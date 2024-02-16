Tiger Woods Withdraws From Genesis Invitational

Tournament host Tiger Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational six holes into his second round.

The 15-time Major champion found the 7th fairway and was then pictured in discomfort before being whisked away in a golf cart back to the clubhouse. He was one-over-par for the day and at +2 for the tournament - leaving him two strokes outside of the cut mark.

It's unknown as to what illness Woods was experiencing, although he wasn't moving well towards the latter stages of his second round. The American great revealed on Thursday evening that he was experiencing back spasms towards the end of round one, leading to a cold shank on the closing hole on Thursday afternoon.

He made no mention of illness after his opening round, where he revealed he was having the back spasms. His answer to why he thought he was having back spasms was simple - "Because my back's fused."

"Foot's good. Leg's a little bit sore, things are a little bit sore, but that's to be expected," the 48-year-old said. "That's nothing that we weren't prepared for and we've got some work to do tonight and tomorrow.

"As far as the physical ups and downs, that's just part of my body, that's part of what it is. That's all right, I accept it and accept the challenges."

Woods played just six holes on Friday before withdrawing with illness (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods is expected to stick around for the weekend as host of the Riviera event, where he hands the winner the trophy on the 18th green on Sunday. He will not be the man holding the trophy this year as his wait for a victory at Riviera - the venue he made his PGA Tour debut at in 1992 - continues.

When we next see Woods appear on the PGA Tour is not certain, although he is expected to see it up at TPC Sawgrass next month in The Players Championship.

He was making his first start of the year this week, having returned to pro golf in late November last year after undergoing ankle surgery after The Masters last year. He returned at the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas before competing in the PNC Championship with son Charlie two weeks later.