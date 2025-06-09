‘My Game’s Been Really Close’ – Dustin Johnson Confident He Can Contend For Second US Open Title At Oakmont
The 2016 US Open champion is confident in his game ahead of the Major, despite some recent disappointments at the big events
Since signing for LIV Golf in 2022, Dustin Johnson’s Major appearances have been largely disappointing, with just two top 10 finishes in 12 starts at the big events.
Despite that, his confidence doesn’t appear to have taken a knock ahead of his return to Oakmont for the US Open, the venue for his victory in the tournament nine years ago.
One thing working in Johnson’s favor ahead of his appearance at the Pittsburgh course is some encouraging LIV Golf form, including T10 at last week’s event in Virginia, and the 40-year-old doesn’t think his game is too far away from getting back to its best - although he admitted there are some things he needs to work on if he is to compete at Oakmont.
He told reporters: “I feel like my game's been really close. I haven't really got a lot out of it. So it was definitely nice to have a nice finish last week. I played good every day. I didn't - you know, still kind of giving away some shots. I need to clean that up a little bit.”
“But played really solid every day, hit it nice, gave myself a lot of opportunities. Just still kind of gave some shots away each round that you can't afford to do at a golf course like this. It was nice to finally see the game progress a little bit.”
Among Johnson’s string of disappointing outings at Majors recently was a missed cut at the PGA Championship. However, he doesn’t think his 12-over across his two rounds at Quail Hollow told the full story of his performance.
“I know my score didn't reflect it at the PGA, but I actually played way better than the score,” he insisted. “I just struggled a little bit on the greens. Well, maybe that's an understatement. I struggled really bad on the greens.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Johnson was also confident his game was moving in the right direction before The Masters, telling reporters at the time that he didn’t think it was too far off the form that saw him win at Augusta National in 2020.
That also resulted in a missed cut, although he remains adamant that he is as close as he’s been in some time to rediscovering his best. He added: “The game is definitely in a lot better shape than it was a few months ago.”
Johnson also refuted suggestions that his move to LIV Golf had taken away crucial sharpness from his game, adding: “Golf is a strange sport. I don't feel like I've slipped any. My scores haven't reflected, but it is a really fine line.
“I remember a few years ago, I missed two cuts in a row. I think I shot 80-80, and then I won the next week. For me it's always really close to being good, but just getting back there and keeping it consistent which over the last couple months I'm starting to see a lot of patterns and the game feels like it's coming back into good form.”
Johnson also insisted he’s not feeling any more pressure to perform, despite LIV Golfers generally only facing the best of the PGA Tour four times a year. He adeed: “No, not really. It's still a Major. It's still the same amount of pressure no matter where you're playing. Yeah, it's a championship. I'm looking forward to playing in it this week and hopefully can contend.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Much Scottie Scheffler Has Won In 2025
The World No.1 has added to his Major championship haul and won twice more on the PGA Tour as well - but how much prize money has he collected this year?
-
US Open Special Bets: Six Top Tips For Oakmont
Take a look at tips for the top special bets for the US Open including top LIV Golf player, first-round leader and top left hander at Oakmont
-
8 Things You’ve Forgotten About The 2016 US Open (Aside From Dustin Johnson’s Controversial Ruling And Victory)
What can you remember about the last US Open to be held at Oakmont Country Club? It was 2016, the year Dustin Johnson won his first Major Championship
-
We Tried To Work Out Joaquin Niemann’s Handicap In 2025. Here’s What The Data Says…
Joaquin Niemann has enjoyed an excellent 2025 on the LIV Golf League, with the Chilean producing some incredible rounds at a number of tough golf courses
-
Meet The 15 Amateur Golfers Competing In The 125th US Open At Oakmont
Nearly one in ten players in the field at this year's US Open are amateurs. Let's meet them...
-
'It’s Pure Golf, No Funny Business About It' - Jordan Spieth Previews US Open Test Oakmont Will Pose
Jordan Spieth says that the USGA haven't tricked up Oakmont, and that it's just a tough course with rough that rightly punishes bad shots at the US Open
-
Joaquin Niemann Leapfrogs Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy As Golf's Top Earner In 2025 After LIV Golf Virginia Victory
The Chilean's fourth win of the year secured another $4 million and consequently catapulted Niemann to the top of the on-course earnings across all tours
-
'Carnage Coming At Oakmont...Buckle Up!' - Players Highlight Brutal Oakmont Rough In Store For US Open
Ben Griffin joined Bryson DeChambeau in showcasing just how deep the Oakmont rough is that players will face at the US Open
-
US Open Practice Tee Times: Pairings For Monday, Tuesday And Wednesday
It's US Open week at Oakmont Country Club and time to get accustomed to one of the most difficult courses on the Major Championship rota
-
A Wet Start To US Open Week Makes Oakmont An Even Tougher Test
Players arriving for the 125th US Open will face an even tougher test at Oakmont with plenty of rain around making that infamous rough even harder to escape from