Justin Hastings - 'The Last Am Standing' - Wins US Open Low Amateur At Oakmont

At six-over par, amateur golfer Justin Hastings just did enough to make it through to the weekend of the US Open, which means he'll be walking away from Oakmont this weekend with honors regardless of what he shoots on Saturday and Sunday.

Nearly 10 per cent of the field at the start of the week were amateurs, but the 21-year-old from the Cayman Islands was the only one of 15 to make the cut.

By virtue of being the last am standing, Hastings will win the US Open low amateur honors.

Hastings, who carded back-to-back rounds of 73, can be incredibly proud of his efforts so far, especially given how tough a course Oakmont is, and he'll join an impressive list of names who have won US Open low amateur.

That list includes World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, as well as former US Open champions Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth.

Despite the Cayman Islands only having 27 golf holes, it has not stopped Hastings pursuing his golfing dreams.

Hastings made the cut at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Santiago, Chile when he was just 14, and played all of his golf growing up at the North Sound 18-hole course, where he has the record of 57.

It's already been a big year for Hastings after experiencing The Masters in April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hastings, who missed the cut at the The Masters in April, qualified for the US Open after winning the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship.

Plenty of big names have missed the US Open cut this year, including Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg.

However, Hastings stuck to his guns on another brutal day at Oakmont, and showed a lot of bottle to par his final hole after making a double bogey at the par-3 8th.

With the cut coming at +7, there was frustration for fellow amateurs Ben James and Jackson Koivun, both of whom missed out by a single stroke.