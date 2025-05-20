Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Richard Bland returns to defend his Senior PGA Championship title, where there's a $3.5 million tournament purse up for grabs at Congressional Country Club
After Angel Cabrera claimed the Regions Tradition in a Monday finish, the PGA Tour Champions circuit moves to Congressional Country Club and the Senior PGA Championship.
Last year, on his senior debut, Richard Bland claimed the title by three strokes from Richard Green, with Bland carding a stunning eight-under-par 63 to secure the win at Harbor Shores Resort.
The Englishman returns for 2025 and, after a strong showing at the PGA Championship last week, he will be among the favorites that include the likes of fellow LIV Golfer Lee Westwood and current Charles Schwab Cup Money leader Miguel Angel Jimenez.
For 2025, the prize money purse remains the same as 2024, with $3.5 million up for grabs. Like last year, the winner will bag themselves a $630,000 payday with victory.
Like the PGA Championship, players will also receive a paycheck if they miss the cut. Any individual who misses the cut and turns in a 36-hole score receives $1,250, while any player who makes the cut but fails to submit a 72-hole score will also receive $1,250.
Check out the prize money payout for the Senior PGA Championship below.
Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$630,000
2nd
$378,000
3rd
$238,000
4th
$168,000
5th
$140,000
6th
$121,530
7th
$113,750
8th
$106,290
9th
$99,160
10th
$92,360
11th
$85,880
12th
$79,720
13th
$73,890
14th
$68,380
15th
$63,190
16th
$58,330
17th
$53,800
18th
$49,580
19th
$45,690
20th
$42,110
21st
$38,890
22nd
$35,970
23rd
$33,360
24th
$31,270
25th
$29,250
26th
$27,300
27th
$25,420
28th
$23,660
29th
$21,960
30th
$20,330
31st
$19,040
32nd
$17,900
33rd
$16,930
34th
$16,120
35th
$15,470
36th
$14,850
37th
$14,260
38th
$13,680
39th
$13,100
40th
$12,560
41st
$12,020
42nd
$11,500
43rd
$11,000
44th
$10,520
45th
$10,050
46th
$9,590
47th
$9,150
48th
$8,710
49th
$8,330
50th
$7,940
51st
$7,570
52nd
$7,210
53rd
$6,870
54th
$6,550
55th
$6,240
56th
$5,950
57th
$5,670
58th
$5,440
59th
$5,250
60th
$5,090
61st
$4,960
62nd
$4,860
63rd
$4,780
64th
$4,710
65th
$4,630
66th
$4,560
67th
$4,490
68th
$4,430
69th
$4,360
70th
$4,290
71st
$4,240
72nd
$4,190
73rd
$4,140
74th
$4,110
75th
$4,090
76th
$4,070
77th
$4,060
78th
$4,050
79th
$4,040
80th
$4,030
81st
$4,020
82nd
$4,010
83rd
$4,000
Missed Cut
$1,250
Who Are The Star Names In The Senior PGA Championship?
As mentioned, the LIV Golf duo of Bland and Westwood will be present, with Westwood making his tournament debut.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jimenez is also in the field as he looks to extend his lead in the standings.
Some of the Major winners in the field this week include last week's winner Cabrera, as well as Rich Beem, Stewart Cink, John Daly, Ernie Els, Retif Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh and Mike Weir.
Another player making their senior debut this week is Soren Kjeldsen, who turned 50 on the 17th May and became eligible in the process.
Back in December, the Dane claimed an eight-stroke victory at the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament to secure his playing rights on the circuit.
Where Is The Senior PGA Championship Played?
For 2025, the Senior PGA Championship is taking place at Congressional Country Club's Blue Course, which has staged multiple Major championships and the AT&T Classic.
Located in Bethesda, Maryland, it has staged three US Opens, one PGA Championship and the Women's PGA Championship. Throughout its history, the likes of Rory McIlroy and Ernie Els have won around its layout.
Who Won The 2024 Senior PGA Championship?
Bland is the defending champion after finishing 17-under for the championship last year. Carding a seven-under 64 opening round, the Englishman did suffer a third round blip with a three-over 74, but recovered with an eight-under 63 to win by three shots.
