Golf In 2021 – Villains Of The Year

Golf in 2021
Fergus Bisset

By

Ours is one of the most frustrating sports, even pastimes, there is. Frustrations can sometimes boil over and go too far.

Every year there are instances of those who should know better saying the wrong thing or losing their cool on and around the golf course. Here we consider some of the less praiseworthy moments of 2021 – some incidents that the individuals involved will likely want to forget.

Golf in 2021

It's just not natural Bryson

As golf’s Mr Marmite, it’s fitting that Bryson Dechambeau should appear in both our heroes and villains of 2021. Many would say that his feud with Brooks Koepka through much of the year was damaging to golf. Although Brooks said it was growing the game. Others might think his scientific, powerful and technical approach to the game detracts from traditional golfing skills. But – Bryson does keep golf in the headlines.

Golf in 2021


Justin Thomas got himself into a spot of bother at the start of 2021, caught on camera uttering a homophobic slur. It cost him some sponsorship and a loss of face.

Golf in 2021

Rudy Giuliani was in trouble earlier in 2021 for making inappropriate comments regarding Michelle Wie’s underwear. He made himself look bad, but his “joke” was not representative of golf’s true voice as the wider response demonstrated

golf in 2021

Brooks would like a drop please

Brooks Koepka did himself no favours when he tried to claim a free drop during his and Daniel Berger’s match against Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm. He directed a swear word at the referees leading some to question whether he should have been banned from the rest of the Ryder Cup.

Golf in 2021

Get in the bunker!

Also at Whistling Straits, some fans took things a little too far.  General consensus is that vociferous support of your own side is absolutely fine but cheering bad shots from their opponents is not!

Fergus Bisset
Fergus Bisset

Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?

