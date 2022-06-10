Bryson DeChambeau Suspended By PGA Tour After LIV Golf U-Turn
DeChambeau has joined LIV Golf and will now be suspended by the PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau has completed a stunning U-turn and joined LIV Golf despite pledging his allegiance with the PGA Tour in February.
Bryson will play in the next event on the LIV Golf schedule at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon next month after officially joining the Saudi-backed Series. It means that he'll be suspended from the PGA Tour after Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that all current and future LIV Golf players will be suspended, taken out of the FedEx Cup rankings and ineligible for the Presidents Cup. DeChambeau, who has been dropped by sponsors Rocket Mortgage, will also not be allowed sponsors' invites into PGA Tour events.
The news comes just four months after he released a statement that read: "While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I. As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support."
His U-Turn is in a similar vein to Dustin Johnson's, who also pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour in February. Johnson was reported to have been offered $125-$150m to join LIV, with DeChambeau's fee said to be in the same region.
“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf," a statement from Dustin Johnson read in February. "I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully-committed to the PGA Tour.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our TOUR can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.”
DJ is now joined by DeChambeau and Mickelson as the Series' three big US names, with the potential of Patrick Reed and others joining according to reports.
“Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner. “He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond.”
