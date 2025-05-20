Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

After Angel Cabrera claimed the Regions Tradition in a Monday finish, the PGA Tour Champions circuit moves to Congressional Country Club and the Senior PGA Championship.

Last year, on his senior debut, Richard Bland claimed the title by three strokes from Richard Green, with Bland carding a stunning eight-under-par 63 to secure the win at Harbor Shores Resort.

The Englishman returns for 2025 and, after a strong showing at the PGA Championship last week, he will be among the favorites that include the likes of fellow LIV Golfer Lee Westwood and current Charles Schwab Cup Money leader Miguel Angel Jimenez.

For 2025, the prize money purse remains the same as 2024, with $3.5 million up for grabs. Like last year, the winner will bag themselves a $630,000 payday with victory.

Like the PGA Championship, players will also receive a paycheck if they miss the cut. Any individual who misses the cut and turns in a 36-hole score receives $1,250, while any player who makes the cut but fails to submit a 72-hole score will also receive $1,250.

Check out the prize money payout for the Senior PGA Championship below.

Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $630,000 2nd $378,000 3rd $238,000 4th $168,000 5th $140,000 6th $121,530 7th $113,750 8th $106,290 9th $99,160 10th $92,360 11th $85,880 12th $79,720 13th $73,890 14th $68,380 15th $63,190 16th $58,330 17th $53,800 18th $49,580 19th $45,690 20th $42,110 21st $38,890 22nd $35,970 23rd $33,360 24th $31,270 25th $29,250 26th $27,300 27th $25,420 28th $23,660 29th $21,960 30th $20,330 31st $19,040 32nd $17,900 33rd $16,930 34th $16,120 35th $15,470 36th $14,850 37th $14,260 38th $13,680 39th $13,100 40th $12,560 41st $12,020 42nd $11,500 43rd $11,000 44th $10,520 45th $10,050 46th $9,590 47th $9,150 48th $8,710 49th $8,330 50th $7,940 51st $7,570 52nd $7,210 53rd $6,870 54th $6,550 55th $6,240 56th $5,950 57th $5,670 58th $5,440 59th $5,250 60th $5,090 61st $4,960 62nd $4,860 63rd $4,780 64th $4,710 65th $4,630 66th $4,560 67th $4,490 68th $4,430 69th $4,360 70th $4,290 71st $4,240 72nd $4,190 73rd $4,140 74th $4,110 75th $4,090 76th $4,070 77th $4,060 78th $4,050 79th $4,040 80th $4,030 81st $4,020 82nd $4,010 83rd $4,000 Missed Cut $1,250

Who Are The Star Names In The Senior PGA Championship?

As mentioned, the LIV Golf duo of Bland and Westwood will be present, with Westwood making his tournament debut.

Jimenez is also in the field as he looks to extend his lead in the standings.

Some of the Major winners in the field this week include last week's winner Cabrera, as well as Rich Beem, Stewart Cink, John Daly, Ernie Els, Retif Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh and Mike Weir.

Another player making their senior debut this week is Soren Kjeldsen, who turned 50 on the 17th May and became eligible in the process.

Back in December, the Dane claimed an eight-stroke victory at the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament to secure his playing rights on the circuit.

Where Is The Senior PGA Championship Played? For 2025, the Senior PGA Championship is taking place at Congressional Country Club's Blue Course, which has staged multiple Major championships and the AT&T Classic. Located in Bethesda, Maryland, it has staged three US Opens, one PGA Championship and the Women's PGA Championship. Throughout its history, the likes of Rory McIlroy and Ernie Els have won around its layout.