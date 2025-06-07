Matt Wolff Withdraws From LIV Golf Virginia Mid-Round, But His Replacement Fires A Four-Under Total Through Just 10 Holes At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Ollie Schniederjans stepped in for Range Goats GC's Matt Wolff after eight holes during the first round of LIV Golf Virginia, with the replacement making the most of his opportunity

Matt Wolff hits a fairway wood
LIV Golf Virginia saw an interesting first round that not only included a 107 minute rain delay, but also a mid-round replacement.

Matt Wolff, who plays for Range Goats GC, battled his way round the first eight holes at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but was then forced to withdraw due to injury.

Because of this, Wolff was replaced by LIV Golf League Reserve Player, Ollie Schniederjans, who finished in a share of fourth place at the LIV Golf Promotions Event back in December 2024.

A winner at the Asian Tour's International Series India event in January, the American has played a handful of tournaments on the LIV Golf League circuit in 2025, featuring at Riyadh and Hong Kong.

Replacing Wolff on the par 4 17th, his eighth hole of the day, Schniederjans would make the most of his opportunity, finishing four-under for the round to help Range Goats GC top the team leaderboard at the end of the day.

Ollie Schniederjans strikes an iron shot

Schniederjans has previously featured in two LIV Golf League events

Birdieing the 18th, the first hole after replacing Wolff, Schniederjans then birdied the first hole, with a bogey at the third putting the American one-under for his round.

Making another birdie at the par 5 fifth, he then eagled the par 5 eighth, as a closing par put him four-under for the tournament in a classy 10-hole stretch.

Being a Reserve Player, and starting midway through the first round, Schniederjans will play the rest of the tournament in Wolff's place, but his score will only count for the team, not individually.

