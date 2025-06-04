RBC Canadian Open 2025 Tee Times: Round One And Two

Canada's national open is upon us and, at TPC Toronto, a number of big names are present as they look for big weeks ahead of the US Open at Oakmont.

Robert MacIntyre returns to defend the title that he claimed 12 months ago, with the Scot getting his first and second rounds underway at 12.55pm and 7.40am local time (EDT) alongside Shane Lowry and Corey Conners.

They will tee off from the first hole on Thursday and the 10th hole on Friday.

The marquee group, though, is two-time RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton, who is making his professional debut this week.

Getting their first and second rounds underway at 7.40am and 12.55pm, the trio will tee off from the 10th on Thursday and the first on Friday.

In terms of featured groups, Sam Burns, Max Homa and Sungjae Im have been selected on Thursday, with their rounds starting at 7.18am.

Along with the threesome, the all-Canadian trio of Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes have also been selected as a featured group, starting their first rounds at 7.29am

On Friday, Ryan Fox, Tom Kim and Cameron Young are off 7.18am, while Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose and Adam Hadwin get underway at 7.29am. Both tee times have been selected as featured groups.

Check out the full first and second round tee times for the RBC Canadian Open below.

RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round One

(ET/BST)

1st Hole - Morning Wave

6.45am/11.45am: Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard, Dylan Wu

Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard, Dylan Wu 6.56am/11.56am: Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey

Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey 7.07am/12.07pm: Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner

Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner 7.18am/12.18pm: Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland

Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland 7.29am/12.29pm: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise

Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise 7.40am/12.40pm: Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An

Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An 7.51am/12.51pm: Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy

Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy 8.02am/1.02pm: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young

Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young 8.13am/1.13pm: Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson

Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson 8.24am/1.24pm: Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan

Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan 8.35am/1.35pm: Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer

Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer 8.46am/1.46pm: Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang

Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang 8.57am/1.57pm: Noah Goodwin, Yi Cao, Barend Botha

10th Hole - Morning Wave

6.45am/11.45am: Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan

Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan 6.56am/11.56am: Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg 7.07am/12.07pm: Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman

Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman 7.18am/12.18pm: Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im 7.29am/12.29pm: Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes

Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes 7.40am/12.40pm: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Luke Clanton

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Luke Clanton 7.51am/12.51pm: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama

Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama 8.02am/1.02pm: Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez

Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez 8.13am/1.13pm: Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)

Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a) 8.24am/1.24pm: Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg

Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg 8.35am/1.35pm: Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson

Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson 8.46am/1.46pm: Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins

Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins 8.57am/1.57pm: Takumi Kanaya, Trevor Cone, A.J. Ewart

1st Hole - Afternoon Wave

12.00pm/5.00pm: Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid

Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid 12.11pm/5.11pm: Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard

Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard 12.22pm/5.22pm: Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles 12.33pm/5.33pm: Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young 12.44pm/5.44pm: Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin 12.55pm/5.55pm: Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners

Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners 1.06pm/6.06pm: Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power

Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power 1.17pm/6.17pm: Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune

Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune 1.28pm/6.28pm: David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk

David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk 1.39pm/6.39pm: Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a)

Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a) 1.50pm/6.50pm: Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard Lee

Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard Lee 2.01pm/7.01pm: Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster

Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster 2.12pm/7.12pm: Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura, Mark Hoffman

10th Hole - Afternoon Wave

12.00pm/5.00pm: Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky

Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky 12.11pm/5.11pm: Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker

Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker 12.22pm/5.22pm: Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjorn Olesen

Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjorn Olesen 12.33pm/5.33pm: Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk 12.44pm/5.44pm: Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List

Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List 12.55pm/5.55pm: Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace

Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace 1.06pm/6.06pm: Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu 1.17pm/6.17pm: Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns

Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns 1.28pm/6.28pm: Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie

Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie 1.39pm/6.39pm: Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)

Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a) 1.50pm/6.50pm: Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a)

Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a) 2.01pm/7.01pm: William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford

William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford 2.12pm/7.12pm: Isaiah Salinda, Cristian DiMarco, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round Two

1st Hole - Morning Wave

6.45am/11.45am: Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky

Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky 6.56am/11.56am: Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker

Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker 7.07am/12.07pm: Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjorn Olesen

Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjorn Olesen 7.18am/12.18pm: Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk 7.29am/12.29pm: Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List

Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List 7.40am/12.40pm: Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace

Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace 7.51am/12.51pm: Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu 8.02am/1.02pm: Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns

Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns 8.13am/1.13pm: Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie

Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie 8.24am/1.24pm: Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)

Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a) 8.35am/1.35pm: Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a)

Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a) 8.46am/1.46pm: William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford

William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford 8.57am/1.57pm: Isaiah Salinda, Cristian DiMarco, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

10th Hole - Morning Wave

6.45am/11.45am: Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid

Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid 6.56am/11.56am: Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard

Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard 7.07am/12.07pm: Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles 7.18am/12.18pm: Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young 7.29am/12.29pm: Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin 7.40am/12.40pm: Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners

Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners 7.51am/12.51pm: Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power

Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power 8.02am/1.02pm: Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune

Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune 8.13am/1.13pm: David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk

David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk 8.24am/1.24pm: Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a)

Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a) 8.35am/1.35pm: Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard Lee

Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard Lee 8.46am/1.46pm: Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster

Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster 8.57am/1.57pm: Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura, Mark Hoffman

1st Hole - Afternoon Wave

12.00pm/5.00pm: Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan

Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan 12.11pm/5.11pm: Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg 12.22pm/5.22pm: Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman

Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman 12.33pm/5.33pm: Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im 12.44pm/5.44pm: Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes

Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes 12.55pm/5.55pm: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Luke Clanton

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Luke Clanton 1.06pm/6.06pm: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama

Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama 1.17pm/6.17pm: Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez

Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez 1.28pm/6.28pm: Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)

Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a) 1.39pm/6.39pm: Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg

Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg 1.50pm/6.50pm: Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson

Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson 2.01pm/7.01pm: Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins

Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins 2.12pm/7.12pm: Takumi Kanaya, Trevor Cone, A.J. Ewart

10th Hole - Afternoon Wave

12.00pm/5.00pm: Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard, Dylan Wu

Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard, Dylan Wu 12.11pm/5.11pm: Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey

Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey 12.22pm/5.22pm: Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner

Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner 12.33pm/5.33pm: Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland

Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland 12.44pm/5.44pm: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise

Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise 12.55pm/5.55pm: Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An

Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An 1.06pm/6.06pm: Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy

Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy 1.17pm/6.17pm: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young

Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young 1.28pm/6.28pm: Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson

Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson 1.39pm/6.39pm: Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan

Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan 1.50pm/6.50pm: Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer

Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer 2.01pm/7.01pm: Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang

Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang 2.12pm/7.12pm: Noah Goodwin, Yi Cao, Barend Botha

How To Watch The RBC Canadian Open

US/ET

Thursday 5th May: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel)

3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel) Friday 6th May: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel)

3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel) Saturday 7th May: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)

1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS) Sunday 8th May: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)

UK/BST