Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Richard Bland returns to defend his Senior PGA Championship title, where there's a $3.5 million tournament purse up for grabs at Congressional Country Club

Richard Bland holds the Senior PGA Championship trophy
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

After Angel Cabrera claimed the Regions Tradition in a Monday finish, the PGA Tour Champions circuit moves to Congressional Country Club and the Senior PGA Championship.

Last year, on his senior debut, Richard Bland claimed the title by three strokes from Richard Green, with Bland carding a stunning eight-under-par 63 to secure the win at Harbor Shores Resort.

Richard Bland shakes hands with his caddie at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship

The Englishman returns for 2025 and, after a strong showing at the PGA Championship last week, he will be among the favorites that include the likes of fellow LIV Golfer Lee Westwood and current Charles Schwab Cup Money leader Miguel Angel Jimenez.

For 2025, the prize money purse remains the same as 2024, with $3.5 million up for grabs. Like last year, the winner will bag themselves a $630,000 payday with victory.

Like the PGA Championship, players will also receive a paycheck if they miss the cut. Any individual who misses the cut and turns in a 36-hole score receives $1,250, while any player who makes the cut but fails to submit a 72-hole score will also receive $1,250.

Check out the prize money payout for the Senior PGA Championship below.

Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$630,000

2nd

$378,000

3rd

$238,000

4th

$168,000

5th

$140,000

6th

$121,530

7th

$113,750

8th

$106,290

9th

$99,160

10th

$92,360

11th

$85,880

12th

$79,720

13th

$73,890

14th

$68,380

15th

$63,190

16th

$58,330

17th

$53,800

18th

$49,580

19th

$45,690

20th

$42,110

21st

$38,890

22nd

$35,970

23rd

$33,360

24th

$31,270

25th

$29,250

26th

$27,300

27th

$25,420

28th

$23,660

29th

$21,960

30th

$20,330

31st

$19,040

32nd

$17,900

33rd

$16,930

34th

$16,120

35th

$15,470

36th

$14,850

37th

$14,260

38th

$13,680

39th

$13,100

40th

$12,560

41st

$12,020

42nd

 $11,500

43rd

$11,000

44th

$10,520

45th

$10,050

46th

$9,590

47th

$9,150

48th

$8,710

49th

$8,330

50th

$7,940

51st

$7,570

52nd

$7,210

53rd

$6,870

54th

$6,550

55th

$6,240

56th

$5,950

57th

$5,670

58th

$5,440

59th

$5,250

60th

$5,090

61st

$4,960

62nd

$4,860

63rd

$4,780

64th

$4,710

65th

$4,630

66th

$4,560

67th

$4,490

68th

$4,430

69th

$4,360

70th

$4,290

71st

$4,240

72nd

$4,190

73rd

$4,140

74th

$4,110

75th

$4,090

76th

$4,070

77th

$4,060

78th

$4,050

79th

$4,040

80th

$4,030

81st

$4,020

82nd

$4,010

83rd

$4,000

Missed Cut

$1,250

Who Are The Star Names In The Senior PGA Championship?

Lee Westwood lines up a shot off the tee

As mentioned, the LIV Golf duo of Bland and Westwood will be present, with Westwood making his tournament debut.

Jimenez is also in the field as he looks to extend his lead in the standings.

Some of the Major winners in the field this week include last week's winner Cabrera, as well as Rich Beem, Stewart Cink, John Daly, Ernie Els, Retif Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh and Mike Weir.

Another player making their senior debut this week is Soren Kjeldsen, who turned 50 on the 17th May and became eligible in the process.

Back in December, the Dane claimed an eight-stroke victory at the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament to secure his playing rights on the circuit.

Soren Kjeldsen stares into the distance as he walks off the green

Where Is The Senior PGA Championship Played?

For 2025, the Senior PGA Championship is taking place at Congressional Country Club's Blue Course, which has staged multiple Major championships and the AT&T Classic.

Located in Bethesda, Maryland, it has staged three US Opens, one PGA Championship and the Women's PGA Championship. Throughout its history, the likes of Rory McIlroy and Ernie Els have won around its layout.

Who Won The 2024 Senior PGA Championship?

Bland is the defending champion after finishing 17-under for the championship last year. Carding a seven-under 64 opening round, the Englishman did suffer a third round blip with a three-over 74, but recovered with an eight-under 63 to win by three shots.

