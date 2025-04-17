Reports: Wesley Bryan Suspended By PGA Tour After Playing In LIV Golf Duels

Wesley Bryan has been suspended by the PGA Tour for his appearance in LIV Golf: The Duels, multiple outlets report.

The former RBC Heritage champion teed it up in the pro/creator event recently in Miami alongside Dustin Johnson, where six YouTube stars were paired with LIV Golfers in a made-for-YouTube match that aired on Grant Horvat's channel.

There has been confusion over whether creators were warned of disciplinary action, with reports suggesting that threats were dropped after the creators fought back. Chad Mumm of Pro Shop, which has investment from the PGA Tour, said that reports of creators being banned by the US circuit was "always BS."

Remember when these guys were all banned for playing in LIV duels? Was always BS. @ProGolfCritic I’m specifically calling you out because you have zero credibility now and nobody can deny it. https://t.co/K2DWmjGESwApril 16, 2025

Bryan, though, as an active PGA Tour member has been suspended "indefinitely" as reported by Monday Q Info.

The site claims that Bryan was placed on probation by the PGA Tour the day after The Duels event was announced and officially suspended the day after the video aired.

All PGA Tour players who have joined LIV Golf have subsequently been suspended.

Golf Monthly has contacted the PGA Tour but is yet to receive a response.

The YouTube star and PGA Tour pro, who runs the Bryan Bros Golf channel alongside his brother, George, featured in the inaugural PGA Tour Creator Classic last August as well as the second iteration in March at The Players Championship.

He told Ryan French, who runs the Monday Q Info site, that he hopes to continue his professional career.

Bryan won the 2017 RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

"For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing," Bryan said. "I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career."

"No, I don't have regrets. That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf." Bryan added, "We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube."

Bryan, who currently ranks 242nd in the world, has played three PGA Tour events this year with a best finish of T25 coming at the Farmers Insurance Open.

LIV Golf: The Duels has attracted over 2m views in less than two weeks and saw Sergio Garcia and George Bryan win in a playoff over Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon.

Horvat won the PGA Tour's Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Horvat, who won the Creator Classic with a birdie on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass last month, revealed that he has been invited to participate in a PGA Tour event - but has yet to make a decision. The tournament in question is said to be the Barracuda Championship in July, which takes place during the week of The Open.

The former Palm Beach Atlantic University college golfer is one of the biggest stars in YouTube golf, with franchises including his 2v2 matches alongside Phil Mickelson and the Major Cut series alongside the Bryan Bros. He is also a co-owner of Takomo Golf and recently announced a deal with L.A.B. Golf after signing with TaylorMade in 2023.