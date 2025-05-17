PGA Of America Issues Statement After Rory McIlroy's Non-Conforming Driver Report
The PGA of America has released a statement confirming some players' drivers were tested by the USGA before the PGA Championship
The PGA of America has relased a statement clafiying that the USGA tested some players' drivers before the PGA Championship in light of a report that Rory McIlroy's driver was non-conforming.
During Friday's second, it was reported that McIlroy had needed to change his driver before the tournament. Certainly, McIlroy’s driving wasn’t as consistent as we had become accustomed to during the opening 36 holes of the Quail Hollow Major.
According to @SiriusXMPGATOUR's Jason Sobel, McIlroy’s TaylorMade Qi10 driver was deemed non-conforming on Tuesday, and after Thursday’s opening round, he’d hit just four of 14 fairways, while he ranked 85th in terms of Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and 41st in Driving Distance, before a marginal improvement on Friday that allowed him to make the cut on the number.
As just reported by our team on @SiriusXMPGATOUR:Rory McIlroy’s “gamer” driver was deemed non-conforming by the USGA on Tuesday. He switched drivers prior to yesterday’s opening round.May 16, 2025
Now, the PGA of America has confirmed that it requested club testing be carried out by the USGA before the tournament, but that there was nothing out of the ordinary about the decision.
The statement from the PGA of America's Chief Championship Officer Kerry Haigh began: "We can confirm that the USGA was invited to do club testing at the PGA Championship, at the PGA of America’s request. That testing program is consistent with the same level of support that the USGA provides to the PGA Tour and other championships, as part of their regular programs for driver testing.”
The statement then explained more about the process involved, adding: “The standard process is for about a third of the field to be randomly tested under the program. That was the case at Quail Hollow this week.”
Following the news about McIlroy’s driver, some reports claimed the club failed a CT (characteristic time) test, whereby it measures the spring-like effect of a club face. The PGA of America statement went on to explain that driver heads that have become non-conforming are not unusual, while players aren’t at fault when it happens.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It continued: “Finding driver heads that have crept over the line of conformance is not an unusual occurrence, especially for clubs that are hit thousands of times over a long period of time. The results are kept confidential to protect players, who are unaware the club has fallen out of conformance and not responsible for it falling out of conformance other than hitting the club thousands of times."
It appears that it’s not just McIlroy’s driver that had strayed into non-conforming territory, with Kira K Dixon explaining on Sky Sports in the UK that 10 players were found to have non-conforming drivers.
The statement then concluded by explaining how players were able to rectify the issue, while reaffirming that there was no suggestion of player intent, adding: “Players are simply asked to change heads if necessary, and all do without issue. To publicly identify players whose club did not conform can lead to that player being questioned unnecessarily. Neither the USGA nor the PGA of America have any concerns about player intent."
PGA of America statement on driver testing
"We can confirm that the USGA was invited to do club testing at the PGA Championship, at the PGA of America’s request. That testing program is consistent with the same level of support that the USGA provides to the PGA Tour and other championships, as part of their regular programs for driver testing. The standard process is for about a third of the field to be randomly tested under the program. That was the case at Quail Hollow this week. Finding driver heads that have crept over the line of conformance is not an unusual occurrence, especially for clubs that are hit thousands of times over a long period of time. The results are kept confidential to protect players, who are unaware the club has fallen out of conformance and not responsible for it falling out of conformance other than hitting the club thousands of times. Players are simply asked to change heads if necessary, and all do without issue. To publicly identify players whose club did not conform can lead to that player being questioned unnecessarily. Neither the USGA nor the PGA of America have any concerns about player intent."
Kerry Haigh, Chief Championships Officer, PGA of America
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Former College Prospect Who's Contending At The PGA Championship With Tiger Woods' Former Caddie
Michael Thorbjornsen is in contention going into the weekend at Quail Hollow, with his veteran caddie, Lance Bennett, playing a big part in the strong showing
-
Who Is Jhonattan Vegas’ Wife?
The Venezuelan has built a long and successful professional career, and for much of it, wife Hildegard has been one of his biggest supporters