“Shocking Etiquette” – Wild US Ryder Cup Fan Behaviour Criticised

Former Ryder Cupper Ross Fisher called the fans' behaviour "shocking" whilst Jordan Spieth reportedly asked them to tone it down

If Team Europe thought they had won over the locals by decking their team out in Cheesehead regalia then the first hour of the Ryder Cup said otherwise.

The 1st tee earlier in the week was a picture of bonhomie, comedy headwear and giggles and, while there were some light-hearted moments, there was also the usual home-based silliness.

A sign of things to come was when Padraig Harrington was booed onto the tee and this was followed by a round of similar noises as each European pairing was announced.

Ian Poulter simply smirked and found the fairway.

In the middle of the pantomime Paul Casey used his comedy pause in the middle of his downswing to perfection, much to the amusement of everyone, before also finding the short stuff.

Up ahead at the short 3rd each European tee shot was greeted with a cry of ‘Get in the water’, loose shots by the visitors were cheered and missed putts applauded.

Lee Westwood was met with the tired ‘Where’s your major?’ which, much like Poulter, will be water off a duck’s back.

One of the tenets of matchplay is to ‘expect the unexpected’, this was all to be expected and the players will have been prepared for it and it’s just a reminder that Ryder Cups on American soil are won the hard way.

This of course goes on in Europe to some extent and, if it goes over the top we’ll claim it’s more light-hearted than anything else, but there are still (comedy) boos, think Patrick Reed.

This is all heightened by the lack of European diehards, there are 40,000 on the property every day and the vast majority are all desperate for a home win.

These are just the offerings of a small few but, given they all happened before 8am and no Miller Lites had likely been taken, the signs are slightly ominous.