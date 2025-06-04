RBC Canadian Open 2025 Tee Times: Round One And Two
Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his RBC Canadian Open title, with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg making an appearance at TPC Toronto
Canada's national open is upon us and, at TPC Toronto, a number of big names are present as they look for big weeks ahead of the US Open at Oakmont.
Robert MacIntyre returns to defend the title that he claimed 12 months ago, with the Scot getting his first and second rounds underway at 12.55pm and 7.40am local time (EDT) alongside Shane Lowry and Corey Conners.
They will tee off from the first hole on Thursday and the 10th hole on Friday.
The marquee group, though, is two-time RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton, who is making his professional debut this week.
Getting their first and second rounds underway at 7.40am and 12.55pm, the trio will tee off from the 10th on Thursday and the first on Friday.
In terms of featured groups, Sam Burns, Max Homa and Sungjae Im have been selected on Thursday, with their rounds starting at 7.18am.
Along with the threesome, the all-Canadian trio of Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes have also been selected as a featured group, starting their first rounds at 7.29am
On Friday, Ryan Fox, Tom Kim and Cameron Young are off 7.18am, while Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose and Adam Hadwin get underway at 7.29am. Both tee times have been selected as featured groups.
Check out the full first and second round tee times for the RBC Canadian Open below.
RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round One
(ET/BST)
1st Hole - Morning Wave
- 6.45am/11.45am: Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard, Dylan Wu
- 6.56am/11.56am: Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey
- 7.07am/12.07pm: Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner
- 7.18am/12.18pm: Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland
- 7.29am/12.29pm: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise
- 7.40am/12.40pm: Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An
- 7.51am/12.51pm: Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy
- 8.02am/1.02pm: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young
- 8.13am/1.13pm: Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson
- 8.24am/1.24pm: Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan
- 8.35am/1.35pm: Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer
- 8.46am/1.46pm: Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang
- 8.57am/1.57pm: Noah Goodwin, Yi Cao, Barend Botha
10th Hole - Morning Wave
- 6.45am/11.45am: Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan
- 6.56am/11.56am: Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg
- 7.07am/12.07pm: Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman
- 7.18am/12.18pm: Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
- 7.29am/12.29pm: Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes
- 7.40am/12.40pm: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Luke Clanton
- 7.51am/12.51pm: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama
- 8.02am/1.02pm: Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez
- 8.13am/1.13pm: Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)
- 8.24am/1.24pm: Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg
- 8.35am/1.35pm: Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson
- 8.46am/1.46pm: Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins
- 8.57am/1.57pm: Takumi Kanaya, Trevor Cone, A.J. Ewart
1st Hole - Afternoon Wave
- 12.00pm/5.00pm: Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid
- 12.11pm/5.11pm: Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12.22pm/5.22pm: Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles
- 12.33pm/5.33pm: Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young
- 12.44pm/5.44pm: Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin
- 12.55pm/5.55pm: Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners
- 1.06pm/6.06pm: Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power
- 1.17pm/6.17pm: Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune
- 1.28pm/6.28pm: David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk
- 1.39pm/6.39pm: Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a)
- 1.50pm/6.50pm: Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard Lee
- 2.01pm/7.01pm: Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster
- 2.12pm/7.12pm: Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura, Mark Hoffman
10th Hole - Afternoon Wave
- 12.00pm/5.00pm: Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky
- 12.11pm/5.11pm: Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker
- 12.22pm/5.22pm: Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 12.33pm/5.33pm: Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk
- 12.44pm/5.44pm: Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List
- 12.55pm/5.55pm: Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace
- 1.06pm/6.06pm: Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu
- 1.17pm/6.17pm: Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns
- 1.28pm/6.28pm: Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie
- 1.39pm/6.39pm: Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)
- 1.50pm/6.50pm: Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a)
- 2.01pm/7.01pm: William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford
- 2.12pm/7.12pm: Isaiah Salinda, Cristian DiMarco, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round Two
1st Hole - Morning Wave
- 6.45am/11.45am: Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky
- 6.56am/11.56am: Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker
- 7.07am/12.07pm: Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 7.18am/12.18pm: Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk
- 7.29am/12.29pm: Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List
- 7.40am/12.40pm: Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace
- 7.51am/12.51pm: Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu
- 8.02am/1.02pm: Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns
- 8.13am/1.13pm: Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie
- 8.24am/1.24pm: Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)
- 8.35am/1.35pm: Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a)
- 8.46am/1.46pm: William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford
- 8.57am/1.57pm: Isaiah Salinda, Cristian DiMarco, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
10th Hole - Morning Wave
- 6.45am/11.45am: Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid
- 6.56am/11.56am: Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 7.07am/12.07pm: Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles
- 7.18am/12.18pm: Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young
- 7.29am/12.29pm: Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin
- 7.40am/12.40pm: Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners
- 7.51am/12.51pm: Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power
- 8.02am/1.02pm: Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8.13am/1.13pm: David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk
- 8.24am/1.24pm: Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a)
- 8.35am/1.35pm: Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard Lee
- 8.46am/1.46pm: Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster
- 8.57am/1.57pm: Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura, Mark Hoffman
1st Hole - Afternoon Wave
- 12.00pm/5.00pm: Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan
- 12.11pm/5.11pm: Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg
- 12.22pm/5.22pm: Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman
- 12.33pm/5.33pm: Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
- 12.44pm/5.44pm: Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12.55pm/5.55pm: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Luke Clanton
- 1.06pm/6.06pm: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama
- 1.17pm/6.17pm: Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez
- 1.28pm/6.28pm: Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)
- 1.39pm/6.39pm: Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg
- 1.50pm/6.50pm: Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson
- 2.01pm/7.01pm: Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins
- 2.12pm/7.12pm: Takumi Kanaya, Trevor Cone, A.J. Ewart
10th Hole - Afternoon Wave
- 12.00pm/5.00pm: Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard, Dylan Wu
- 12.11pm/5.11pm: Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey
- 12.22pm/5.22pm: Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner
- 12.33pm/5.33pm: Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland
- 12.44pm/5.44pm: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise
- 12.55pm/5.55pm: Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An
- 1.06pm/6.06pm: Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy
- 1.17pm/6.17pm: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young
- 1.28pm/6.28pm: Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson
- 1.39pm/6.39pm: Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan
- 1.50pm/6.50pm: Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer
- 2.01pm/7.01pm: Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang
- 2.12pm/7.12pm: Noah Goodwin, Yi Cao, Barend Botha
How To Watch The RBC Canadian Open
US/ET
- Thursday 5th May: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Friday 6th May: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Saturday 7th May: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)
- Sunday 8th May: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)
UK/BST
- Thursday 5th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 6th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 7th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 8th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
