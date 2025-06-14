Justin Hastings - 'The Last Am Standing' - Wins US Open Low Amateur At Oakmont
Of the 15 amateur golfers who teed it up at Oakmont on Thursday, only one made it through to the weekend
At six-over par, amateur golfer Justin Hastings just did enough to make it through to the weekend of the US Open, which means he'll be walking away from Oakmont this weekend with honors regardless of what he shoots on Saturday and Sunday.
Nearly 10 per cent of the field at the start of the week were amateurs, but the 21-year-old from the Cayman Islands was the only one of 15 to make the cut.
By virtue of being the last am standing, Hastings will win the US Open low amateur honors.
Hastings, who carded back-to-back rounds of 73, can be incredibly proud of his efforts so far, especially given how tough a course Oakmont is, and he'll join an impressive list of names who have won US Open low amateur.
That list includes World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, as well as former US Open champions Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth.
Despite the Cayman Islands only having 27 golf holes, it has not stopped Hastings pursuing his golfing dreams.
Hastings made the cut at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Santiago, Chile when he was just 14, and played all of his golf growing up at the North Sound 18-hole course, where he has the record of 57.
Hastings, who missed the cut at the The Masters in April, qualified for the US Open after winning the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship.
Plenty of big names have missed the US Open cut this year, including Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg.
However, Hastings stuck to his guns on another brutal day at Oakmont, and showed a lot of bottle to par his final hole after making a double bogey at the par-3 8th.
With the cut coming at +7, there was frustration for fellow amateurs Ben James and Jackson Koivun, both of whom missed out by a single stroke.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
Is Viktor Hovland The Best Male Golfer Yet To Win A Major?
Hovland is one of the most exciting golfers to come out of Europe in the last decade, already adding a FedEx Cup title to his trophy cabinet among many other titles, but he's yet to win a Major...
Rory McIlroy Head And Shoulders Clear Of US Open Field In Surprising Driving Distance Chart
The Masters champion has been driving it very well at Oakmont so far, ranking 11th in SG: Off the tee and sitting a full 36 yards clear of the field in average distance
