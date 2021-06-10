The former World No.1 has opened up on his feud with Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka Explains Bryson DeChambeau Feud – “It’s Growing The Game”

Brooks Koepka says his public spat with Bryson DeChambeau is good for the game and is helping to grow it.

The four-time Major winner has previously been outspoken on the Golfing Scientist before THAT video emerged of him getting irate at his fellow American in a leaked Golf Channel interview.

Since then, there’s been plenty of social media digs, and Koepka has now explained what it was all about.

“I think it’s good for the game. I really do,” he said.

“The fact that golf’s on pretty much every news outlet for about two weeks pretty consistently, I think that’s a good thing. It’s growing the game.

“I get the traditionalists who don’t agree with it.

“I understand that, but I think to grow the game you’ve got to reach out to the younger generation, and I don’t want to say that’s what this is, but it’s reaching out to a whole bunch of people.

“It’s getting golf in front of people. I think it’s good for the game.”

The American says he isn’t upset with the video being leaked.

“It doesn’t bother me, honestly. I’m okay with anything I do,” he said.

“I don’t really live with regrets. It’s nothing I’m terribly upset about. From everybody I spoke to, it is what it is and move on.”

We initially thought that his outburst in the leaked interview were because of Bryson’s spikes or a comment about putting, but it was actually because Bryson was making a lot of noise whilst Koepka was conducting his media obligations.

“As far as that was, he didn’t say anything to me. He wasn’t speaking to me,” Brooks said.

“He was, I guess, either signing his scorecard or wherever he was, and I was just to the right of the media tent, or I guess right in front of the microphones where you guys all were, and I don’t want to say he was like screaming — he was saying something about how he hit a perfect shot and it shouldn’t have been there, and it was just very, very loud,” Koepka explained.

“I don’t think the mics picked up on that, but it felt like just so that the fans could hear.

“With the media right there, you kind of know, hey, look, we’re all kind of in this area, just tone it down, and it was just so loud.

“Then I think he realised that he had gotten right behind me, and he toned it down a little bit, but it was still — and I just lost train of thought, which I think was pretty obvious.”

Koepka also doesn’t think the feud will affect the Americans at the Ryder Cup later in the year.

The US team never seems to match the Europeans for team spirit and that ‘togetherness’, although Brooks doesn’t think it will be an issue.

“I don’t see why it would,” he said.

“I mean, there’s only eight guys that are playing, four guys are sitting, whatever. I mean, I play with one other guy.

“If let’s say I don’t play with Bryson or Bryson doesn’t play with me, he takes care of his match, and I would take care of my match, and I don’t know how that has any effect.

“What you do off the golf course doesn’t have any effect on the golf course.”