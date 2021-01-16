The 2017 PGA Champion has had his sponsorship 'discontinued' after making a homophobic slur on the PGA Tour

Justin Thomas Dropped By Ralph Lauren After Homophobic Slur

Ralph Lauren says it has discontinued its sponsorship of World No.3 Justin Thomas after the American used a homophobic slur during the Tournament of Champions.

Thomas uttered an offensive word after missing a putt at Kapalua, which he apologised for and said doesn’t reflect who he is.

A week on, he has been dropped by his long-time sponsors whom he has been with since turning professional in 2013.

“We are disheartened by Mr. Thomas’s recent language, which is entirely inconsistent with our values,” a Ralph Lauren statement said.

“While we acknowledge that he has apologized and recognizes the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to uphold.

“In reflecting on the responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders, we have decided to discontinue our sponsorship of Mr. Thomas at this time.

“As we make this decision, our hope is that Mr. Thomas does the hard and necessary work in order to partner with us again – truly examining this incident, learning, growing and ultimately using his platform to promote inclusion.”

Thomas is yet to release a statement.

“There’s just no excuse. I’m an adult, I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible,” Thomas told the Golf Channel after the incident.

“I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.

“Like I said, it’s inexcusable. I’m speechless. It’s bad. There’s no other way to put it.

“I need to do better. I need to be better. It’s definitely a learning experience. I deeply apologise to everybody and anybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”

