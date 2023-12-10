Lydia Ko And Jason Day Claim Inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational
The Major winning duo overcame a late charge from a number of pairs to pick up the first edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational
The first edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational certainly lived up to the hype, as an enthralling finish at Tiburon Golf Club ended with Lydia Ko and Jason Day picking up the top prize.
It had been a back-and-forth Sunday but, following six birdies, including four on the back nine, the pair picked up the $1 million first prize and the bragging rights of the inaugural winners of the tournament.
A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)
A photo posted by on
Going into the final day, it was Ko and Day who led following rounds of 58 and 66 and, in the modified four-ball format, a number of pairs were starting to make moves with Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners vaulting up the leaderboard on Sunday, as an up-and-down front nine moved them to within touching distance.
Carding two eagles, two birdies and a double bogey on the front, they steadied the ship on the back, as birdies at the 10th were followed with four straight gains at the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th to move into the outright lead.
Day and Ko weren't giving in and, with three birdies in a five hole run on the back nine, they pulled alongside the Canadian duo to set up a thrilling finale. What's more, when Madelene Sagstrom and Ludvig Aberg fired a final round 60 to get to 24-under, the duo weren't out of contention yet...
As Henderson and Conners finished their Sunday with a nine-under-par round of 63, both Day and Ko had two holes remaining to find a birdie and overtake the duo. Approaching the par 5 17th, that is exactly what transpired, as Ko hit a delightful fairway wood which caused her playing partner, Day, to blare out "that is so nice!"
The Aussie was correct and, as Ko was faced with 10-feet for eagle, her attempt did just slide by. However, the birdie put the pair at 26-under and one shot clear playing the ninth (their 18th).
With both Ko and Day finding the fairway, it was Ko who found the par, with her approach landing on the green and her birdie putt finishing within tap-in range, as a final round of 66 gave the pair a one shot victory over Henderson and Conners.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
