Golf In 2021 – Villains Of The Year

Ours is one of the most frustrating sports, even pastimes, there is. Frustrations can sometimes boil over and go too far.

Related: Golf in 2021 - Heroes of the year

Related: Golf in 2021 - Key moments in the pro game

Every year there are instances of those who should know better saying the wrong thing or losing their cool on and around the golf course. Here we consider some of the less praiseworthy moments of 2021 – some incidents that the individuals involved will likely want to forget.

It's just not natural Bryson (Image credit: Getty Images)

As golf’s Mr Marmite, it’s fitting that Bryson Dechambeau should appear in both our heroes and villains of 2021. Many would say that his feud with Brooks Koepka through much of the year was damaging to golf. Although Brooks said it was growing the game. Others might think his scientific, powerful and technical approach to the game detracts from traditional golfing skills. But – Bryson does keep golf in the headlines.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Thomas got himself into a spot of bother at the start of 2021, caught on camera uttering a homophobic slur. It cost him some sponsorship and a loss of face.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani was in trouble earlier in 2021 for making inappropriate comments regarding Michelle Wie’s underwear. He made himself look bad, but his “joke” was not representative of golf’s true voice as the wider response demonstrated.

Brooks would like a drop please (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka did himself no favours when he tried to claim a free drop during his and Daniel Berger’s match against Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm. He directed a swear word at the referees leading some to question whether he should have been banned from the rest of the Ryder Cup.

Get in the bunker! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also at Whistling Straits, some fans took things a little too far. General consensus is that vociferous support of your own side is absolutely fine but cheering bad shots from their opponents is not!