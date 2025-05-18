Renowned Coach Calls For Change To Governing Bodies' 'Secrecy' After McIlroy Driver Test Fail Report
Peter Kostis doesn't believe it's in anyone's best interests to keep testing results private
Coach and former CBS analyst, Peter Kostis, has criticized golf's governing bodies for not being more transparent with the results of various testing involving the players.
His remarks came after it was revealed earlier this week that Rory McIlroy was forced into changing his driver head prior to the first round of the PGA Championship, as it had been found to be non-conforming.
It remains unclear why the 36-year-old's driver was non-conforming, but some reports have claimed the club failed a CT (characteristic time) test, whereby it measures the spring-like effect of a clubface.
The test involves a small, pendulum device striking the clubface with a metal ball.
There has been no official announcement by either the PGA or USGA as to why the driver, McIlroy's TaylorMade Qi10, failed the test.
It's perhaps no surprise that the words 'non-conforming' have got people starting conspiracy theories on social media, which is what Kostis appears to find frustrating.
I find it ironic that the USGA,R&A,PGA of America and the PGA TOUR all refuse to announce results of Driver testing, drug testing, conduct unbecoming fines, or even injuries for that matter. They say it's to protect the players but it doesn't. The PGA of America asked the USGA…May 18, 2025
"I find it ironic that the USGA, R&A, PGA of America and the PGA TOUR all refuse to announce results of Driver testing, drug testing, conduct unbecoming fines, or even injuries for that matter," he said on X/Twitter.
"They say it's to protect the players but it doesn't."
After reports emerged that McIlroy's driver had failed the test, the PGA of America did release a statement, which explained why results are kept "confidential" and also that they had no concerns about player intent.
"We can confirm that the USGA was invited to do club testing at the PGA Championship, at the PGA of America’s request," Kerry Haigh, Chief Championships Officer, PGA of America, said.
"That testing program is consistent with the same level of support that the USGA provides to the PGA Tour and other championships, as part of their regular programs for driver testing.
"The standard process is for about a third of the field to be randomly tested under the program. That was the case at Quail Hollow this week.
"Finding driver heads that have crept over the line of conformance is not an unusual occurrence, especially for clubs that are hit thousands of times over a long period of time.
"The results are kept confidential to protect players, who are unaware the club has fallen out of conformance and not responsible for it falling out of conformance other than hitting the club thousands of times.
"Players are simply asked to change heads if necessary, and all do without issue. To publicly identify players whose club did not conform can lead to that player being questioned unnecessarily.
"Neither the USGA nor the PGA of America have any concerns about player intent.”
Kostis doesn't agree that keeping the results private helps anyone.
He added: "Roughly 1/3 of the field was tested or, about 50 players. Only Rory's results became public (as far as I know) by a leak. This paints Rory in an unnecessarily bad light when he has no idea when, or if, his driver crossed the limit.
"If it were announced that 12 more drivers failed, would people have a different view of Rory's driver fail? I think so. Especially in this day and age of professional golf marrying itself to gambling, it's time to stop the secrecy and announce all tests, fines, injuries, suspensions...everything!
"Secrecy leads to speculation and assumptions and that is not good for anyone."
McIlroy, who arrived at Quail Hollow as one of the hot favorites to win the PGA Championship, was not at his best with the driver.
His length and accuracy off the tee is usually one of his greatest strengths, but he missed a series of fairways over the course of the week, both to the left and right.
His lacklustre performance with the big stick has prompted a number of commentators to defend the Northern Irishman.
Paul McGinley, in the booth for Sky Sports during the last round, said that players can get used to a certain face.
McIlroy, who teed off early on the final day and was not in contention for a sixth Major title, has yet to speak about the matter.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
