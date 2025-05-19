Scottie Scheffler Reveals His Driver Failed USGA Test Ahead Of PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler revealed that his driver failed a USGA test ahead of the PGA Championship, while he gave strong views on why he believes driver testing on tour needs to be improved.

Driver testing was a big topic of conversation during the week at Quail Hollow after a report emerged that Rory McIlroy had been forced to change his driver. The PGA of America issued a statement confirming it had asked the USGA to test around 1/3 of the field's clubs but stated that results would remain confidential.

It has now emerged that Scheffler's driver was one of those that failed, as revealed by the World No.1 in his winner's press conference on Sunday evening.

"So the driver testing is something that regularly happens on Tour. My driver did fail me this week. We had a feeling that it was going to be coming because I've used that driver for over a year," he said of his TaylorMade Qi10.

"I was kind of fortunate for it to last that long, I felt like. I would argue that if we're going to test the drivers, we need to be even more robust in the way we test them.

"That was a conversation I had with one of the rules officials; if it's something we're going to take seriously, I feel like we're almost going halfway with it right now.

"If we're going to test only a third of the field. If we're going to do it right, leave it up to us as players, like the rest of the rules in the game of golf are.

"It's a newer rule that we haven't quite gotten right yet. I think we have some stuff to figure out. I think, if we're going to do it, we might as well do it right, get more robust and get even more strict.

"You can test guys every week, if you want. I mean, there's no reason why we shouldn't."

Scheffler won his third Major title by five strokes (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Scheffler didn't reveal what his driver failed for, it is thought to be due to CT (Characteristic Time), which measures the spring-like effect of the face. This happens due to driver creeping, where the face material compresses after thousands of shots, making it quicker off the face and non-conforming despite being legal when a player first used it.

Scheffler's words echo those of Xander Schauffele, who discussed driver testing with reporters and had very similar views.

“I think they should test everyone’s driver,” the World No.3 told Golfweek.

“It’s not right to just test 50 guys. It just doesn’t make sense if you’re in it for the spirit [of the game].

"The whole point of it is to protect the integrity of the field. If you don’t test everyone across the board I don’t think you’re protecting the whole field."

Despite his gamer driver needing to be replaced, Scheffler said he was very prepared after a recent fitting with TaylorMade club Adrian Rietveld.

"The driver for me is actually really easy. Like I said, we were prepared for it," the World No.1 said.

The World No.1 ranked 5th in SG: Off the tee for the week at Quail Hollow (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I had used my driver for over a year. With the amount of practice that I do, I felt like I was fortunate for it to last that long.

"The team at TaylorMade, Adrian [Rietveld], did a really good job - actually the week of the Byron [CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which he won], we were really focused on getting it back up for that tournament and this one.

"Adrian, he did a great job getting me fit for a head. Like I said, we were really prepared. So it wasn't that big of a deal."

Scheffler ranked 5th in Strokes Gained: Off the tee during the PGA Championship with 1.209 and also topped the SG: Tee to green statistic with 3.567.

He tees it up this week at Colonial Country Club in the Charles Schwab Challenge.