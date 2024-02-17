Genesis Invitational Round Three Tee Times

The Genesis Invitational continues with a chasing pack trying to hunt down Patrick Cantlay in the third round at Riviera Country Club.

World No. 7 Cantlay surged to the top of the leaderboard after an impressive second-round display, following up his 64 on Thursday with a six-under-par 65 on Friday to give him a five-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard.

Luke List, Jason Day and Mackenzie Hughes - all on eight under par - will represent his closest challenges, while Corey Conners rounds out the top five at -7.

There will be some big names not featuring on Saturday, though, after both Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth's tournaments came to an end on Friday.

Woods was forced to withdraw from his first PGA Tour event of the year due to illness, while Spieth was disqualified after signing an incorrect scorecard after Friday's second round.

Elsewhere on the leaderboard, Rory McIlroy will be hoping to continue his charge up the leaderboard after a battling second-round 66 following a disappointing first round. The Northern Irishman sits at -2 for the tournament and gets underway at 12pm ET alongside Adam Scott.

Below is the full list of tee times for round three of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Genesis Invitational Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT)

10.20am (3.20pm): Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy 10.25am (3.25pm): Si Woo Kim, Charley Hoffman

Si Woo Kim, Charley Hoffman 10.35am (3.35pm): Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges 10.45am (3.45pm): Sungjae Im, Seamus Power

Sungjae Im, Seamus Power 10.55am (3.55pm): Eric Cole, Chase Johnson

Eric Cole, Chase Johnson 11.05am (4.05pm): Sam Burns, Taylor Moore

Sam Burns, Taylor Moore 11.15am (4.15pm): Ben Griffin, Emiliano Grillo

Ben Griffin, Emiliano Grillo 11.25am (4.25pm): Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Hojgaard

Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Hojgaard 11.35am (4.35pm): Andrew Putnam, Sahith Theegala

Andrew Putnam, Sahith Theegala 11.45am (4.45pm): Lucas Glover, Ludvig Aberg

Lucas Glover, Ludvig Aberg 12pm (5pm): Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott 12.10pm (5.10pm): Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland

Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland 12.20pm (5.20pm): Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin

Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin 12.30pm (5.30pm): Russell Henley, JT Poston

Russell Henley, JT Poston 12.40pm (5.40pm): Kurt Kitayama, Byeong Hun An

Kurt Kitayama, Byeong Hun An 12.50pm (5.50pm): Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler 1pm (6pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd 1.10pm (6.10pm): Cameron Young, Tom Kim

Cameron Young, Tom Kim 1.20pm (6.20pm): Harris English, Cam Davis

Harris English, Cam Davis 1.30pm (6.30pm): Max Homa, Beau Hossler

Max Homa, Beau Hossler 1.45pm (6.45pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler 1.56pm (6.56pm): Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama 2.07pm (7.07pm): Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge

Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge 2.18pm (7.18pm): Corey Conners, Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners, Will Zalatoris 2.29pm (7.29pm): Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes 2.40pm (7.40pm): Patrick Cantlay, Luke List

How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The US

All times ET

Saturday 17 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 18 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The UK

All times GMT

Saturday 17 February: 3.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 18 February: 2.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)