Reports: Wesley Bryan Suspended By PGA Tour After Playing In LIV Golf Duels
The 2017 RBC Heritage winner is said to have been suspended by the PGA Tour after teeing it up in the recent LIV Golf creator event in Miami
Wesley Bryan has been suspended by the PGA Tour for his appearance in LIV Golf: The Duels, multiple outlets report.
The former RBC Heritage champion teed it up in the pro/creator event recently in Miami alongside Dustin Johnson, where six YouTube stars were paired with LIV Golfers in a made-for-YouTube match that aired on Grant Horvat's channel.
There has been confusion over whether creators were warned of disciplinary action, with reports suggesting that threats were dropped after the creators fought back. Chad Mumm of Pro Shop, which has investment from the PGA Tour, said that reports of creators being banned by the US circuit was "always BS."
Remember when these guys were all banned for playing in LIV duels? Was always BS. @ProGolfCritic I’m specifically calling you out because you have zero credibility now and nobody can deny it. https://t.co/K2DWmjGESwApril 16, 2025
Bryan, though, as an active PGA Tour member has been suspended "indefinitely" as reported by Monday Q Info.
The site claims that Bryan was placed on probation by the PGA Tour the day after The Duels event was announced and officially suspended the day after the video aired.
All PGA Tour players who have joined LIV Golf have subsequently been suspended.
Golf Monthly has contacted the PGA Tour but is yet to receive a response.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The YouTube star and PGA Tour pro, who runs the Bryan Bros Golf channel alongside his brother, George, featured in the inaugural PGA Tour Creator Classic last August as well as the second iteration in March at The Players Championship.
He told Ryan French, who runs the Monday Q Info site, that he hopes to continue his professional career.
"For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing," Bryan said. "I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career."
"No, I don't have regrets. That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf." Bryan added, "We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube."
Bryan, who currently ranks 242nd in the world, has played three PGA Tour events this year with a best finish of T25 coming at the Farmers Insurance Open.
LIV Golf: The Duels has attracted over 2m views in less than two weeks and saw Sergio Garcia and George Bryan win in a playoff over Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon.
Horvat, who won the Creator Classic with a birdie on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass last month, revealed that he has been invited to participate in a PGA Tour event - but has yet to make a decision. The tournament in question is said to be the Barracuda Championship in July, which takes place during the week of The Open.
The former Palm Beach Atlantic University college golfer is one of the biggest stars in YouTube golf, with franchises including his 2v2 matches alongside Phil Mickelson and the Major Cut series alongside the Bryan Bros. He is also a co-owner of Takomo Golf and recently announced a deal with L.A.B. Golf after signing with TaylorMade in 2023.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
LIV Golf Mexico City: Book Your Tickets To See The Stars Of The Game
Mexico City welcomes LIV Golf's all-star roster later this month, where you can see the world's best players and enjoy the show and the family friendly atmosphere
By Golf Monthly
-
Demand More: The Science Behind the Titleist GT Series
Take a look at how Titleist GT drivers, fairways, and hybrids push the boundaries of innovation to maximise performance for every golfer
By in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore