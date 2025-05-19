'I've Watched 140 Majors And The 2025 PGA Championship Was The Worst I Can Remember' – Does Something Need To Change?

The PGA Championship had a tough bill to follow after the what I would describe as the greatest Major of all time at The Masters last month – but I was not prepared for just how steep the descent would be from that magical week at Augusta National.

I was excited for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in the same way I would be for any Major, but I felt the pace never quickened from a canter from start to finish.

When some of the biggest stories of the week are around Rory McIlroy's non-conforming driver or the mud ball debate, you know the quality of entertainment at one of the four biggest tournaments of the year is severely lacking.

All in all, I can honestly say I have enjoyed watching some regular PGA Tour or LIV Golf events more than the PGA Championship... but what do you think?

Was the 2025 PGA Championship the worst Major in history, or am I being a too ruthless in my evaluation?

I will be sharing some of the best responses in a new Golf Monthly online article

Was The 2025 PGA Championship The Worst Major In History?

It will comes as no surprise after my jarring introduction to this piece that I have a strong opinion on this. I've watched 140 Majors and the 2025 PGA Championship was the worst I can remember!

I typically relish the opportunity to sit back and soak in the action at Major Championships, watching the twists and turns as they unfold, but this particular tournament appeared to be totally devoid of any jeopardy.

At points, I even found it a struggle to concentrate on – with my attention instead wandering to social media or my life admin.

I'm not proud to say my head was almost turned on Saturday night by the Eurovision Song Contest, when I saw the act from Finland riding a giant flaming silver microphone across the stage in Switzerland.

Scottie Scheffler added another Major title to his collection at a canter... but it didn't make for exciting viewing! (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Championship was a stark contrast to The Masters a few weeks ago, where I could not take my eyes off the scintillating action. Perhaps the comparison was unfair, and I placed an unrealistic expectation on this Major to live up to the last, but I at least thought it would put up a fight.

Despite Jon Rahm's charge on Sunday being the closest thing we could call to drama, Scottie Scheffler waltzed to victory and did so in his typically measured manner.

Bryson DeChambeau also threatened to get involved throughout, but struggled to find any momentum despite another Major Championship top-5.

But to be honest, with just two of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings finishing in the top-25 at Quail Hollow, it's no wonder the leaderboard failed to pack the punch required for a truly iconic Major Sunday.

Add in Rory McIlroy skipping the media along with Wyndham Clark smashing his driver and Shane Lowry's frustrated outburst after a brutal break – and the entirety of the tournament amasses to very little in the way of positive impacts on the sport.

I was willing Bryson or Rahm to mount a serious challenge, but their efforts proved futile at Quail Hollow (Image credit: Getty Images)

It would be remiss of me not to commend Scottie Scheffler for his brilliance in fending off the feeble advances of the charging pack, especially as he appeared to motor away from them with relative ease during the back nine on Sunday.

His skill and ruthlessness in competition is other-worldly, which is perhaps why so many of the world's best struggled to keep pace with him.

He appears to have a Career Grand Slam in his locker, providing he stands the test of time, but his dominance isn't necessarily something that is going to captivate an audience.

Fortunately, in the remaining Majors of 2025 we have two iconic tests at Oakmont and Royal Portrush.

They will need to put on a show to make up for this dull as dishwater affair, and I pray that either of them can get close to McIlroy's Masters win as it's a long wait until Augusta roll around again in 2026.

