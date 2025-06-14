Should Players Be Punished For Angry Outbursts At US Open?
Oakmont Country Club is getting to some of the top names in the game, leading to angry outbursts on the course, but should they be punished for their actions?
You only have to look at the 2025 US Open leaderboard to see the stern test being posed by Oakmont Country Club... and not all players are enjoying it.
The brutal rough and lightning fast greens are causing havoc, leading to angry outbursts from some of the best players in the world.
With the eyes of the world watching the television coverage of this huge event, and perhaps more pertinently the eyes of the next generation of amateur golfers, should players be punished for their angry outbursts at the US Open?
First of all, I don't believe this is a cut and dry issue - that's why I am asking you for your opinion.
I'd love to hear what you have to say, so please drop me a comment in the box at the bottom of this article.
As far as my opinion goes, I believe that professionals in any sport have the non-negotiable responsibility to be role models.
After watching Rory McIlroy launch his club and smash a tee marker at the US Open, I felt that it was really not a good look for one of the most recognised names in the sport... but I also sympathised a little.
Oakmont was set up to be hard, with drama almost guaranteed from start to finish. I want carnage at Major Championships, but I can also appreciate the field are under immense pressure and with that will inevitable come the human reactions and emotions.
Don't get me wrong, hearing Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm swearing on live televised coverage or watching Scottie Scheffler smash his club into the fairway turf in frustration is a world away from the type of example the elite players in the game should be setting - but perhaps we shouldn't be surprised based on the test.
I would argue that we want to see golfers let their guard down and show their personality, but there is also a need for self-regulation and an awareness of their duty to the game of golf.
As far as a punishment goes, the USGA has a code of conduct with clear expectations and consequences, warning players that they 'could get a penalty if you do not follow it'.
However, in a similar fashion to the ineffective slow play policy, which shows no sign of use despite the soul-destroying pace of play at the US Open, I fear this code isn't implemented with the consistency you might expect having seen the instances listed above.
I'd be happy to see a warning for a first offence within a tournament, similar to a yellow card in football, with a shot penalty for a second offence that incrementally increases throughout the event with any further incidents.
Without accountability, the line between letting the fans see their raw emotion and unacceptable behaviour will continue to be blurred - and the poor example set for the next generation will be damaging further down the line.
Time To Have Your Say...
So, you've heard my thoughts on the matter, now it's time to have your say using the comments box below.
Let me know what you think about the angry outbursts shown by some players at the US Open, and share your opinion on any potential punishments (if any) you feel would be appropriate...
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
