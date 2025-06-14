WATCH: Rory McIlroy Launches Club Before Smashing Tee Marker

The 2025 Masters Champion just made the seven-over-par cut line on Friday at the 2025 US Open, but Rory McIlroy did not look like his usual self.

Currently sitting at six-over-par, nine shots off leader Sam Burns, he fought back following two double bogeys in the first three holes to begin his round.

Despite his rally on the back nine, at the drivable par 4 17th hole, Rory was seen smashing the tee marker after a wayward tee shot that ended up in a greenside bunker. McIlroy still made a par though and then went on to birdie the 18th hole, in what was a classic display of the Northern Irishman's mental resilience.

Watch McIlroy break tee marker at US Open:

Rory McIlroy smashes US Open tee marker. Out here breaking stuff like Fred durst pic.twitter.com/KI0Nma3rp5June 13, 2025

Since completing the grand slam at Augusta, McIlroy has struggled. After missing the cut at last week's RBC Canadian Open and finishing way back in the field at the PGA Championship in T47th, it hasn't been the kick-on he was looking for.

On the 12th hole, he was also seen throwing a club in frustration. Finding the fairway, he sent his approach shot way left into the thick Oakmont Country Club rough. Yet, like with the 17th hole, he still made par.

Watch McIlroy launch club in anger at US Open:

8.2/10 club throw pic.twitter.com/r1uiAOi0bxJune 13, 2025

McIlroy is currently third in the PGA Tour this season for Strokes Gained: Total and has the second highest Scoring Average, behind Scottie Scheffler, who also just made the cut.

Winning three times already on tour this season, he will be hoping he can find this kind of form over the weekend to put himself in contention to win his second US Open title.

He once again declined to speak to media after his second round.