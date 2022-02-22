Honda Classic Purse And Prize Money

The PGA Tour moves from coast to coast and begins its Florida Swing with the Honda Classic at the Champion Course at PGA National Resort and Spa. PGA National is renowned as one of the most difficult venues on Tour, as well as one of the best golf courses in Florida. It was initially designed by Tom Fazio but later reworked by Jack Nicklaus in 1990 and 2014. It has hosted each Honda Classic since 2007.

Famed for its defining stretch of holes, 15, 16 and 17, which Jack Nicklaus says ‘it should be won and lost right here’, the PGA National is home of 'The Bear Trap.' They are the fourth toughest of any three hole stretch on the PGA Tour. Last year, the stretch combined for a score of 230-over par and 1,604 balls have found the water since the tournament moved to this course in 2007.

Many of the world’s leading players have elected to rest this week in the run up to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. That said, the field includes Major champions in the likes of Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson, Zach Johnson, Shane Lowry and Patrick Reed.

Matt Jones cruised to a five stroke victory last year, which included an opening round of 61. The Australian returns to defend his title and looks to join Jack Nicklaus as the only person to defend the Honda Classic. Only four men have won the tournament more than once, which includes Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Mark Calcavecchia and Padraig Harrington.

Whilst, for PGA Tour standards, it might be a weaker field than usual, it couldn’t be further from the truth when you look at the prize money on offer. A total of $8 million is up for grabs, up $1m from 2021. The winner will pocket a smooth $1.4 million, just shy of $200k more than last year.

Check out the full tournament prize money breakdown below:

Position Prize Money 1st $1,440,000.00 2nd $872,000.00 3rd $552,000.00 4th $392,000.00 5th $328,000.00 6th $290,000.00 7th $270,000.00 8th $250,000.00 9th $234,000.00 10th $218,000.00 11th $202,000.00 12th $186,000.00 13th $170,000.00 14th $154,000.00 15th $146,000.00 16th $138,000.00 17th $130,000.00 18th $122,000.00 19th $114,000.00 20th $106,000.00 21st $98,000.00 22nd $90,000.00 23rd $83,600.00 24th $77,200.00 25th $70,800.00 26th $64,400.00 27th $62,000.00 28th $59,600.00 29th $57,200.00 30th $54,800.00 31st $52,400.00 32nd $50,000.00 33rd $47,600.00 34th $45,600.00 35th $43,600.00 36th $41,600.00 37th $39,600.00 38th $38,000.00 39th $36,400.00 40th $34,800.00 41st $33,200.00 42nd $31,600.00 43rd $30,000.00 44th $28,400.00 45th $26,800.00 46th $25,200.00 47th $23,600.00 48th $22,320.00 49th $21,200.00 50th $20,560.00

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 HONDA CLASSIC?

The tournament purse is $8 million, and the winner will take home $1.4 million. The PGA Tour has seen a dramatic increase in prize money with this event increasing by $1m since 2021.

WHO WON THE 2021 HONDA CLASSIC?

Matt Jones cruised to a five shot victory in the 2021 Honda Classic, his first PGA win in seven years. The Australian opened with a course record equalling 61 on his way to the title.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 HONDA CLASSIC?

Due to its position in the schedule, many of the world's leading players have elected to rest. That said, the field includes Major champions in the likes of Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson, Zach Johnson, Shane Lowry and Patrick Reed.