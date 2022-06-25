'Growing Expectation' That Matt Wolff Will Join LIV Golf
The young American is reportedly set to be announced by LIV Golf early next week
As the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event gets underway in Portland on the 30th June, a number of players like Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Abraham Ancer will be featuring in the field.
Now, reportedly, Matt Wolff could be joining them, with a tweet from golf journalist and broadcaster, Rick Gehman, stating: "There’s a growing expectation that Matthew Wolff will be announced as joining LIV Golf early next week and will be in the field for Portland."
At just 23-years-old, Wolff would be one of the youngest players in the field. The American hasn't claimed a title on the PGA Tour since the 2019 3M Open and, what's more, both Wolff and Bubba Watson featured briefly in a LIV Golf promotional video back at the start of June, with the trailer possibly hinting that the duo may be on their way to the Saudi-backed series.
If Wolff were to join LIV Golf, it would mean an instant suspension from the PGA Tour, with Jay Monahan releasing a strongly worded letter claiming that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events. They will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup or Presidents Cup.
The letter went on to say: "These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."
Along with the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour has confirmed sanctions for the LIV Golf rebels, with the likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia banned from teeing it up in co-sanctioned DP World Tour and PGA Tour events. That includes this year's Genesis Scottish Open, with the golfers concerned being fined £100,000.
In addition, players risk further sanctions for teeing it up in future LIV Golf events without permission.
