Genesis Invitational Round Three Tee Times
The Genesis Invitational resumes with the chasing pack trying to hunt down Patrick Cantlay at Riviera Country Club
The Genesis Invitational continues with a chasing pack trying to hunt down Patrick Cantlay in the third round at Riviera Country Club.
World No. 7 Cantlay surged to the top of the leaderboard after an impressive second-round display, following up his 64 on Thursday with a six-under-par 65 on Friday to give him a five-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard.
Luke List, Jason Day and Mackenzie Hughes - all on eight under par - will represent his closest challenges, while Corey Conners rounds out the top five at -7.
There will be some big names not featuring on Saturday, though, after both Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth's tournaments came to an end on Friday.
Woods was forced to withdraw from his first PGA Tour event of the year due to illness, while Spieth was disqualified after signing an incorrect scorecard after Friday's second round.
Elsewhere on the leaderboard, Rory McIlroy will be hoping to continue his charge up the leaderboard after a battling second-round 66 following a disappointing first round. The Northern Irishman sits at -2 for the tournament and gets underway at 12pm ET alongside Adam Scott.
Below is the full list of tee times for round three of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Genesis Invitational Tee Times - Round Two
ET (GMT)
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Denny McCarthy
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Si Woo Kim, Charley Hoffman
- 10.35am (3.35pm): Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges
- 10.45am (3.45pm): Sungjae Im, Seamus Power
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Eric Cole, Chase Johnson
- 11.05am (4.05pm): Sam Burns, Taylor Moore
- 11.15am (4.15pm): Ben Griffin, Emiliano Grillo
- 11.25am (4.25pm): Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11.35am (4.35pm): Andrew Putnam, Sahith Theegala
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Lucas Glover, Ludvig Aberg
- 12pm (5pm): Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland
- 12.20pm (5.20pm): Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): Russell Henley, JT Poston
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): Kurt Kitayama, Byeong Hun An
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler
- 1pm (6pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Cameron Young, Tom Kim
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Harris English, Cam Davis
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Max Homa, Beau Hossler
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
- 1.56pm (6.56pm): Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
- 2.07pm (7.07pm): Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge
- 2.18pm (7.18pm): Corey Conners, Will Zalatoris
- 2.29pm (7.29pm): Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes
- 2.40pm (7.40pm): Patrick Cantlay, Luke List
How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The US
All times ET
Saturday 17 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 18 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm (CBS)
How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The UK
All times GMT
Saturday 17 February: 3.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 18 February: 2.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Jordan Spieth Disqualified From Genesis Invitational
The three-time Major winner had fallen out of contention following a double-bogey at the last before the error was picked up and his tournament was cut short
By Jonny Leighfield Published
Tiger Woods Withdraws From Genesis Invitational
The 15-time Major winner played six holes on Friday before withdrawing with illness
By Elliott Heath Published