and it's time to play some match play.

The groupings are out for this week's WGC-Match Play at the much-loved Austin Country Club in Texas, where we'll see three days of round-robin match play before the final two days of knockout golf. Players will receive 1 point for a win and 1/2 a point for a tie in the round-robin format, with sudden death playoffs taking place in the event of ties.

The stellar field of 64, featuring nearly all of the world's best players barring the top-10 omissions of Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Sam Burns, is broken up into 16 groups of four, who'll each play each other on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The winner of each group will progress into the last-16 for a packed weekend of action that encompasses the last-16, quarter finals, semi finals and final.

World No.1 Jon Rahm headlines the field alongside numbers 2-5 Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and last year's runner-up Scottie Scheffler. Defending champion Billy Horschel is also back to defend his crown.

Check out all the groupings below...

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Field And Groups

Group 1

Jon Rahm (1)

Patrick Reed (23)

Cameron Young (40)

Sebastian Munoz (58)

Group 2

Collin Morikawa (2)

Jason Kokrak (22)

Sergio Garcia (43)

Robert MacIntyre (61)

Group 3

Viktor Hovland (3)

Will Zalatoris (24)

Cameron Tringale (45)

Sepp Straka (63)

Group 4

Patrick Cantlay (4)

Sungjae Im (21)

Seamus Power (42)

Keith Mitchell (62)

Group 5

Scottie Scheffler (5)

Matt Fitzpatrick (20)

Tommy Fleetwood (41)

Ian Poulter (59)

Group 6

Justin Thomas (6)

Kevin Kisner (29)

Marc Leishman (37)

Luke List (53)

Group 7

Xander Schauffele (7)

Tony Finau (18)

Lucas Herbert (39)

Takumi Kanaya (56)

Group 8

Dustin Johnson (8)

Max Homa (30)

Matthew Wolff (38)

Mackenzie Hughes (51)

Group 9

Bryson DeChambeau (9)

Talor Gooch (27)

Lee Westwood (47)

Richard Bland (54)

Group 10

Louis Oosthuizen (10)

Paul Casey (19)

Corey Conners (36)

Alex Noren (50)

Group 11

Jordan Spieth (11)

Adam Scott (32)

Justin Rose (46)

Keegan Bradley (60)

Group 12

Billy Horschel (12)

Thomas Pieters (26)

Tom Hoge (33)

Min Woo Lee (49)

Group 13

Tyrrell Hatton (13)

Daniel Berger (17)

Si Woo Kim (48)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)

Group 14

Joaquin Niemann (14)

Kevin Na (25)

Russell Henley (34)

Maverick McNealy (64)

Group 15

Abraham Ancer (15)

Webb Simpson (31)

Brian Harman (44)

Bubba Watson (57)

Group 16

Brooks Koepka (16)

Shane Lowry (28)

Harold Varner III (35)

Erik van Rooyen (55)