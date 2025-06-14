WATCH: Rory McIlroy Launches Club Before Smashing Tee Marker

During the second round at the 2025 US Open, a frustrated Rory McIlroy launched a club and broke a tee marker at Oakmont Country Club, as he just made the cut

Rory McIlroy looking frustrated after hitting a shot at the 2025 US Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Euan Tickner's avatar
By
published

The 2025 Masters Champion just made the seven-over-par cut line on Friday at the 2025 US Open, but Rory McIlroy did not look like his usual self.

Currently sitting at six-over-par, nine shots off leader Sam Burns, he fought back following two double bogeys in the first three holes to begin his round.

Despite his rally on the back nine, at the drivable par 4 17th hole, Rory was seen smashing the tee marker after a wayward tee shot that ended up in a greenside bunker. McIlroy still made a par though and then went on to birdie the 18th hole, in what was a classic display of the Northern Irishman's mental resilience.

Watch McIlroy break tee marker at US Open:

Since completing the grand slam at Augusta, McIlroy has struggled. After missing the cut at last week's RBC Canadian Open and finishing way back in the field at the PGA Championship in T47th, it hasn't been the kick-on he was looking for.

On the 12th hole, he was also seen throwing a club in frustration. Finding the fairway, he sent his approach shot way left into the thick Oakmont Country Club rough. Yet, like with the 17th hole, he still made par.

Watch McIlroy launch club in anger at US Open:

McIlroy is currently third in the PGA Tour this season for Strokes Gained: Total and has the second highest Scoring Average, behind Scottie Scheffler, who also just made the cut.

Winning three times already on tour this season, he will be hoping he can find this kind of form over the weekend to put himself in contention to win his second US Open title.

He once again declined to speak to media after his second round.

TOPICS
Euan Tickner
Euan Tickner
News Writer

Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.

His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.

A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.

