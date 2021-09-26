The rowdy American crowd on Saturday drew criticisms on Twitter, with Sophia Popov appreciating how courteous the Solheim Cup fans were.

Sophia Popov Compares “Courteous” Solheim Crowds To Ryder Cup’s

Competing at her first Solheim Cup in 2021, Sophia Popov experienced what the team events were all about.

However, watching the Ryder Cup action on Saturday, the German seemed rather grateful about the Solheim Cup, drawing comparisons particularly about the fans.

Taking to Twitter, the former Women’s Open Champion said “Hearing some of the comments coming out of the Ryder cup crowd makes me appreciate how courteous crowds at Solheim were!”

The tweet obviously got support, with Sky Sports commentator, Ewan Murray, responding “How right you are Sophia.”

In the run-up to the event at Whistling Straits, members of both the American and European teams had asked for respect during the event.

But, on the very first day, Europe’s team captain, Padriag Harrington, was hit with a chorus of boos, with the first pairing of Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm facing the wrath of the American crowd.

Things didn’t get much better the next day, with boos and jeers coming in there droves as Europe looked to be staging a mini fightback on Saturday afternoon.

The actions of the fans got so bad that a message on the screen was displayed throughout the course. The message on the screen said: “Any individual or group that verbally abuses, taunts, or shouts insults at the players, caddies, captains officials or their families will be immediately removed from the premises.”

One occasion came with Tyrrell Hatton, who, playing the 15th, was immediately upset with a fan right of the hole before his approach even landed.

