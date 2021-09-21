‘Bryson Wants Koepka Feud Over’ – DeChambeau Coach

“He loves team play.”At times, when he’s struggling, it can look a little selfish, but the reality is he is doing his best to contribute.”

Related: “Hell I’d pair them together!” – Butch Harmon

The ‘feud’ all started in 2019 when Koepka made comments on DeChambeau’s pace of play.

It was then re-ignited this year after a leaked video showed Koepka rolling his eyes and making a comment after DeChambeau walked past.

Koepka did say that the feud was “growing the game” earlier this year and Bryson recently said he thinks highly of his fellow American.

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, US captain Steve Stricker described the pair’s feud as a “non issue”.

“It’s a non-issue, really, for me and the team,” he said.

“We got together a few weeks ago, the six of us and I’ve had conversations with them both.

“They have assured me it’s not going to be an issue. I have no worries whatsoever.

“Will we pair them together? I don’t think so at this point but things could change. Could always happen. But probably not.

“But again, I had a dinner; they all showed up. We had great conversation, great talks. So I’m not seeing it as an issue at all and they are completely on board.”

Related: Tiger Woods not attending Ryder Cup but likely to video call

The Ryder Cup begins on Friday, with Steve Stricker’s US team looking to win back the trophy after losing at Le Golf National in 2018.