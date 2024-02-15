10 Famous Members Of Riviera Country Club
The host venue for the Genesis Invitational is one of the most prestigious in LA - here are some of the most famous people to hold memberships
The host venue for the Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, is one of the most exclusive in Los Angeles, while its proximity to the homes of Hollywood stars has made it the ideal choice for many of the world’s most famous golf fans for decades.
From household names from bygone eras to some of today’s most celebrated stars, here are 10 of the most famous members of the club.
Humphrey Bogart
The classic Hollywood cinema actor loved spending time at Riviera Country Club, and even used to watch events from his favourite sycamore tree on the 12th hole sipping bourbon. Eventually, the club named the tree after him, and to this day it is still referred to as Bogey’s Tree.
He wasn’t a bad player, either, with a handicap in single figures.
Glen Campbell
Campbell was best known as a country singer in his heyday, but he also played a pivotal role in reviving the fortunes of the Los Angeles Open (now the Genesis Invitational) in the 1970s.
With its profile at a low ebb, Campbell stepped in as host, and in 1971 it became known as the Campbell Los Angeles Open. By 1973, it moved to Riviera Country Club, where Campbell was a member, and it has remained there ever since.
Campbell, whose big name helped attract high-profile celebrities to the pro-am and who also put on a dinner show at the event, was the host until 1983.
Tom Brady
The NFL legend is known for his love of golf, and, among tournaments he has taken part in are the 2022 edition of The Match featuring fellow NFL stars, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, and the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
He made headlines when he retired from the NFL in early 2023, but a few months later he was in the news again as he was spotted enjoying a round at Riviera Country Club while ex-wife Gisele Bundchen attended the Met Gala 3,000 miles away in New York.
Larry David
The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor and Seinfeld co-creator has never made a secret of his love for the game, and both shows even have classic golf-based episodes and scenes.
Some scenes from Curb Your Enthusiasm were even filmed at the club, while during the Covid-19 pandemic, David helped raise money for its caddies when they were forced to step away from their duties.
Katharine Hepburn
Hepburn won four Oscars in a glorious acting career, but she was an accomplished golfer, too, and once reached the semi-final of the Connecticut Young Women's Golf Championship.
After moving to LA, it made sense that she would continue her passion at one of its courses, and eventually became a member of Riviera Country Club. She also filmed the 1952 movie Pat and Mike at the club, where she played a golf and tennis star, with cameos from LPGA members Betty Hicks, Beverly Hanson, Helen Dettweiler, and Babe Zaharias.
A photo of Hepburn is still displayed at the clubhouse.
Howard Hughes
The entrepreneur and movie producer was a regular at LA’s most exclusive golf clubs, including Riviera Country Club. That was until he reportedly landed his plane on the eighth fairway when late for a date with Hepburn, who was playing there. The club didn’t take kindly to the action, and subsequently revoked his membership.
Dean Martin
The Rat Pack singer and actor was an avid golf fan, and at one point had his own golf ball brand, Dino’s.
He once shot an even par on the back nine at Riviera Country Club, where he was a member. He filmed scenes from his 1953 movie The Caddy there too. The movie featured cameos from Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan and Sam Snead.
Dennis Quaid
The Parent Trap star was once a scratch golfer, and has even been referred to as “the best golfer in Hollywood.” He is also reportedly a member of both and Bel-Air Country Club and Riviera Country Club and used to have a home near the latter, but put it on the market in 2018 for $6.5m.
Adam Sandler
Comic actor Sandler is one of the most famous celebrity golf lovers. The Riviera Country Club member played a starring role in the 1996 classic Happy Gilmore, about an ice hockey player who turns to golf after winning a long-drive contest.
In 2023, he even sent a message to a real-life Happy Gilmore congratulating him after he agreed to play golf for the Cardinals at Ball State University!
Mark Wahlberg
The boy band singer-turned-actor is regularly spotted at big golf tournaments, and even made a surprise appearance to watch last November’s inaugural Netflix Cup. More recently, he took part in the pro am for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.
His love of the game even extends to his Beverly Hills backyard, which has its own course.
Wahlberg discussed his first round at Riviera Country Club as a member in a 2016 interview with Executive Golfer Magazine. He explained: “I hit an errant shot and almost killed Peter Falk [aka, Columbo]!” In the same interview, he revealed his handicap had once even been as low as five.
Given its proximity to the stars, there are many more famous faces who have held memberships at the club, including Falk, Charlie Chaplin, Walt Disney and Gregory Peck. Modern-era actors Luke Wilson and Hugh Grant reportedly also hold memberships there.
Famous people have even called it home, with the likes of TV host Conan O’Brien and movie star Michelle Pfeiffer having properties at the course.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How The Genesis Invitational Prize Money Has Grown Through The Years
The prize money on offer at the Genesis Invitational is up there with some of the biggest in the sport
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is Tiger Woods' New Caddie At The Genesis Invitational? Let Him Explain...
Tiger Woods will have Lance Bennett on the bag for the Genesis Invitational but the two go back longer than many may remember
By Ben Fleming Last updated
-
6 LIV Golfers To Have Won The Genesis Invitational
While there are no LIV Golf players in the 2024 Genesis Invitational field, several who have joined the circuit have won the Riviera Country Club tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ladies European Tour Star Amy Boulden Launches OnlyFans
Amy Boulden has partnered with the platform for the 2024 season and will share exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into life as a pro
By Ben Fleming Published
-
8 Takeaways From Tiger Woods’ First Press Conference Of 2024
Woods spoke to the media before his appearance at the Genesis Invitational – here are some of the key points from it
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Is Sunday Two Words In Tiger Woods’ New Sun Day Red Brand?
The 15-time Major winner has launched his new apparel brand, but as well as the products it will offer, this is intrigue over its name
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Two LIV Golfers Are Teeing It Up In Malaysia This Week
Two LIV Golf players are in the field for the IRS Prima Malaysian Open on the Asian Tour this week - here's why
By Mike Hall Published
-
Genesis Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour action in a strong group for the opening two rounds at Riviera Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods' New Golf Brand
Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red with TaylorMade, and it has had a mixed response across social media
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Teases New Apparel Line On Social Media
The 15-time Major winner dropped yet another hint on his potential new apparel line, with an announcement seemingly set for Monday
By Matt Cradock Published