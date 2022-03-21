WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Field And Groups
The groupings are out for this week's WGC-Match Play in Austin...
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The first World Golf Championship of 2022 is here and it's time to play some match play.
The groupings are out for this week's WGC-Match Play at the much-loved Austin Country Club in Texas, where we'll see three days of round-robin match play before the final two days of knockout golf. Players will receive 1 point for a win and 1/2 a point for a tie in the round-robin format, with sudden death playoffs taking place in the event of ties.
The stellar field of 64, featuring nearly all of the world's best players barring the top-10 omissions of Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Sam Burns, is broken up into 16 groups of four, who'll each play each other on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The winner of each group will progress into the last-16 for a packed weekend of action that encompasses the last-16, quarter finals, semi finals and final.
World No.1 Jon Rahm headlines the field alongside numbers 2-5 Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and last year's runner-up Scottie Scheffler. Defending champion Billy Horschel is also back to defend his crown.
Check out all the groupings below...
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Field And Groups
Group 1
Jon Rahm (1)
Patrick Reed (23)
Cameron Young (40)
Sebastian Munoz (58)
Group 2
Collin Morikawa (2)
Jason Kokrak (22)
Sergio Garcia (43)
Robert MacIntyre (61)
Group 3
Viktor Hovland (3)
Will Zalatoris (24)
Cameron Tringale (45)
Sepp Straka (63)
Group 4
Patrick Cantlay (4)
Sungjae Im (21)
Seamus Power (42)
Keith Mitchell (62)
Group 5
Scottie Scheffler (5)
Matt Fitzpatrick (20)
Tommy Fleetwood (41)
Ian Poulter (59)
Group 6
Justin Thomas (6)
Kevin Kisner (29)
Marc Leishman (37)
Luke List (53)
Group 7
Xander Schauffele (7)
Tony Finau (18)
Lucas Herbert (39)
Takumi Kanaya (56)
Group 8
Dustin Johnson (8)
Max Homa (30)
Matthew Wolff (38)
Mackenzie Hughes (51)
Group 9
Bryson DeChambeau (9)
Talor Gooch (27)
Lee Westwood (47)
Richard Bland (54)
Group 10
Louis Oosthuizen (10)
Paul Casey (19)
Corey Conners (36)
Alex Noren (50)
Group 11
Jordan Spieth (11)
Adam Scott (32)
Justin Rose (46)
Keegan Bradley (60)
Group 12
Billy Horschel (12)
Thomas Pieters (26)
Tom Hoge (33)
Min Woo Lee (49)
Group 13
Tyrrell Hatton (13)
Daniel Berger (17)
Si Woo Kim (48)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)
Group 14
Joaquin Niemann (14)
Kevin Na (25)
Russell Henley (34)
Maverick McNealy (64)
Group 15
Abraham Ancer (15)
Webb Simpson (31)
Brian Harman (44)
Bubba Watson (57)
Group 16
Brooks Koepka (16)
Shane Lowry (28)
Harold Varner III (35)
Erik van Rooyen (55)
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Why You Should Only Beat Your Handicap 1/5 Rounds According To Golf Stats Guru
Arccos' stats guru Lou Stagner revealed how often golfer should beat their handicaps...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Best Srixon Golf Balls
A well-known and well-respected brand in the golf ball market, we run through Srixon's current range of golf balls, from the Z-Star, to the Soft Feel.
By Sam Tremlett • Published