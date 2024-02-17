Jordan Spieth Disqualified From Genesis Invitational

Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the 2024 Genesis Invitational as a result of signing an incorrect scorecard after Friday's second round.

After putting himself in contention on Thursday via a strong opening 66, Spieth thought he had made 72 during Friday's play to drop back closer towards the cut line of one-over.

However, the three-time Major winner marked down a par on the par-3 fourth after he had actually made bogey - pushing his total score to 73 and leaving Spieth on two-over for the day. The Texan had endured a tough end to his round, regardless, making a double-bogey six on 18 after finding the right-side rough.

Publishing a brief statement regarding his mistake on social media, Spieth said: "Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility.

"I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on [the PGA Tour], so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA."

Over 50 players made the cut at Riviera and are hoping to chase down leader, Patrick Cantlay - who holds a five-shot lead heading into the weekend on 13-under. But, as well as Spieth, Tiger Woods is another who will be watching on from the sidelines after he withdrew early on Friday.

The tournament host completed just six holes of his second round before being taken away on a golf cart. It later transpired that Woods was suffering from illness and had to be placed on an intravenous drip.

The 15-time Major winner - whose first PGA Tour start of the season had generated a great deal of excitement among the golfing world - had been complaining of back spasms on Thursday, leading to an uncharacteristic shank late in his first round.

Woods is expected to stick around for the weekend and hand the trophy over to the winner on the 18th green on Sunday. Yet, given his withdrawal, Woods will not be the man holding the trophy once again - with his wait for a victory at Riviera continuing.