10 Famous Members Of Riviera Country Club

The host venue for the Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, is one of the most exclusive in Los Angeles, while its proximity to the homes of Hollywood stars has made it the ideal choice for many of the world’s most famous golf fans for decades.

From household names from bygone eras to some of today’s most celebrated stars, here are 10 of the most famous members of the club.

Humphrey Bogart

Humphrey Bogart has a tree named after him at on the 12th fairway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The classic Hollywood cinema actor loved spending time at Riviera Country Club, and even used to watch events from his favourite sycamore tree on the 12th hole sipping bourbon. Eventually, the club named the tree after him, and to this day it is still referred to as Bogey’s Tree.

He wasn’t a bad player, either, with a handicap in single figures.

Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell revived the Los Angeles Open's fortunes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell was best known as a country singer in his heyday, but he also played a pivotal role in reviving the fortunes of the Los Angeles Open (now the Genesis Invitational) in the 1970s.

With its profile at a low ebb, Campbell stepped in as host, and in 1971 it became known as the Campbell Los Angeles Open. By 1973, it moved to Riviera Country Club, where Campbell was a member, and it has remained there ever since.

Campbell, whose big name helped attract high-profile celebrities to the pro-am and who also put on a dinner show at the event, was the host until 1983.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is well known as an avid golf fan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The NFL legend is known for his love of golf, and, among tournaments he has taken part in are the 2022 edition of The Match featuring fellow NFL stars, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, and the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He made headlines when he retired from the NFL in early 2023, but a few months later he was in the news again as he was spotted enjoying a round at Riviera Country Club while ex-wife Gisele Bundchen attended the Met Gala 3,000 miles away in New York.

Larry David

Larry David helped raise money for caddies during the Covid-19 pandemic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor and Seinfeld co-creator has never made a secret of his love for the game, and both shows even have classic golf-based episodes and scenes.

Some scenes from Curb Your Enthusiasm were even filmed at the club, while during the Covid-19 pandemic, David helped raise money for its caddies when they were forced to step away from their duties.

Katharine Hepburn

Katharine Hepburn was an accomplished golfer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hepburn won four Oscars in a glorious acting career, but she was an accomplished golfer, too, and once reached the semi-final of the Connecticut Young Women's Golf Championship.

After moving to LA, it made sense that she would continue her passion at one of its courses, and eventually became a member of Riviera Country Club. She also filmed the 1952 movie Pat and Mike at the club, where she played a golf and tennis star, with cameos from LPGA members Betty Hicks, Beverly Hanson, Helen Dettweiler, and Babe Zaharias.

A photo of Hepburn is still displayed at the clubhouse.

Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes had his membership revoked (Image credit: Getty Images)

The entrepreneur and movie producer was a regular at LA’s most exclusive golf clubs, including Riviera Country Club. That was until he reportedly landed his plane on the eighth fairway when late for a date with Hepburn, who was playing there. The club didn’t take kindly to the action, and subsequently revoked his membership.

Dean Martin

Dean Martin once shot an even par on the back nine at Riviera Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Rat Pack singer and actor was an avid golf fan, and at one point had his own golf ball brand, Dino’s.

He once shot an even par on the back nine at Riviera Country Club, where he was a member. He filmed scenes from his 1953 movie The Caddy there too. The movie featured cameos from Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan and Sam Snead.

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid had a house close to Riviera Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Parent Trap star was once a scratch golfer, and has even been referred to as “the best golfer in Hollywood.” He is also reportedly a member of both and Bel-Air Country Club and Riviera Country Club and used to have a home near the latter, but put it on the market in 2018 for $6.5m.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is well-known for his love of golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Comic actor Sandler is one of the most famous celebrity golf lovers. The Riviera Country Club member played a starring role in the 1996 classic Happy Gilmore, about an ice hockey player who turns to golf after winning a long-drive contest.

In 2023, he even sent a message to a real-life Happy Gilmore congratulating him after he agreed to play golf for the Cardinals at Ball State University!

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg even has a golf course in his backyard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The boy band singer-turned-actor is regularly spotted at big golf tournaments, and even made a surprise appearance to watch last November’s inaugural Netflix Cup. More recently, he took part in the pro am for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

His love of the game even extends to his Beverly Hills backyard, which has its own course.

Wahlberg discussed his first round at Riviera Country Club as a member in a 2016 interview with Executive Golfer Magazine. He explained: “I hit an errant shot and almost killed Peter Falk [aka, Columbo]!” In the same interview, he revealed his handicap had once even been as low as five.

Given its proximity to the stars, there are many more famous faces who have held memberships at the club, including Falk, Charlie Chaplin, Walt Disney and Gregory Peck. Modern-era actors Luke Wilson and Hugh Grant reportedly also hold memberships there.

Famous people have even called it home, with the likes of TV host Conan O’Brien and movie star Michelle Pfeiffer having properties at the course.