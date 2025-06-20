Rory McIlroy Suggest Media 'Report The Birdies And Bogeys I Guess' After Recent Clashes With Players

First there was Collin Morikawa, a bit of Shane Lowry as well, but mainly Rory McIlroy all having their issues with parts of the golfing media - but just what should the relationship between the press and players be?

Essentially, the biggest issue here is that PGA Tour players are not mandated to speak to the media at tournaments, so although they usually do agree to appear at press conferences and post-round media huddles it's at their own discretion.

That's a point both Morikawa and McIlroy have touched on, with McIlroy in particular making headlines for skipping media duties at the PGA Championship and giving a frosty post-round huddle at the US Open.

His objection at Quail Hollow stemmed from the non-conforming driver situation at the PGA Championship - which drew a mixed response from golf fans.

After also voicing his frustration with some media duties, when saying he's "earned the right to do whatever he wants" at the US Open, McIlroy has now explained what role he feels the media should be doing.

"I'm not a journalist. I don't know. Report the birdies and bogeys, I guess," McIlroy responded when asked at the Travelers Championship what he thought the role of the golf media was.

"And obviously you have to - the storylines sort of write themselves for the most part. But yeah, I certainly see the need for it and see the need for the platform.

"Like I've never argued that. But I just think nowadays there's so many different ways to consume sports and entertainment. It certainly isn't the only avenue to get your sports news and information."

McIlroy is a special case in terms of the media, as no player has given more interviews over the years than the Northern Irishman - and he fell into a role defending the PGA Tour against LIV Golf before feeling like he was thrown under the bus by that huge Jay Monahan turnaround.

'It's an interesting dynamic' - Bradley sums up media issues

USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley says it's an "interesting dynamic" but sees why the role of the media is important for the game.

"Well, I think we've got to do our best to give back to the media," said Bradley.

"Sometimes it's really hard for us when we have a bad finish or a bad tournament or lose a tournament. It's so fresh. You're signing your card and coming straight here. There's no break.

"Sometimes I know I can be a little upset and say things maybe I don't want to say. So it's an interesting dynamic."

And there can be an uneasy relationship at times, when players are ushered in front of TV cameras amd microphones minutes after winning or losing huge tournaments.

Analysis: Emotional interviews drive passion for the sport

Things can be said in the heat of the moment that players later regret, while questioning at that point can seem harsh - but conversely those are exactly the interviews and soundbites that help to drum up interest in the game.

That's when we see the real-life characters of this great game - how human beings deal with huge highs and heartbreaking lows are exactly what draws fans into a sport, any sport at that.

Pre-planned pre-tournament press conferences often don't amount to much newsworthy material, but that raw emotion fresh off the sporting battlefield is what elicits the biggest response from fans.

So perhaps the only real way to solve the current issue is to make media commitments mandatory for PGA Tour players, and as conditions for entry into the Majors.

Stars make sports, and personal connections with golfing stars can only help our sport - as uncomfortable as it feels at times that's something PGA Tour players should just perhaps learn to deal with.